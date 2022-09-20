ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

FOX 21 Online

U.S. Marshals Arrest Man In Superior Accused Of Minneapolis Shooting

SUPERIOR, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Superior who they say is suspected of killing another person in early April down in the Twin Cities. FOX21 cannot name the suspect until he’s formally charged. The 34-year-old suspect, whose most recent address shows that he lives in...
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS Minnesota

Teenager pleads guilty to carjacking woman outside her workplace

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.RELATED: Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjackingBlack assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.Black faces up to 15 years in prison.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sauk Rapids Man Charged in Attempted Train-Jacking Tuesday

FOLEY -- A Sauk Rapids man has been formally charged in an attempted train-jacking on Tuesday morning. Forty-year-old Samuel Hohman is charged with 2nd-degree assault and 1st-degree criminal damage to property. According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County, the train's engineer said Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive shortly...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal

A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. The post Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Only 7 of 48 meal fraud suspects are jailed

MINNEAPOLIS — Of the 48 people now charged in the Feeding Our Future meal fraud scheme, only seven are behind bars at the Sherburne County Jail. Among them include Abdiaziz Farah and Mohamed Ismail, who were previously charged with passport fraud for trying to leave the country. Those in...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis leaders announce new plan to reduce crime

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis leaders announced a new plan to reduce crime in the city during a 3 p.m. news conference on Thursday. Watch it in the player above. Mayor Jacob Frey, Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Minneapolis Police Department Interim Chief Amelia Huffman, MPD Commander Jason Case, Office of Violence Prevention Manager Jen White, as well as state and federal authorities, were at the news conference.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Seek Answers in Unsolved Bicyclist Hit-and-Run

Every day, cars zoom through the intersection of Rockford Road and Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth. But there’s one car that drove through this area on Sept. 25, 2021, that police are desperately trying to find. “Our main goal is to just get to the bottom of what happened that...
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Train engineer bit attacker, jumped from moving train: Charges

(FOX 9) - A man is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking a train engineer with a knife, causing the victim to flee by jumping from a moving locomotive Tuesday near Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. Samuel David Hohman, 40, is charged with second-degree assault (assault with a deadly weapon) and criminal...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
ccxmedia.org

NHCC Students Help Get Sidewalk for Busy Brooklyn Park Street

North Hennepin Community College students, Brooklyn Park city leaders, and Hennepin County officials are teaming up to increase pedestrian safety near the school. West Broadway Avenue and 85th is a busy area. Former student Jaimee Coleman says cars and trucks zoom by constantly. “This is one of the busiest streets...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

12 men accused of operating "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Mpls

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says twelve men face charges for allegedly operating a "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Minneapolis.The attorney's office announced Tuesday that the men, who are all from the Twin Cities, face charges of racketeering. Those charged include:- Aaron Johnson, age 25, of St. Paul- Sharlotte Green, age 21, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Jr., age 18, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Sr., age 41, of St. Paul- Lawrence Miles, age 22, of Bloomington- Heiron Birts, age 26, of Minneapolis- Alfonze Stuckey, age 23, of St. Paul- Sherrod Lamar, age 23, of St. Paul-...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Oronoco man accused of not paying nearly $800,000 in state taxes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is charged with 26 crimes involving more than $796,000 in unpaid sales and income taxes. Nicholas Joe Graves of Oronoco is accused of failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021. The criminal complaint states that Graves also failed to file individual income tax returns and failed to pay income tax on his earned income for tax years 2018 through 2021.
ORONOCO, MN

