Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Link For West Allegheny @Aliquippa 09/23/22 @ 6:30 PM on 95.7 FM, WMBA and Trib-Live Network
(File Photo taken by Beaver County Radio Staff) 95.7 FM and1460 WMBA’s Mike Azadian and John Perroto have the call from Freedom High School of this WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference high school football game as the defending champion Quips battle the Indians. If you can’t listen on the...
Country star’s Youngstown concert canceled
A country superstar who was scheduled to perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre next week will no longer go on.
beavercountyradio.com
Justin Fortunato Previews 2022-23 Highmark Subscription Series Of Shows At Lincoln Park
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “It’s a season that I don’t think you can miss, for a price you just can’t beat.”. Starting on October 7, the latest Highmark Subscription Series of Shows–entitled “Who Could Ask For Anything More?”–kicks off at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center in Midland with Stephen Sondheim’s “Into The Woods”. It is the first of eight shows on the schedule for the 2022-23 season, which features a variety of styles and plots for experienced show-goers and first-timers.
Celebrate Autumn: A guide to fall festivals in Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crafts, music, shopping, foliage, pumpkins, apple cider and more. Enjoy autumn at these fall festivals going on throughout Western Pennsylvania.ALLEGHENY COUNTYSeptemberHeidelberg – On Saturday, Sept. 24, head over to the Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department on 1st Avenue. From 1-9 p.m., the Heidelberg community will be coming together to support the HVFD and enjoy various vendors, refreshments and entertainment like a bounce house, obstacle course race, and axe-throwing. There will also be live music!Downtown -- Ready for special deals on supplies for home projects this fall? Check out the 2022 Pittsburgh Fall Home Show. The three-day exhibition is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beavercountyradio.com
Link For Freedom @ Riverside 09/23/22 at 6:30 PM on WBVP/99.3 FM/Beavercountyradio.com/Facebook Live
(File Photo from 2017. Taken by Beaver County Radio Staff) 1230 WBVP, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com’s Bob Barrickman and Eddy Crow have the call from Riverside High School of this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference high school football game as the Panthers battle the Bulldogs. The Game will...
beavercountyradio.com
Understanding Prayer In The Book Of Chronicles On This Week’s “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
Pastor Dave Grove dives into the stories that take place in the Second Book of Chronicles–and what modern-day lessons can be learned and taught–this week on “Wake Up Beaver Valley”. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from 9 AM to 10 AM on Beaver...
AdWeek
KDKA Promotes Erika Stanish From Reporter to Weekend Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Erika Stanish has been promoted to weekend evening anchor at Pittsburgh CBS owned station KDKA. “It is such an honor to be...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience
At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beavercountyradio.com
VIDEO: “Futuristic” Renovation Of Beaver County McDonald’s Completed, Center Township Location To Begin Renovation Soon
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “It really is trending us into the future of the world.”. Tri-County McDonald’s owner Meghan Sweeney sat down with Matt Drzik on the September 23 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about the fully renovated McD’s location in Beaver Falls. The renovation of the building is part of the company’s “Experience Of The Future” campaign, which has introduced several modern upgrades to the building designs as well as the numerous ways in which to order traditional items from the menu.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa slides by West Allegheny 19-16
Aliquippa and West Allegheny kept it close on WMBA Friday night. A scoreless first quarter led to a 9-7 halftime score in favor of West Allegheny. The teams battled it out in the second half putting more points on the board. The Quips reigned victorious with a final score 19-16.
visitlawrencecounty.com
Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County
Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
Pittsburgh doc: We’re in for a rough flu season
PITTSBURGH — Doctors are warning we’re in for a severe flu season this year and explained why more people — especially children — may be at risk. Friday is the first full day of fall and some doctors said they are already seeing an increase in flu cases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beavercountyradio.com
11-Year-Old Takes Grandparents Car and Crashes it in Pittsburgh
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) An 11-year-old boy decided he wanted to go for a joy ride and took his grandparents’ car and crashed it into a pole in Pittsburgh’s Windgap neighborhood shortly before 3AM this morning. The juvenile crashed the car at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants
There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
beavercountyradio.com
CCBC Players of the Game: West Allegheny @ Aliquippa Friday September 23, 2022
95.7 FM and1460 WMBA’s Mike Azadian and John Perroto had the call from Freedom High School of this WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference high school football game as the defending champion Quips battled the Indians. West Allegheny: Brock Cornell. Aliquippa: Tiquai Hayes. You can see all of the past...
butlerradio.com
Activities Galore In Slippery Rock’s VillageFest
Slippery Rock is getting ready for its annual Villagefest this weekend. The yearly event encourages residents to visit the area and support local businesses along with more than 100 plus vendors who will be on Main Street. It officially kicks off tomorrow with food trucks on Slippery Rock University’s campus...
Lombardozzi's Italian restaurant goes up for sale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bloomfield staple that closed its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic has announced it won't reopen -- and is now up for sale.Lombardozzi's Restaurant, located in the 'Little Italy' portion of Bloomfield is on the market with a 'Building For Sale' sign posted on its exterior.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the decision surrounding the business being put up for sale comes after months of uncertainty around whether the restaurant would reopen or not. The Liberty Avenue restaurant, which opened nearly 50 years ago in 1973, is expected to be listed for over $1 million.Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the Lombardozzi family tells the Business Times that a liquor license is expected to be included in the sale of the restaurant, which totals over 6,000 square feet.Luciano says it's almost a certainity that another restaurant will take over the space.
WFMJ.com
Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill
Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
beavercountyradio.com
PA Cyber Building in Midland Struck by a Pickup Truck
(Midland, Pa.) Midland Fire Chief Joe D’Itri, Jr. reported Thursday morning that a pickup truck driver struck the PA Cyber School building at 700 Midland Avenue Wednesday night. Police and firefighters were called out just after 10:3o PM. According to the report the driver came around the bend striking the corner of the building and it’s very badly damaged. Chief D’Itri reported that the school’s maintenance crew arrived and secured the building. The male driver dumped the truck on Penn Avenue. and he hasn’t been identified.
DEK hockey facility coming to Hermitage
The City of Hermitage announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a grant for a new DEK hockey facility.
Comments / 0