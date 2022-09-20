Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
U.S. Marshals Arrest Man In Superior Accused Of Minneapolis Shooting
SUPERIOR, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Superior who they say is suspected of killing another person in early April down in the Twin Cities. FOX21 cannot name the suspect until he’s formally charged. The 34-year-old suspect, whose most recent address shows that he lives in...
18-year-old pleads guilty in violent carjacking, admits involvement in others
A young man has pleaded guilty to assaulting and carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June, and admitted involvement in two additional armed carjackings in Golden Valley. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 18-year-old Shamir Black entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday in connection with...
Teenager pleads guilty to carjacking woman outside her workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.RELATED: Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjackingBlack assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.Black faces up to 15 years in prison.
Charges: Man kidnapped woman at gunpoint, forced her to withdraw $1,500
A 56-year-old Twin Cities man is accused of robbing and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in an Arden Hills parking garage last week. Prosecutors in Ramsey County on Friday charged Raphael R. Nunn, who’d been residing in Minneapolis, with first-degree aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping in connection with the Sept. 13 incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sauk Rapids Man Charged in Attempted Train-Jacking Tuesday
FOLEY -- A Sauk Rapids man has been formally charged in an attempted train-jacking on Tuesday morning. Forty-year-old Samuel Hohman is charged with 2nd-degree assault and 1st-degree criminal damage to property. According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County, the train's engineer said Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive shortly...
Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal
A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. The post Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Only 7 of 48 meal fraud suspects are jailed
MINNEAPOLIS — Of the 48 people now charged in the Feeding Our Future meal fraud scheme, only seven are behind bars at the Sherburne County Jail. Among them include Abdiaziz Farah and Mohamed Ismail, who were previously charged with passport fraud for trying to leave the country. Those in...
fox9.com
Minneapolis leaders announce new plan to reduce crime
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis leaders announced a new plan to reduce crime in the city during a 3 p.m. news conference on Thursday. Watch it in the player above. Mayor Jacob Frey, Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Minneapolis Police Department Interim Chief Amelia Huffman, MPD Commander Jason Case, Office of Violence Prevention Manager Jen White, as well as state and federal authorities, were at the news conference.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ccxmedia.org
City of Maple Grove Report – September 21, 2022
A recap of the September 19, 2022 Maple Grove City Council meeting and a look at news and happening from around the city. Find out more about city news and happenings at https://maplegrovemn.gov.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Police Seek Answers in Unsolved Bicyclist Hit-and-Run
Every day, cars zoom through the intersection of Rockford Road and Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth. But there’s one car that drove through this area on Sept. 25, 2021, that police are desperately trying to find. “Our main goal is to just get to the bottom of what happened that...
Increased state police presence in Twin Cities to stay till year's end
Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials provided an update on law enforcement presence and crimes across the state on Thursday. Walz addressed an array of topics, ranging from State Patrol HEAT patrols, fentanyl pills moving through the state, firearms and street racing. He also confirmed that the increased presence...
Minneapolis provides update on man's death following police call
A man has died after an incident that involved an "exchange of gunfire" with Minneapolis police Tuesday evening. Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change. Minneapolis Police Department says preliminary information indicates an officer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Train engineer bit attacker, jumped from moving train: Charges
(FOX 9) - A man is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking a train engineer with a knife, causing the victim to flee by jumping from a moving locomotive Tuesday near Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. Samuel David Hohman, 40, is charged with second-degree assault (assault with a deadly weapon) and criminal...
ccxmedia.org
NHCC Students Help Get Sidewalk for Busy Brooklyn Park Street
North Hennepin Community College students, Brooklyn Park city leaders, and Hennepin County officials are teaming up to increase pedestrian safety near the school. West Broadway Avenue and 85th is a busy area. Former student Jaimee Coleman says cars and trucks zoom by constantly. “This is one of the busiest streets...
12 men accused of operating "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Mpls
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says twelve men face charges for allegedly operating a "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Minneapolis.The attorney's office announced Tuesday that the men, who are all from the Twin Cities, face charges of racketeering. Those charged include:- Aaron Johnson, age 25, of St. Paul- Sharlotte Green, age 21, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Jr., age 18, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Sr., age 41, of St. Paul- Lawrence Miles, age 22, of Bloomington- Heiron Birts, age 26, of Minneapolis- Alfonze Stuckey, age 23, of St. Paul- Sherrod Lamar, age 23, of St. Paul-...
redlakenationnews.com
Dispute between Feeding Our Future and Minneapolis site alleges a system of kickbacks, inflated meals
Tears welled in Hanna Marekegn's eyes as she said her catering business had crumbled financially because she refused to give a $150,000 kickback to Feeding Our Future, the nonprofit that she said demanded the money in return for facilitating federal reimbursements for feeding needy children. "I got terminated because I...
12 charged with racketeering over downtown Minneapolis cellphone theft crime ring
Racketeering charges were filed Tuesday against a group of Twin Cities residents accused of running a “highly organized” crime ring that involved stealing cellphones from people in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office alleges 12 suspects worked together for nearly a year to systematically steal cell phones,...
KIMT
Oronoco man accused of not paying nearly $800,000 in state taxes
ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is charged with 26 crimes involving more than $796,000 in unpaid sales and income taxes. Nicholas Joe Graves of Oronoco is accused of failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021. The criminal complaint states that Graves also failed to file individual income tax returns and failed to pay income tax on his earned income for tax years 2018 through 2021.
Police release images of Arden Hills carjacking, kidnapping suspect
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who is accused of an armed robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping in Arden Hills last week. According to the sheriff's office, the man confronted the woman in an underground parking ramp at gunpoint, and told her...
Frustration as stolen van filled with tools spotted in homeless encampment; police won't help
MINNEAPOLIS — Under the watchful eye of a surveillance camera, a thief breaks into the work van filled with tools belonging to Ross and Heather Lumley, owners of the small property management company The Stepping Stone Group. "He's got a bright yellow construction vest on so no one's asking...
Comments / 0