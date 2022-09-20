HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill that will expand the state’s Right to Know Law to provide greater access to public records at state-related universities. Senate Bill 488, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties, would create an online searchable database that details information about budgets and contracts approved by Penn State, Temple, Pitt, and Lincoln University. The legislation also increases the amount of university personnel salary information subject to public disclosure. Mastriano said state-related universities will receive more than $600 million from taxpayers this year and the way that money is spent should not be a closely-guarded secret. The legislation offers a level of transparency necessary to keep these universities accountable to the public they serve. The bill now moves to the PA House for consideration.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO