Virginia State

FodorsTravel

The 10 Most Enchanting Small Towns in the Shenandoah Valley

Anchored in frontier history, these small towns possess thoroughly modern charms. Some places are bestowed with an abundance of blessings, and when it comes to small towns, one of those places is the Shenandoah Valley. This legendary valley splices down western Virginia (and a bit of West Virginia’s panhandle), a plush green expanse snaked by the legendary Shenandoah River and snuggled between the soft, rolling hills of the Blue Ridge and Alleghenies. Once the fledgling nation’s frontier and the scene of divisive Civil War battles, today its towns embrace the outdoor life, anchored by Shenandoah National Park; foodie restaurants, thanks to an abundance of local farmers and producers; vintage architecture; wine and beer trails; artsy galleries; and so much more. Whether you like to hike, eat, kayak, shop, wine-taste (or beer), admire historic buildings, shop, go to the theater, or simply soak in small-town charm, the Shenandoah Valley’s towns will enthrall you. Here are 10 of the most enchanting, from north to south.
Virginia State
Blacksburg, VA
alleghenymountainradio.org

See Virginia’s Elk Population – In Person or Online

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is offering elk viewing tours this fall. The tours for the public are offered in partnership with Breaks Interstate Park in Virginia’s elk country, Buchanan County. Guides conduct the evening bus tours that travel through private lands, to view elk habitats that are otherwise inaccessible to the public. The tours are offered October 4th, 18th and 25th and begin at 5pm. The tours meet at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventures in Grundy, Virginia and last two to three hours. You must pre-register through the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources website at https://dwr.virginia.gov.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Where to Find the Freshest Apple Cider Donuts in Northern Virginia

It’s much easier to say goodbye to the warm summer weather when autumn is offering these handmade apple cider donuts. When the fall season finally hits, everyone immediately goes to the pumpkin spice lattes. But have you ever tried an apple cider donut? When you take a bite of these seasonal delicacies, it’s as if the warm, festive flavors are giving your tastebuds a hug. If you’re craving the sweet, festive treat, head to these local bakeries and farms to pick up a dozen fresh donuts.
CENTREVILLE, VA
Virginia Tech
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil starts fire, destroys Virginia barn

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The culprit behind a fire that caused half a million in damages after destroying a barn belonging to northern Virginia homeowners was the spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil in a flowerbox, Loudoun County said. “Spontaneous combustion can happen when a decomposing, organic material such as mulch generates enough […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Cranes at Port of Virginia on track to be disassembled by Sept. 30

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., the operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, announced that it is on track to complete the scrapping of three ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Virginia in Hampton Roads by Sept. 30. The cranes, which are estimated to weigh more than...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia

If you have never been to the beautiful state of Virginia then you are definitely missing out on some amazing places because even though it's not as famous as other states, Virginia has so much to offer. There is something for everybody there and to help you get started on your trip, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Virginia that you should definitely explore.
VIRGINIA STATE

