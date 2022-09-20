ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
beavercountyradio.com

Justin Fortunato Previews 2022-23 Highmark Subscription Series Of Shows At Lincoln Park

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “It’s a season that I don’t think you can miss, for a price you just can’t beat.”. Starting on October 7, the latest Highmark Subscription Series of Shows–entitled “Who Could Ask For Anything More?”–kicks off at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center in Midland with Stephen Sondheim’s “Into The Woods”. It is the first of eight shows on the schedule for the 2022-23 season, which features a variety of styles and plots for experienced show-goers and first-timers.
MIDLAND, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Celebrate Autumn: A guide to fall festivals in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crafts, music, shopping, foliage, pumpkins, apple cider and more. Enjoy autumn at these fall festivals going on throughout Western Pennsylvania.ALLEGHENY COUNTYSeptemberHeidelberg – On Saturday, Sept. 24, head over to the Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department on 1st Avenue. From 1-9 p.m., the Heidelberg community will be coming together to support the HVFD and enjoy various vendors, refreshments and entertainment like a bounce house, obstacle course race, and axe-throwing. There will also be live music!Downtown -- Ready for special deals on supplies for home projects this fall? Check out the 2022 Pittsburgh Fall Home Show. The three-day exhibition is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aliquippa, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Beaver County, PA
Entertainment
City
Beaver, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
County
Beaver County, PA
AdWeek

KDKA Promotes Erika Stanish From Reporter to Weekend Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Erika Stanish has been promoted to weekend evening anchor at Pittsburgh CBS owned station KDKA. “It is such an honor to be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience

At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
WEXFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Ne Lincoln Park#Linus Tvseries#Pnc Park#Ambc#Aliquippa Giant Eagle
beavercountyradio.com

VIDEO: “Futuristic” Renovation Of Beaver County McDonald’s Completed, Center Township Location To Begin Renovation Soon

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “It really is trending us into the future of the world.”. Tri-County McDonald’s owner Meghan Sweeney sat down with Matt Drzik on the September 23 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about the fully renovated McD’s location in Beaver Falls. The renovation of the building is part of the company’s “Experience Of The Future” campaign, which has introduced several modern upgrades to the building designs as well as the numerous ways in which to order traditional items from the menu.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa slides by West Allegheny 19-16

Aliquippa and West Allegheny kept it close on WMBA Friday night. A scoreless first quarter led to a 9-7 halftime score in favor of West Allegheny. The teams battled it out in the second half putting more points on the board. The Quips reigned victorious with a final score 19-16.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
visitlawrencecounty.com

Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County

Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
beavercountyradio.com

11-Year-Old Takes Grandparents Car and Crashes it in Pittsburgh

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) An 11-year-old boy decided he wanted to go for a joy ride and took his grandparents’ car and crashed it into a pole in Pittsburgh’s Windgap neighborhood shortly before 3AM this morning. The juvenile crashed the car at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants

There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Activities Galore In Slippery Rock’s VillageFest

Slippery Rock is getting ready for its annual Villagefest this weekend. The yearly event encourages residents to visit the area and support local businesses along with more than 100 plus vendors who will be on Main Street. It officially kicks off tomorrow with food trucks on Slippery Rock University’s campus...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lombardozzi's Italian restaurant goes up for sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bloomfield staple that closed its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic has announced it won't reopen -- and is now up for sale.Lombardozzi's Restaurant, located in the 'Little Italy' portion of Bloomfield is on the market with a 'Building For Sale' sign posted on its exterior.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the decision surrounding the business being put up for sale comes after months of uncertainty around whether the restaurant would reopen or not. The Liberty Avenue restaurant, which opened nearly 50 years ago in 1973, is expected to be listed for over $1 million.Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the Lombardozzi family tells the Business Times that a liquor license is expected to be included in the sale of the restaurant, which totals over 6,000 square feet.Luciano says it's almost a certainity that another restaurant will take over the space.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill

Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
beavercountyradio.com

PA Cyber Building in Midland Struck by a Pickup Truck

(Midland, Pa.) Midland Fire Chief Joe D’Itri, Jr. reported Thursday morning that a pickup truck driver struck the PA Cyber School building at 700 Midland Avenue Wednesday night. Police and firefighters were called out just after 10:3o PM. According to the report the driver came around the bend striking the corner of the building and it’s very badly damaged. Chief D’Itri reported that the school’s maintenance crew arrived and secured the building. The male driver dumped the truck on Penn Avenue. and he hasn’t been identified.
MIDLAND, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy