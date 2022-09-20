Read full article on original website
Related
Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark
LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo’s No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he clutched a black glove containing the historic souvenir ball to his chest. Prolonged negotiations went on before the man was escorted out of Dodger Stadium flanked by 10 security personnel and into a waiting SUV. Showing the pop from his younger, dominant days, the 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Broke Up Someone Else’s History Wednesday Night
At this point in his career, Albert Pujols is a walking history book. Unfortunately, as he plays out the final month of his career, the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t exactly playing the best baseball right now. They’ve lost three straight games, all of which have been shutouts. But...
Yardbarker
Orioles rookie Kyle Bradish pulls off unreal stunt not seen in over 100 years
The Baltimore Orioles, despite a solid 78-71 record in baseball’s toughest division, the AL East, are on the outside looking in the playoff race. With 13 games left in the season, they are trailing the Seattle Mariners by four games for the third and final wildcard spot. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean the Orioles players will be phoning it in. Someone who definitely did not mail it in was rookie starter Kyle Bradish, who turned in the best performance of his young career against the Houston Astros.
Yardbarker
Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books
On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
What Would it Take for the New Ownership to Trade Mike Trout?
The Angels are going to look very different over the next couple months. When Arte Moreno completes the sale of the team, the Angels will be under new ownership for the first time since 2003. In 2003, the Angels were coming off their first and only World Series title in...
MLB・
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination
The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
Yardbarker
The White Sox Never Took The Guardians Seriously
An ominous trend is developing on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox continue to slip in the AL Central standings. After winning the division last year with 93 victories, the South Siders have watched the Cleveland Guardians zoom past everybody else and take command of the division.
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
‘I’m not surprised’: Jose Ramirez drops truth bomb on Guardians teammates with AL Central crown within reach
The Cleveland Guardians are starting to run away with the AL Central title. The young squad has wrapped up a nine-game stretch against their two biggest competitors, the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox, winning seven of them. With a seven-game lead in the division, it seems like the...
MLB・
Davis hits go-ahead double in 9th, Giants beat D-backs 6-5
PHOENIX (AP) — J.D. Davis had the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth, Shelby Miller pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in his season debut and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday night. The Giants rallied with two outs in the ninth off reliever Caleb Smith (1-3), who gave up the unearned run. Mike Yastrzemski started with a line-drive single and Evan Longoria reached on a fielder’s choice after Arizona third baseman Sergio Alcantara made a bad throw to second that bounced and ended up in the outfield. Davis followed with a double down the left field line, scoring Yastrzemski. Camilo Doval worked the ninth for his 25th save in 28 opportunities. The Diamondbacks fell to 70-82, which guarantees a losing season for the third straight year.
Yardbarker
Harrison Bader Is Trying To Bring Respect To A Number
For the first time since June 26, Harrison Bader finally got the chance to suit up in a Major League uniform. Bader was traded to the New York Yankees, who sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery back to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange. Bader was out with plantar fasciitis. Last night,...
Yardbarker
The Astros Remain A Holdout For 1 Frustrating Trend
This season, we’ve seen a lot of ballclubs resort to bringing in a position player to pitch when the game is far out of reach, whether they’re ahead or behind. We’ve seen the Chicago Cubs use Franmil Reyes for an inning. We also saw the St. Louis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Austin Riley drops truth bomb on Braves crushing on Phillies as NL East race heats up
The Atlanta Braves are looking to become the first team since the New York Yankees more than 20 years ago to win back to back World Series titles. Winning the National League East would go a long way toward reaching that goal. On Wednesday, the Braves lost a tight game to the lowly Washington Nationals, 3-2. Base running mistakes were one of the reasons for the loss, a problem that has persisted this year. After the game, Austin Riley was asked about it.
Yardbarker
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
Yardbarker
Yankees injury update on star utilityman DJ LeMahieu
The New York Yankees are getting healthier by the day, returning starting pitcher Luis Severino on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his first game back after being placed on the 60-day IL in July, he gave up one earned run over 5.0 innings. Severino is further making a good...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a big decision coming up in left field
The New York Yankees completely demolished the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night, scoring 14 runs compared to Pittsburgh’s two. The Bombers recorded 11 total hits, and while they did strike out 13 times, they were completely unstoppable against a weak Pirates pitching staff. However, their starter, Roansy Contreras, has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad
Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
Yardbarker
Experts predicting Colts to upset Chiefs in Week 3?
On paper, the Week 3 matchup between the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs and 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts held at Lucas Oil Stadium seems to be a mismatch in favor of the visitors. Per ESPN stats, the Chiefs will enter the weekend tied for second in the NFL in scoring and averaging 35.5 points per game. The Colts, meanwhile, are dead last and averaging 10.0 points coming off last Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Comments / 0