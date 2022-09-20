ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culture & Arts: The Houston theater scene

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he is sending more troops into Ukraine. We talk with an expert on international relations and...
Fifth Ward residents notified of toxic chemical found in soil samples near Union Pacific railroad

The railyard has been a source of contention for nearby residents for decades, with critics blaming Union Pacific for contaminating the area with cancer-causing chemicals. The Houston Health Department on Friday notified Fifth Ward residents that dioxin — a highly toxic chemical compound — was found in dozens of soil samples collected near the Union Pacific railyard in Kashmere Gardens.
Houston Baptist University renamed Houston Christian University, with goal of elevating profile and enrollment

Houston Baptist University has changed its name as part of an effort to more than double its enrollment over the next decade. The private university in the southwest part of the city, which is now called Houston Christian University, announced the change Wednesday. The idea behind it, according to university president Robert Sloan, is to make the school more attractive to students and more widely known.
Montrose-area Starbucks becomes first Houston location to unionize

A Montrose-area Starbucks has become the first location in Houston to unionize. In an 11-3 vote, workers at the Starbucks on South Shepherd near West Alabama voted to form a union on Thursday. Employee Madeline Gierkey said they were motivated to stand up for worker’s rights. “We know that...
Houston METRO to add new security screen monitors to hundreds of buses

Houston METRO is boosting its security by installing new screen monitors on over 200 buses. The screens were first introduced years ago as a pilot project and METRO said they received positive feedback from bus drivers saying they felt more secure and there were fewer customer incidents that occurred while having the monitors.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office announces new hires for VIPER Task Force

The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced that they have selected 20 deputies to work for the county's Violent Persons Task Force. In May, Harris County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve $2.6 million to help fund VIPER – short for violent persons, a new violent crime warrants task force. VIPER will focus on tracking down "the most dangerous offenders posing a significant threat to our community."
Southwest Freeway at Loop 610 West will be closed during the next two weekends

Significant portions of one of Houston’s most well-traveled freeway intersections will be closed during the next two weekends. Both the northbound and southland main lanes on Interstate 69 — known locally as the Southwest Freeway — will be closed at their intersection with Loop 610 West in the Galleria area from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). They also will be closed from 8 p.m. Sept. 30 through 5 a.m. Oct. 3.
