When’s the best time to see fall colors in Illinois?

(WTVO) — Fall is right around the corner, so the State of Illinois has released a new interactive 2022 fall colors trip planner.

The interactive planner allows people to find the best time to spot peak fall foliage across the state. The best time in Northern Illinois is the second week of October, while Central Illinois will see it in mid-October. Southern Illinois will get it during the last week of October.

The planner can be found on Enjoy Illinois’ website .

