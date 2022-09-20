Read full article on original website
Lamont, Stefanowski share plans to improve Connecticut's post-pandemic economy
Democratic Governor Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski spoke on the issues affecting businesses and their post-pandemic recovery at the Connecticut Business Industry Association Conference in Hartford. Among his objectives, Stefanowski said improving the state’s workforce is a top priority. “89% of the people in this room think...
Why some officials think selective harvests of Maine's forests could help address climate change
For more than 200 years, Maine's North Woods, in excess of 10 million acres, have supported a timber-based economy along with wildlife and outdoor recreation. This is the largest undeveloped forest east of the Mississippi River and it's almost entirely privately owned, which makes it vulnerable to fragmentation and development.
Millions for mental health
$24 million dollars in federal American Rescue Plan funds will expand SUNY mental health and wellness services. Governor Lamont celebrates Connecticut’s operating surplus, a new poll reveals Asian-American discrimination is still prevalent post-pandemic, and expert’s say fall foliage should be coming earlier this year.
As Connecticut expands labor protections, these volunteers educate the most vulnerable workers
For eighteen years, Flor Montenegro cared for the children of well-off families in Fairfield County as a nanny. “I have always worked blindly trusting [my] employers,” Montenegro said in Spanish. For years, promised raises never arrived. She said she was also not reimbursed for expenses like food and the...
Western Massachusetts consumers react to rising energy costs with worry, resignation
Energy prices are likely to soar this winter across Massachusetts. National Grid announced this week it plans to raise electricity rates by 64%, which the state is reviewing for approval. Eversource announced earlier its electricity prices could go up by more than 10% and other utilities have warned of similar...
The wind energy field is blowing up, but a Maine training program is struggling to attract students
It's early September, the second week of classes at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle, and a lab day for the wind power technology program. Nineteen-year-old Maxwell Osborne of Waldoboro is building an electrical circuit that includes a light and a switch. By the time Osborne graduates in the spring, he'll be ready to climb hundreds of feet up towers to maintain and repair wind turbines. But first, he needs to learn basic electrical skills under the guidance of instructor Wayne Kilcollins.
A wholesome meeting in New Haven reunites former students with their retired teacher
The power of technology has brought together a former New York teacher and some of her third grade class from 1965. 83-year-old Golda Siegel Doyle, a former New York teacher now living in southeastern Connecticut, got a surprise message through social media, asking if she was their teacher from years ago.
Connecticut receives record $3.1 billion payment into budget reserve fund
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont praised a historic $3.1 billion transfer of the state’s operating surplus into its budget reserve fund. State Comptroller Natalie Braswell announced that the payment is the largest in state history and will trigger payments into two of the state’s pension funds. The transfer calls...
League of Women Voters Greenwich local candidate debates canceled
For the first time in recent history the Greenwich, Connecticut, League of Women Voters will not host a debate for local candidates running for state office. Partisan national midterm election issues might be to blame. Sandy Waters, president of the League of Women Voters Greenwich, was surprised when she heard...
Former Connecticut budget official alleges discrimination against Lamont administration
Kosta Diamantis, a former Connecticut state budget official who was fired from one position and resigned from another last year, is arguing that he lost his job because of an unbearable work environment in the Lamont administration. His attorney Zachary Reiland alleges that Diamaintis lost his job because of discrimination....
New Haven holds groundbreaking ceremony for new health and wellness center
Construction is underway for the Recovery and Wellness Center next to the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center. It’s a three-story building that will provide a medical clinic as well as individual and group therapy rooms. It will also offer shelter for 40 men and 12 women with a kitchen, cafeteria,...
Sound on Sound Music Festival to make a splash in Bridgeport this weekend
The first-ever Sound on Sound Music Festival is this weekend in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Festival-goers won’t miss a beat — although there are over 22 acts performing, there are only two stages so there will be no overlapping sets. The festival grounds are located in Seaside Park on Long Island Sound. In the past few years, through the opening of the nearby Hartford Healthcare amphitheater and hosting of various events, Bridgeport has become known as an art hub in Connecticut.
Democrats in the lead
Connecticut Democratic incumbents have double digit leads over their Republican challengers in the latest Quinnipiac University Poll. Alex Jones appeared in court in Connecticut again yesterday, leaders in our region discuss big plans for combating climate change, and for the first time in a while, the Greenwich League of Women Voters will not host a debate for local candidates.
Report finds anti-Asian bias still limits Long Island's recovery post-pandemic
According to a poll from the Asian American Institute for Research and Engagement, 60% of business owners said they've lost customers or faced racist threats due to anti-Asian sentiment. Now, Asian American business owners are calling on the government to step up to protect them from racial discrimination. The report...
No debates set for governor's race, as candidates disagree on format
With about six and a half weeks until Election Day, the two candidates for governor of New York still have not agreed to a single debate. Republican challenger Lee Zeldin said he won’t agree to the one that Governor Kathy Hochul has said yes to, because he wants multiple debates.
Simmons resigns from Bridgeport City Council
East End Bridgeport City Council Member Wanda Simmons announced her resignation earlier this month. With almost a year in office, she was unable to make several council events due to health issues. According to a minutes document from a meeting on September 6, Simmons announced she would be resigning from...
Long Wharf Theatre reimagining all of New Haven as its stage
Earlier this year, Long Wharf Theatre announced it would leave its longtime home to present performances at locations throughout greater New Haven. Morning Edition's Lori Mack spoke with Long Wharf Theatre’s Artistic Director Jacob Padrón to learn more about how this itinerant production model will shape the future of the Tony Award winning regional theater.
F-15 intercepts a private plane over Nassau County
Nassau County residents were startled by loud noises Wednesday afternoon, when an F-15 fighter jet intercepted a private plane over Long Island’s South Shore. The private plane, which left from MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, was flying in restricted air space. Officials said the single-engine Cessna 172 failed to respond to any radio calls.
Driving down Post Road may cause more difficulties for Westport drivers
The Post Road in Westport has the highest amount of traffic-related accidents, according to a traffic map made by the University of Connecticut. “The police department in Westport contacted us,” said Eric Jackson, executive director of the Connecticut Transportation Institute. “They had a couple of intersections they were interested in, so they contacted us asking for us to just print out some data."
