thepalmspringspost.com
Workgroup recommends city cap vacation rentals at 2,500, limit neighborhood density to 10%
A citizen workgroup formed to address issues surrounding the city’s thriving vacation rental industry is out with its recommendations, trying to strike a balance between the needs of visitors, residents, owners of the rentals, and the revenue benefits the city receives. The news: The 11-member workgroup, comprised partially of...
menifee247.com
Pump track street improvements approved by Council
The Menifee City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a street expansion project for the upcoming pump track in southwest Menifee, while acknowledging the need to monitor the impact of increased traffic in the area. The Gale Webb Kids-R-#1 Action Sports Park will include six acres of bike trails on the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coral Mountain Resort Declined, Council Unanimously Rejects Project
The fate of Coral Mountain Resort and its controversial surf wave basin has been decided. In a surprising unanimous decision, La Quinta City Council rejected this proposed project to wrap up a 6 hour discussion. It was a jam-packed room with not a single seat available in Council Chambers. Locals...
iebusinessdaily.com
Affordable housing community opens in MoVal
The first phase of an affordable housing community in Moreno Valley has opened. Courtyards at Cottonwood, an 81-unit gated community with 60 units for lower-income families and 20 more for lower-income seniors, opened Sept.14, according to a statement on the city’s website. The project, at 24580 Cottonwood Ave., was...
menifee247.com
City gives business incentive to Black Bear Diner
Yes, Black Bear Diner is still coming to Menifee, and yes, the City of Menifee is taking steps to support the restaurant's plans for an expanded dining experience at the former Coco’s Restaurant site at Bradley Road and McCall Boulevard. As SB Diner, LLC continues plans to improve the...
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project
On Wednesday night, the La Quinta city council unanimously nixed the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project. What has been nearly a two-year battle to get the La Quinta Surf Park approved finally came to an end. Public comments on the plan didn't wrap up until midnight. Some spoke in favor of the development, but many The post La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
People react to denied surf park project in La Quinta
Wednesday night the La Quinta city council voted to nix the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project. You can read the full story here. News Channel 3 has heard from developers, proponents and those who opposed the development over the past two years. Today we're hearing reaction to La Quinta's city...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Hydrogen-powered train to start rolling in Redlands in 2024
The San Bernardino County Transit Authority and Stadler has unveiled what will become North America’s first hydrogen-power train, the FLIRT H2. Coming to the Arrow line as part of the Redlands Passenger Rail System in 2024, the FLIRT H2 is being showcased at this week’s InnoTrans conference in Berlin.
Eastvale, CA real estate market update
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Eastvale, California, which is located in Riverside County.
luxury-houses.net
A Magnificent Custom Home with One of The Best Views in PGA West in La Quinta Asks $5.995 Million
The Home in La Quinta, a spectacular one of a kind custom estate where no expense has been spared behind the gates at Peninsula Park offering one of the best views in PGA West is now available for sale. This home located at 57180 Peninsula Ln, La Quinta, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandi Phillips and Associates (Phone: 760-567-5506) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in La Quinta.
Murrieta, CA real estate market update
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Murrieta, California, which is located in Riverside county.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One of the best spots for apple picking in US is this tiny California farm, Yelp says
Summer is officially over, which means it’s time for all of the iconic fall festivities like apple picking. And a small California farm is one of the best places for apple picking nationwide, according to Yelp’s list of the “top 25 apple picking spots in the U.S.”
Riverside supervisors green-light cannabis cultivation project
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved an indoor commercial cannabis cultivation operation on five acres in the unincorporated Riverside County community of Sage, the first such facility authorized in the area. In a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Karen Spiegel absent, the board signed off on Isen Garden LLC’s requests for...
golfcourseindustry.com
36-hole Coachella Valley resort hires new director of agronomy
Indian Wells Golf Resort, a 36-hole facility in California’s Coachella Valley, has hired Nicholas Leitner as its new director of agronomy. Leitner will direct a team of dedicated golf course maintenance staff responsible for the continual elite conditions of the Celebrity and Players Courses. Prior to joining Indian Wells...
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market update
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Riverside county.
Construction underway in Riverside and Jurupa Valley for repairs to Santa Ana River levees
Crews have begun repairing about 2.5 miles of levees along the Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley and Riverside. "Anytime there's rain in the community, a lot of that rain drains into the Santa Ana River," said Juliana Adams with the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. "And so, to provide the cities and the region flood protection, the levees are being used every year, and every time it rains."
citynewsgroup.com
Fall Fest at San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse, Oct. 1
Heralding the season, Fall Fest at the historic San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse is Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will feature a flag-raising ceremony, Native American blessing, crafts for kids, free snow cones and cotton candy, a May pole, food truck, and live music by Southern California’s Singing Cowboy Skeeter Mann.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Stater Bros. to open a new store
Stater Bros. Markets will open the doors to its newest store on Sept. 28, at 7200 Arlington Ave., in Riverside, Calif. The 49,480 square-foot store is located at the southeast corner of Arlington Ave. and Van Buren Blvd. in a former Kmart building. The new location replaces an original Stater Bros. location that opened in 1978, which is located two miles west of the new store at 10370 Arlington Ave., also in Riverside.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA
Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
