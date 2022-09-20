The first-ever Sound on Sound Music Festival is this weekend in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Festival-goers won’t miss a beat — although there are over 22 acts performing, there are only two stages so there will be no overlapping sets. The festival grounds are located in Seaside Park on Long Island Sound. In the past few years, through the opening of the nearby Hartford Healthcare amphitheater and hosting of various events, Bridgeport has become known as an art hub in Connecticut.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO