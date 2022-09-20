Read full article on original website
Eight garbage trucks damaged by fire
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight garbage trucks went up in flames at the Waste Management facility in Harristown early Monday morning. The Harristown Fire Department took an initial call around 12:45 a.m. about a large fire and explosions. While on the way, information led responding firefighters to initially think it was a structural fire. Additional […]
WAND TV
Mattoon Fire crews dispatched to structure fire at Lee's Famous Recipe
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke...
Man killed in crash on I-55 identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 67-year-old man from northern Illinois was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County on Thursday. State Police said their investigation indicated the victim, who was identified as Frank Amendola of Somonauk, was driving a semi-truck when he rear-ended another semi-truck that was slowing down as it […]
wmay.com
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
Road construction coming to Sangamon Co. village
JEROME, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in the Sangamon County village of Jerome will have to adjust their travels in the coming week as a road construction project begins on several streets. Leonard Street will be the first road to be closed for this project. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the road will close for […]
City of Decatur gives $450,000 for small repair grants
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is trying to revitalize homes using American Rescue Plan funding. This week they are launching its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program, also known as SHIP. The program gives funds to homeowners for home repairs. City officials said, “The owner-occupied Small Housing Improve is an attempt to invest […]
Fire ruled arson; suspect dead
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Mattoon said a man was found dead last week three days after they believe he set a house on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a possible structure fire. They found a working fire inside the home when they […]
Turning tragedy into something beautiful with a “pocket park”
MATTOON, Ill., (WCIA) — Thursday morning, community leaders broke ground in a vacant lot downtown Mattoon. They’re working to turn what was once a disaster into something beautiful. Shores Jewelry burned down on Broadway Avenue in 2019. Now, organizations are transforming the space into a pocket park. Alexander Benishek with Mattoon in Motion helped apply […]
Central Illinois Proud
Boil Order issued in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
checkoutdfw.com
This property in Decatur has a 4-bedroom home, a carriage house and a stocked pond with a windmill
A piece of property in Decatur comes with a four-bedroom home and a carriage house. The house is on the market for $3.9 million. The four-bedroom home comes with a country kitchen, a butler's pantry and a large owner's suite. According to the listing, the main dining area has 9 large picture windows.
Deputy rescues puppy in more ways than one
CHARLESTON, Ill (WCIA) — A stray puppy now has a roof over his head after being saved by a Coles County Deputy. Deputy Sam Jackson was sent to a call about a dog running through traffic on a busy road in Charleston. When he got there, he says the dog immediately responded to him and […]
Police: Church vandalized overnight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police confirmed Friday morning that a church was vandalized overnight. Joe Lamberson, Champaign Police Public Information Officer, said an unknown suspect shattered the glass door on the front of a church located on Glen Park Drive near Mattis Avenue. He added that church leadership was contacted and is working to […]
wmay.com
Riverton Truck Stop Nearing Completion
The long-awaited truck stop at Interstate 72 and the Riverton exit is nearing completion… and could be open in early October. Ground was broken on the site in August of 2021, with initial plans for an opening in the spring of this year. That was later pushed back to summer, then pushed back again. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says supply chain issues have slowed construction. Riverton officials say there have also been delays in hiring and training staff for the TA Express, which includes a gas station, a convenience store, food from Little Caesar’s and Taco John’s, and a laundry facility.
State Police: Traffic slowing on I-55 Tuesday evening
WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials in Sangamon County announced that traffic on Interstate 55 will be slowed down Tuesday evening. The officials said an electric company will be installing new power lines along the highway near Williamsville from approximately 8 to 9 p.m. To allow the lines to be safely brought across […]
Additional Sunday bus routes coming to Decatur
Decatur, Ill., (WCIA) — One Central Illinois bus system is expanding, hoping to make getting to work and running errands easier for people. It’s all happening in Decatur. Lacie Elzy, the city’s transit administrator, said the five added hybrid routes on Sundays will help connect the city’s “Urban Core” to more shopping and medical care. […]
WAND TV
Somonauk man killed in Montgomery Co. crash identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County coroner has identified a man who died in a Montgomery County crash Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 55 around 1 p.m. near mile marker 75. Frank Amendola, 67, of Somonauk, Illinois was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. after being rushed...
newschannel20.com
Man fires gun in home while baby inside, sheriff says
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 29-year-old man is receiving mental health treatment after the Macon County Sheriff's Office says he threatened to harm himself. We're told that the sheriff's office was called around 9:45 p.m. Thursday to a home near Harristown, Illinois for a report of domestic violence. 911...
25newsnow.com
3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-74 in Tazewell County. It happened at mile marker 107 between Morton and Goodfield at just before 4 o’clock. Three individuals were transported an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No lanes were blocked,...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
New Lynch Road, Champaign Routes Major Hit for Danville Mass Transit
We are now a week into some additional routes on the Danville Mass Transit lines, and Director Lisa Beith says feedback from both riders and drivers has been very positive. One addition was two more Danville to Champaign trips. As Beith explains, this was to give folks that have business in Champaign more flexibility.
Fiberoptic work coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction for a fiberoptic construction project is set to commence soon in Champaign. i3 Broadband will install fiberoptic utilities in an area bordered by Devonshire Drive to the north, Windsor Road to the south, O’Donnell Drive to the west and Prospect Avenue to the east. The project is expected to last […]
