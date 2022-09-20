Burgettstown man gets maximum sentence for third-degree murder in 3-year-old boy's beating death

Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Armstrong County man accused of raping 16-year-old faces multiple felony charges
An Armstrong County man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of raping a 16-year-old, according to state police. Zachary William Baum, 24, of the 100 block of Belltop Drive in Cadogan Township was charged with felony counts of rape, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of a minor along with counts of stalking, making terroristic threats, indecent assault and unlawful restraint.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Martell Smith to serve life in prison for setting Homewood fire that killed 3
Martell Smith stood at the front of an Allegheny County courtroom Thursday with his legs shackled and a leather belt around his waist, securing his hands. He was no longer presumed to be innocent. Less than an hour earlier, a jury of seven men and five women had found Smith...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold man faces firearms charge after police get tip about 2 wanted men
An Arnold man faces a felony firearms charge after a tip was received about two wanted men being at a house on Victoria Avenue, police said. William Jermain Rodgers, 25, is being held in the Westmoreland County jail after being unable to post a $50,000 bond following his Sept. 14 arrest.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Parents charged in New Kensington boy's death
Both parents of 9-year-old Azuree Charles were charged Wednesday in connection with the New Kensington boy’s death in May. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the boy’s father, Jean Charles, 40, of Brackenridge, is charged with first-degree murder, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, unlawful restraint of a minor by a parent, strangulation, concealing the death of a child and tampering with physical evidence.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville man being held at Allegheny County Jail dies
A Monroeville man who had been held at Allegheny County Jail since Sept. 10 died Wednesday. Anthony G. Talotta, 57, was pronounced dead at 10:46 p.m. at UPMC Mercy, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. His death is being investigated by the office. No cause was provided.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County coroner: Woman killed in head-on crash in Hempfield
A woman was killed in a crash in Hempfield on Wednesday afternoon. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said the crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Arona Road. Coroner Tim Carson said the woman, who has not yet been formally identified, died in the head-on, two-car collision.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny County jury rules against former West Mifflin football player in concussion case
All parties in a lawsuit filed in Allegheny County agreed that Shane Skillpa sustained a concussion at a West Mifflin Area School District football practice as a sophomore in 2009. They also agreed that in recent years he has shown symptoms of anxiety, forgetfulness, depression and headaches. The split among...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Multiple injuries in 2-car crash in St. Clair
Multiple ambulances were called to the scene of two-car crash at the eastern tip of Westmoreland County on Friday afternoon, according to county 911 officials. Emergency crews responded to Route 711 and Kuvinka Lane in St. Clair Township at 4:20 p.m., for a report of a two-car crash with injuries.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tessa Pagone of Gibsonia crowned Miss Pennsylvania Jr. Teen
Tessa Pagone of Gibsonia was crowned the 2022 National American Miss Pennsylvania Jr. Teen at the state pageant held in Virginia in August. The Deer Lakes High School sophomore has participated in National American Miss pageants for six years and most recently competed in the age 13-15 bracket. She qualified for the state-level competition through an interview process, a personal introduction/formal wear component in which she gave a speech about her ambitions and community service.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expert refutes concussion claims in suit against West Mifflin Area School District
The neuropsychologist who invented the widely used ImPACT test to help diagnose concussions testified on Wednesday that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man hurt on the high school football field 13 years ago are unrelated to that injury. Dr. Mark R. Lovell told a jury that he believes Shane...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills proclaims Sept. 10 Staci Rullo Day
Penn Hills resident Staci Rullo was honored for her consistent service to the community and her support for multiple charities at the Sept. 19 Penn Hills council meeting. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to make this proclamation,” said Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese. “Staci has represented Penn Hills and has helped countless new residents choose to make their home in Penn Hills. Stacy has supported charities such as the Animal Rescue League, ASPCA and by serving as a business woman role model for young women in our community.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Road work start in Penn Hills pushed to next week
The start of a closure on Verona Road at Second Avenue in Penn Hills was moved to accommodate the contractor’s schedule, according to Allegheny County’s Department of Public Works. The intersection will now close starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 26. The closure, which is expected to end in October, is required for reconstruction of the intersection.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Springdale Council promotes police captain to chief
Springdale has a new police chief, and he’s a familiar face to borough residents. Derek Dayoub was elevated from captain to chief this week by a 5-1 council vote with one abstention. Dayoub replaces George Polnar, who retired in June. A law enforcement member for 20 years, Dayoub will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 23, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. NK Salvation Army to offer holiday assistance, coats. The New Kensington Salvation...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 22, 2022: Bethel Park boys knock off Thomas Jefferson
0 – Trevor Kovatch and Dylan Rathway each had two goals, and Brandon Yeschenko, Preston Rathway and Dylan Timko also scored to lead Belle Vernon (8-2, 7-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Southmoreland (0-10, 0-8). Burrell 1, Trinity Christian 0 – Will Doutt scored the decisive goal and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival underway, runs through Sunday
The Mt. Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival continues Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The three-day event aims to honor the borough’s heritage and glass industry. Friday’s schedule featured a performance by rock band Molly Hatchet, a glass auction, balloon launch and pumpkin carver. Planned...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: First-year QBs finding rhythm
First-year quarterbacks have embraced their role behind center and, as a result, some teams have not missed a beat offensively through a few weeks of the WPIAL season. Ten area teams have a new quarterback, including Franklin Regional (2-1) with senior Roman Sarnic, who rushed for 126 yards on 28 carries in last week’s 16-7 upset of Class 5A No. 1 Gateway.
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently in the medium range. COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus. The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park breaks ground for Pine Tree Park improvements
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 20 at Bethel Park’s Pine Tree Park to begin park upgrades, as well as sidewalk and storm-water management efforts. Local residents, along with several Bethel Park council members and municipal staff members, attended at the park, located off N Street near St. Germaine Church.
