Houston ISD is the largest district in Texas, but it’s getting smaller. What does that mean for funding?
On a warm Saturday morning in mid-September, school counselor Reba Powell knocked on doors in Houston's Independence Heights Neighborhood. She was part of a group of volunteers, staff members and district leaders encouraging students to re-enroll in high school. At the home of one student who stopped attending school so...
Gun rights for those under indictment, the week in politics, and Debbie Allen (Sept. 21, 2022)
On Wednesday’s show: In a ruling this week, a Texas federal judge said Second Amendment rights extend to people under felony indictment, citing a recent Supreme Court ruling striking down New York's concealed carry law. Charles “Rocky” Rhodes of South Texas School of Law Houston breaks down the ruling.
Culture & Arts: The Houston theater scene
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he is sending more troops into Ukraine. We talk with an expert on international relations and...
Fifth Ward residents notified of toxic chemical found in soil samples near Union Pacific railroad
The railyard has been a source of contention for nearby residents for decades, with critics blaming Union Pacific for contaminating the area with cancer-causing chemicals. The Houston Health Department on Friday notified Fifth Ward residents that dioxin — a highly toxic chemical compound — was found in dozens of soil samples collected near the Union Pacific railyard in Kashmere Gardens.
Houston Baptist University renamed Houston Christian University, with goal of elevating profile and enrollment
Houston Baptist University has changed its name as part of an effort to more than double its enrollment over the next decade. The private university in the southwest part of the city, which is now called Houston Christian University, announced the change Wednesday. The idea behind it, according to university president Robert Sloan, is to make the school more attractive to students and more widely known.
Montrose-area Starbucks becomes first Houston location to unionize
A Montrose-area Starbucks has become the first location in Houston to unionize. In an 11-3 vote, workers at the Starbucks on South Shepherd near West Alabama voted to form a union on Thursday. Employee Madeline Gierkey said they were motivated to stand up for worker’s rights. “We know that...
Houston METRO to add new security screen monitors to hundreds of buses
Houston METRO is boosting its security by installing new screen monitors on over 200 buses. The screens were first introduced years ago as a pilot project and METRO said they received positive feedback from bus drivers saying they felt more secure and there were fewer customer incidents that occurred while having the monitors.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office announces new hires for VIPER Task Force
The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced that they have selected 20 deputies to work for the county's Violent Persons Task Force. In May, Harris County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve $2.6 million to help fund VIPER – short for violent persons, a new violent crime warrants task force. VIPER will focus on tracking down "the most dangerous offenders posing a significant threat to our community."
Injured worker granted $16 million in lawsuit against CenterPoint after falling from an electrical pole
A Harris County judge granted $16 million to a former electrical worker after a jury found CenterPoint Energy liable for life-altering injuries that the worker sustained while on the job. In March 2019, Baytown resident Garett Wilder ascended a 100-foot CenterPoint transmission pole near Tomball, according to the lawsuit. After...
Houston clinics help children battling long COVID as research continues into causes
When Jackson Everett, 6, was infected by COVID-19 in January 2021, his parents didn't worry much. His symptoms looked like a regular cold — a runny nose for the most part. But a few weeks later, while he was playing at a local park, his mother Alyssa said something strange happened.
Southwest Freeway at Loop 610 West will be closed during the next two weekends
Significant portions of one of Houston’s most well-traveled freeway intersections will be closed during the next two weekends. Both the northbound and southland main lanes on Interstate 69 — known locally as the Southwest Freeway — will be closed at their intersection with Loop 610 West in the Galleria area from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). They also will be closed from 8 p.m. Sept. 30 through 5 a.m. Oct. 3.
