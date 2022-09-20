Read full article on original website
Kansas State Fair attendance tops 300,000
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
Four home runs power Wind Surge to playoff win
WICHITA - The Wind Surge kicked off the 2022 divisional series with a dominant 17-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers. Four home runs and fourteen hits powered Wichita to the game one victory. The Wind Surge struck first in the bottom of the second inning as they scored five runs...
🎥Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Halstead tonight!
The Southeast of Saline Trojans take on the Halstead Dragons Friday night. If you can't make it to the game, we have some options for you!. You can listen to it on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). Devin Hanney has the call. You also can watch a live stream of the game on Salina Post thanks to The Bank of Tescott!
Trojans travel to Halstead for long awaited duel with Dragons
In 2014 the Southeast of Saline Trojan's 7-2 campaign met a brutal end at the hands of the Halstead Dragons, who eliminated SES from the playoffs 54-13. In 2015 another 7-2 Southeast squad dueled the Dragons, but again it was Halstead who gained the upper hand, stymying a second staight season.
