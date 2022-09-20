ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Jury convicts David Jungerman in slaying of Kansas City attorney

Jurors on Thursday convicted an 84-year-old man in the killing of an attorney outside his Brookside home in 2017. David Jungerman was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Tom Pickert after the attorney won a multi-million-dollar judgment against him on behalf of a client.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Man guilty of killing KC attorney who won judgement against him

KANSAS CITY (AP) — An 84-year-old man was convicted Thursday of shooting and killing a Kansas City lawyer who had won a multi-million judgment against him in a civil lawsuit. A Jackson County jury deliberated about two hours before finding David Jungerman, of Raytown, guilty of first-degree murder and...
RAYTOWN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
jimmycsays.com

Five years…And finally it’s official: “Guilty”

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2017, probably while Thomas Pickert’s body was still lying on the ground outside his Brookside home, police homed in on a suspect: 79-year-old David Jungerman. Jungerman, a Raytown resident, was a grudge-holding, delusional egotist who couldn’t get over the fact that Pickert,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#County Judge#Violent Crime#Jackson County Circuit
KMBC.com

Golubski accuser says there are more accusers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — There may be more people who say they were terrorized by a former police detective now accused of intimidating witnesses and raping at least two women. They remain silent, but Niko Quinn is speaking on their behalf one more time. She said they were terrorized by Roger Golubski, the former Kansas City, Kansas, detective who was arrested last week on federal charges. Quinn said this is one of the last times she plans to speak publicly.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

Jury begins deliberations in David Jungerman's murder trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jurors have begun deliberations in the trial of an 84-year-old man accused of killing an attorney outside his Brookside home in 2017. Prosecutors allege David Jungerman killed Tom Pickert after the attorney won a multi-million-dollar judgment against him on behalf of a client. KMBC's Matt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

2 Lawrence men charged with distributing drugs that caused one death and injured others

Two Lawrence men have been charged in Douglas County District Court with distributing a drug that caused a death by fentanyl overdose and that injured multiple other people. Logan Hastie Morgan, 22, faces one felony count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, two felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and one felony count of possession of more than 10 doses of Oxycodone, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy