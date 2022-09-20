Read full article on original website
Rhode Island secures $750,000 grant for veteran suicide prevention
Governor Dan McKee today announced that the The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has been awarded $750,000 in federal funds to coordinate with the Providence Veterans Administration Medical Center (VA), other State agencies, and a range of community partners to implement a three-year program to address the issues of mental health and suicide among Rhode Island veterans and their families.
RI Mosquito Report: One West Nile Virus Isolation collected
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management today announced that the most recent round of mosquito testing by Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) State Health Laboratories has confirmed one West Nile Virus (WNV) isolation from mosquitoes collected on September 7 in North Kingstown. All other 13 pools collected on September 7 were negative for WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). All 68 pools collected on September 12 were negative for WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). Results from mosquitoes collected during the week of Sept. 19 are pending. Rhode Island’s first human case of WNV was reported by RIDOH Sept. 16. WNV and EEE are spread to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito.
DEM announces the launch of National Archery in the Schools Program
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is pleased to announce the launch of the National Archery in the Schools Program. The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP®), promotes instruction in international-style target archery as an in-school program for students fourth grade through high school, typically taught as part of a Physical Education class over the course of two weeks. In addition, archery can also be incorporated into other classes and subject matter throughout the school day such as history, language, and art.
Election 2022: General election begins
General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Democratic candidate for the second Congressional District wins support from GOP coalition,. Former GOP Congresswoman Schneider and GOP coalition endorses Magaziner. General Treasurer and congressional candidate Seth Magaziner has been endorsed by former Republican U.S. Congresswoman Claudine Schneider, former Republican State Senator Dawson Hodgson, former Republican...
DEM reopens most of Shellfish Area A in Upper Narragansett Bay as of sunrise today
PROVIDENCE, RI —The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that as of sunrise today, it has reopened most of upper Narragansett Bay shellfish Area A that it had closed after a sewage spill on Lake Shore Drive in Warwick Sept. 12. DEM also is updating the...
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Sept. 24 – Oct. 1)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. September 25 – October 1, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge.
High Surf Advisory in effect on Thursday and Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for Newport and Washington Counties, as well as Block Island. Swells from distant Hurricane Fiona will cause high surf and potentially life-threatening rip currents along the Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts coasts, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory...
