The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City man convicted of girlfriend’s murder
Dmarius Bozeman was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Khasheme Strother in a Kansas City townhome in Feb. 2021.
So-called Johnson County serial shoplifter pleads guilty — again
A Johnson County woman pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Kelli Jo Bauer has a documented history of multiple shoplifting cases dating back to 2008.
KMBC.com
Jury convicts David Jungerman in slaying of Kansas City attorney
Jurors on Thursday convicted an 84-year-old man in the killing of an attorney outside his Brookside home in 2017. David Jungerman was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Tom Pickert after the attorney won a multi-million-dollar judgment against him on behalf of a client.
Man guilty of killing KC attorney who won judgement against him
KANSAS CITY (AP) — An 84-year-old man was convicted Thursday of shooting and killing a Kansas City lawyer who had won a multi-million judgment against him in a civil lawsuit. A Jackson County jury deliberated about two hours before finding David Jungerman, of Raytown, guilty of first-degree murder and...
84-year-old Jungerman found guilty in 2017 death of Kansas City attorney
A Jackson County jury has found 84-year-old David Jungerman guilty in the 2017 killing of Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert.
Man shot by Leavenworth police during February standoff convicted
Donald Sidney Barden Jr., who was shot by police in Leavenworth, Kansas earlier this year was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.
jimmycsays.com
Five years…And finally it’s official: “Guilty”
Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2017, probably while Thomas Pickert’s body was still lying on the ground outside his Brookside home, police homed in on a suspect: 79-year-old David Jungerman. Jungerman, a Raytown resident, was a grudge-holding, delusional egotist who couldn’t get over the fact that Pickert,...
Former Oak Park teacher, coach serving 30-day shock time
Former North Kansas City School District teacher and Oak Park coach pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student in Clay County.
KCMO man convicted for shooting, killing woman with 3 children inside home
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted for shooting and killing a woman inside a home while her three children were inside.
Man charged in August 19 shooting death outside KCMO house
Jackson County prosecutors charged a man Friday in an August 19 shooting death that began as a fistfight outside a KCMO house.
Kansas City landlord charged in attack over unpaid rent
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City landlord with assault after a man claims he was severely beaten over unpaid rent.
KMBC.com
Golubski accuser says there are more accusers
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — There may be more people who say they were terrorized by a former police detective now accused of intimidating witnesses and raping at least two women. They remain silent, but Niko Quinn is speaking on their behalf one more time. She said they were terrorized by Roger Golubski, the former Kansas City, Kansas, detective who was arrested last week on federal charges. Quinn said this is one of the last times she plans to speak publicly.
KMBC.com
Jury begins deliberations in David Jungerman's murder trial
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jurors have begun deliberations in the trial of an 84-year-old man accused of killing an attorney outside his Brookside home in 2017. Prosecutors allege David Jungerman killed Tom Pickert after the attorney won a multi-million-dollar judgment against him on behalf of a client. KMBC's Matt...
kttn.com
Three Missouri business owners charged in 112 count indictment with wiring drug trafficking money to Mexico
The owners of three money wiring businesses in Missouri area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico. Ana...
LJWORLD
2 Lawrence men charged with distributing drugs that caused one death and injured others
Two Lawrence men have been charged in Douglas County District Court with distributing a drug that caused a death by fentanyl overdose and that injured multiple other people. Logan Hastie Morgan, 22, faces one felony count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, two felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and one felony count of possession of more than 10 doses of Oxycodone, according to charging documents.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police locate and reunite non-verbal child with his family
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says they have successfully reunited a child with his family. KCPD sent out a tweet Thursday that they had found a little boy who is non-verbal and had wandered out of his home a several weeks earlier. Authorities say...
Parkville man sentenced in federal court for $335 million scheme, tax violations
A 51-year-old Parkville, Missouri man who was charged in two federal cases was sentenced in federal court Thursday.
KCTV 5
Police present at GM plant in KCK after ‘disgruntled employee’ makes ‘threatening comments’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - If you saw some police at the General Motors plant in KCK, it appears it was simply because they were asked to drive around the lot after a disgruntled worker made threatening comments. KCTV5 News received a handful of phone calls Thursday afternoon around 3:30...
Officials investigate unloaded weapon brought to Fort Osage Middle School
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an Osage Trail Middle School student brought an unloaded gun to school on Tuesday in Jackson County, Missouri.
3 Kansas City-area business owners accused of wiring drug money to Mexico
Three Kansas City area business owners are among 47 people who've been indicted on a drug trafficking conspiracy worth $4.7 million.
