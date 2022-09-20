PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management today announced that the most recent round of mosquito testing by Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) State Health Laboratories has confirmed one West Nile Virus (WNV) isolation from mosquitoes collected on September 7 in North Kingstown. All other 13 pools collected on September 7 were negative for WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). All 68 pools collected on September 12 were negative for WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). Results from mosquitoes collected during the week of Sept. 19 are pending. Rhode Island’s first human case of WNV was reported by RIDOH Sept. 16. WNV and EEE are spread to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 13 HOURS AGO