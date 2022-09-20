ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGNO

As crime threatens New Orleans, here’s how one downtown business is fighting back

By Kenny Lopez
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QImtn_0i3RsjOL00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )—All the recent shootings come on the heels of a report in the Wall Street Journal calling New Orleans the nation’s new murder capital .

With crime is a real concern in the city. one long-standing business on Canal Street, Rubensteins is doing everything it can to stay strong and secure in spite of the crime.

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, homicides in New Orleans are up 44 percent with 209 homicides. There have been 218 carjackings, 343 shootings, and 397 armed robberies.

“It is not about the headline. It is about the reality of the situation,” Kelly Schulz with New Orleans & Company said.

Schulz says they have already received a few calls from customers who are concerned with the crime.

“We do address the calls with honesty and transparency and really focus on the solutions to fight the crime problem,” she said.

Downtown business, Rubensteins is not faltering because of the crime.

“We don’t have an issue with security. Now there is an issue with the homelessness which is a problem,” Kenny Rubenstein said.

Rubensteins is located across from the Canal Street Starbucks, which is closing its doors for good on October 3rd, citing safety concerns.

“In our case, our business is great. We haven’t experienced any issues. People are still coming down,” Rubenstein said.

Though Rubensteins is like a fort of safety with valet parking, security at the door, and more.

“We’ve got the gates that roll down, we’ve got James our valet who is always watching what’s going on, as well as our windows which are coated and are practically unbreakable,” he said.

In addition to all that, they also have security cameras inside and outside of the store that are tied to the New Orleans Police Department.

“It really is just a matter of being aware,” Rubenstein said.

Rubensteins closes at 5:30 p.m. everyday so they don’t deal with all the nighttime issues that police are responding to in that area.

New Orleans and Company says they’ve started a New Orleans Coalition of 400 business owners who are all working on solutions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 13

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Homelessness#Security Camera#The Wall Street Journal#New Orleans Company
WWL

City, not victims, will now pay to recover stolen cars

NEW ORLEANS — People whose cars have been stolen in New Orleans are often left with a several hundred dollar bill from a towing company to get their car back, but the City of New Orleans announced Thursday, that will change. The city will now cover towing and storage...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans man booked with three French Quarter robberies in nine days

A New Orleans man has been arrested on charges of robbing three people in the French Quarter in nine days, the Police Department said Thursday. Jail records show Tyrone Clark, 43, was booked Tuesday with two counts of simple robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. Police said he's responsible for thefts at these locations:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Orleans, LA Curbside Collection Contracts Finalized, New Garbage Companies Selected

Many New Orleans residents will have new garbage collection service in less than two months, but some are frustrated with the service being provided under existing contracts. Along streets in the Seventh Ward, trash could be seen piled in front of houses. “It stinks. It’s horrible,” said resident Henry Alexander. “The trash man was supposed to pass yesterday. He hasn’t passed as of yet.” Alexander lives along Mandeville Street, and his block falls in what the city classifies as “Service Area 2,” generally from the Jefferson Parish line running through Lakeview, along the lakefront to Gentilly and New Orleans East, and the downriver neighborhoods of Faubourg Marigny, Bywater and the Lower Ninth Ward.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man killed in Michoud shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive leaves a man dead, according to information from the NOPD. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21) night, officers say they discovered a man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy