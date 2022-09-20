ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

wshu.org

Lamont, Stefanowski share plans to improve Connecticut's post-pandemic economy

Democratic Governor Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski spoke on the issues affecting businesses and their post-pandemic recovery at the Connecticut Business Industry Association Conference in Hartford. Among his objectives, Stefanowski said improving the state’s workforce is a top priority. “89% of the people in this room think...
wshu.org

Millions for mental health

$24 million dollars in federal American Rescue Plan funds will expand SUNY mental health and wellness services. Governor Lamont celebrates Connecticut’s operating surplus, a new poll reveals Asian-American discrimination is still prevalent post-pandemic, and expert’s say fall foliage should be coming earlier this year.
wshu.org

The wind energy field is blowing up, but a Maine training program is struggling to attract students

It's early September, the second week of classes at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle, and a lab day for the wind power technology program. Nineteen-year-old Maxwell Osborne of Waldoboro is building an electrical circuit that includes a light and a switch. By the time Osborne graduates in the spring, he'll be ready to climb hundreds of feet up towers to maintain and repair wind turbines. But first, he needs to learn basic electrical skills under the guidance of instructor Wayne Kilcollins.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wshu.org

League of Women Voters Greenwich local candidate debates canceled

For the first time in recent history the Greenwich, Connecticut, League of Women Voters will not host a debate for local candidates running for state office. Partisan national midterm election issues might be to blame. Sandy Waters, president of the League of Women Voters Greenwich, was surprised when she heard...
GREENWICH, CT
wshu.org

Sound on Sound Music Festival to make a splash in Bridgeport this weekend

The first-ever Sound on Sound Music Festival is this weekend in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Festival-goers won’t miss a beat — although there are over 22 acts performing, there are only two stages so there will be no overlapping sets. The festival grounds are located in Seaside Park on Long Island Sound. In the past few years, through the opening of the nearby Hartford Healthcare amphitheater and hosting of various events, Bridgeport has become known as an art hub in Connecticut.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wshu.org

Democrats in the lead

Connecticut Democratic incumbents have double digit leads over their Republican challengers in the latest Quinnipiac University Poll. Alex Jones appeared in court in Connecticut again yesterday, leaders in our region discuss big plans for combating climate change, and for the first time in a while, the Greenwich League of Women Voters will not host a debate for local candidates.
wshu.org

Report finds anti-Asian bias still limits Long Island's recovery post-pandemic

According to a poll from the Asian American Institute for Research and Engagement, 60% of business owners said they've lost customers or faced racist threats due to anti-Asian sentiment. Now, Asian American business owners are calling on the government to step up to protect them from racial discrimination. The report...
wshu.org

Simmons resigns from Bridgeport City Council

East End Bridgeport City Council Member Wanda Simmons announced her resignation earlier this month. With almost a year in office, she was unable to make several council events due to health issues. According to a minutes document from a meeting on September 6, Simmons announced she would be resigning from...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wshu.org

Long Wharf Theatre reimagining all of New Haven as its stage

Earlier this year, Long Wharf Theatre announced it would leave its longtime home to present performances at locations throughout greater New Haven. Morning Edition's Lori Mack spoke with Long Wharf Theatre’s Artistic Director Jacob Padrón to learn more about how this itinerant production model will shape the future of the Tony Award winning regional theater.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wshu.org

F-15 intercepts a private plane over Nassau County

Nassau County residents were startled by loud noises Wednesday afternoon, when an F-15 fighter jet intercepted a private plane over Long Island’s South Shore. The private plane, which left from MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, was flying in restricted air space. Officials said the single-engine Cessna 172 failed to respond to any radio calls.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

Driving down Post Road may cause more difficulties for Westport drivers

The Post Road in Westport has the highest amount of traffic-related accidents, according to a traffic map made by the University of Connecticut. “The police department in Westport contacted us,” said Eric Jackson, executive director of the Connecticut Transportation Institute. “They had a couple of intersections they were interested in, so they contacted us asking for us to just print out some data."
WESTPORT, CT

