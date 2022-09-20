Read full article on original website
Related
country1037fm.com
VooDoo Wings Restaurant Coming To Charlotte
I don’t think I know anyone who doesn’t like wings. Later this year wing lovers in Charlotte will have another option to satisfy their cravings. Mobile, Alabama-based wing restaurant VooDoo Wings secured a 3200-square foot space on Highway 160 in Fort Mill and plans to open in December. If you’re familiar with the area, the space was formerly Blacow, which announced its closing this week. Franchisee Brandon Shively says the plan is to open five locations of VooDoo in Charlotte with expansion throughout the Carolinas. A spokesperson with National Restaurant Properties points to Fort Mill’s family vibe that makes it perfect for a brand such as VooDoo. This will be the first time the chain is moving outside its Alabama base. The menu features boneless or traditional type wings with 15 flavors to choose from. VooDoo marinates its chicken for 48 hours to ensure the best flavor and tenderness. Some customer favorites are Cajun Ranch, Lemon Pepper and of course VooDoo, a medium-heat soy and sriracha sauce. Customers can also choose BBQ and Teriyaki. There’s even a super spicy option known as The Bomb. Orders of wings come in numbers from 6-100 pieces. Not feeling the wing vibe? There’s also a Buffalo chicken sandwich and chicken salad. Other tasty treats at VooDoo include fried pickles, hand-cut fries and Buffalo mac and cheese. Don’t forget dessert! Choose from homemade banana pudding or Peanut Butter Cup pie in a cup. My mouth is watering already!
kiss951.com
Fast Food News: Two New Dessert Options
Fast food lovers are you ready to try two new dessert options? If so you’re in luck. We’ve got two new sweet options on the menu- one from Sonic and the other from Jack In The Box. Sonic Intros Fried Cookie Dough. Sonic is adding a new bite-sized...
kiss951.com
New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina
Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant looks to cash in on 2022 Presidents Cup fans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the 2022 Presidents Cup gets underway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, a restaurant owner says his company stands to profit from the thousands of fans expected each day. Owner and head chef of Cuzzo’s Cuisine, Andarrio Johnson, is often busy making one of his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live roach found in vanilla crepe filling at Denny’s in north Charlotte, inspection report says
CHARLOTTE — Health inspectors found a live roach in vanilla filling for crepes at the Denny’s at 4541 Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to a health code inspection report. More live roaches were behind a prep cooler used to make crepes, the report dated Sept. 21, 2022.
Fast Casual
Famous Toastery's flagship reopens with new look
With a renewed emphasis on becoming famous in the communities it serves, the original Famous Toastery location in Davidson, North Carolina, has reopened with a facelift. "Coming out of the pandemic, we were really looking for a new identity," Brian Burchill, co-founder and chief culture officer, said in a company press release. "The Davidson store specifically is nearly 15 years old, and the building itself is over 100 years old, so we thought it'd be a great place to start. It is also one of our busiest locations, so we wanted to really double down on that 'be famous' model."
businesstodaync.com
Breakfast franchise will take former Matt’s Chicago Dog space in Cornelius
Sept. 20. Eggs Up Grill will open early next year in Turnberry Place at One Norman and West Catawba. Husband-and-wife team Chris and Sofia Mendoza and business partner Alfonso Segura say the 2,500 square foot restaurant will occupy the old Matt’s Chicago Dog space. They will have indoor seating...
WCNC
Southern Distilling Company Wins Top Honors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new-to-market wheated straight bourbon whiskey from Southern Distilling Company has triumphed on an international stage, taking top honors at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. Southern Distilling Company’s Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey was recognized as Best...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiss951.com
North Carolina Brewery Kicking Off ‘Booktoberfest’ Book Drive For Kids
Charlotte’s Heist Brewery & Barrel Arts is teaming up with Promising Pages to launch this year’s Booktoberfest, a month-long community book drive, celebration, and school year kick-off. The books are for kids. The beer is for adults. Promising Pages is a non-profit that collects new and donated books...
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United States
There is a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina that is so good that the people at the New York Times have declared it to be one of the best fifty restaurants in America for 2022. If you come to Charlotte, there is a restaurant you can visit called Leah & Louise. The picture for this article is one of the delicious foods you can get from the restaurant called River Chips, which are fried chicken skin you get with a delicious sauce to top everything up. But do not just take my word for it from my article. Here is what the New York Times had to say in their actual review:
scoopcharlotte.com
Brunch in Charlotte Fall 2022
We take brunch very seriously around here. It’s a way to celebrate the weekend, have fun with the girls, and a great excuse to indulge. Charlotte is filled with great brunch spots, so you have many options to choose from. To make the choosing easier, we searched the Queen...
richmondobserver
Charlotte Regional Farmers Market hosts Muscadine Day Sept. 30
CHARLOTTE — September marks the peak of grape season in North Carolina and to celebrate this tasty fruit, the Charlotte Regional Farmer’s Market, the N.C. Muscadine Grape Association and the N.C. Wine and Grape Council will host Muscadine Day Friday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccbcharlotte.com
“Michael Myers” And “Ghostface” Spotted In Waxhaw
WAXHAW, N.C. – Spooky season is here. Two scary characters were spotted in Waxhaw over the weekend. Jennifer Matthews took pictures of the two people, dressed as Michael Myers and Ghostface from the Scream series. She spotted them around 4PM on Saturday. She says, “When I first saw them, I was a little uneasy due to so much going on in the world today, but after I saw they had no weapons and was making it a thing of having fun, I was OK with it.”
kiss951.com
Meet Show Director John Quillan With Carolina Voices
You’re going to love the new show on October 28th & 29th at Central Piedmont Community College, Levine Campus located at 2800 Campus Ridge Road, Building 3 located in Matthews, North Carolina. Come hear what it sounds like when the world is ending, a-cappela style! They will be singing...
corneliustoday.com
New retail additions to Birkdale Village
Sept. 21. The fourth tiny retail kiosk in The Grove near Regal Cinemas in Birkdale Village has now been claimed by mother-daughter duo Robin Galloway and Samantha Stevens, who will open Airlie Baby in October. The shop will offer infant and toddler clothing, toys, books, accessories, and more, with a...
power98fm.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
qcitymetro.com
Druid Hills apartment complex gets HGTV-style makeover
A “community in need” is getting a makeover. More than 150 volunteers are joined forces with Charlotte Rescue Mission on Friday to complete an “HGTV” style makeover in Druid Hills. Charlotte Rescue Mission is an organization that offers free residential treatment for those experiencing addiction and...
kiss951.com
Spirit Airlines Adding New Flights From Charlotte
Travel industry experts say it’s already time to start booking your flights and hotels for trips during the holiday season. According to USA Today, post-pandemic demand surged during the summer and will likely continue through the end of the year. My family and I have been talking about taking...
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
Comments / 0