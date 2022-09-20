Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Ya feel that? Fall arrives right on schedule in Southwest, Central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – The winds of change are blowing, and they were blowing quickly Thursday!. That’s helped usher in much cooler air for the first full day of fall Friday. After one of the coolest mornings in months, temperatures only manage to peak in the 60s and lower 70s Friday afternoon. It won’t be as windy.
FodorsTravel
The 10 Most Enchanting Small Towns in the Shenandoah Valley
Anchored in frontier history, these small towns possess thoroughly modern charms. Some places are bestowed with an abundance of blessings, and when it comes to small towns, one of those places is the Shenandoah Valley. This legendary valley splices down western Virginia (and a bit of West Virginia’s panhandle), a plush green expanse snaked by the legendary Shenandoah River and snuggled between the soft, rolling hills of the Blue Ridge and Alleghenies. Once the fledgling nation’s frontier and the scene of divisive Civil War battles, today its towns embrace the outdoor life, anchored by Shenandoah National Park; foodie restaurants, thanks to an abundance of local farmers and producers; vintage architecture; wine and beer trails; artsy galleries; and so much more. Whether you like to hike, eat, kayak, shop, wine-taste (or beer), admire historic buildings, shop, go to the theater, or simply soak in small-town charm, the Shenandoah Valley’s towns will enthrall you. Here are 10 of the most enchanting, from north to south.
Could this be the next hurricane? Initial signs point to yes
Early this morning, Tropical Depression #9 (TD #9) formed. This was the area of weather we were watching that was north of South America, which we thought would develop. TD #9 is something that will need to be tracked very carefully through the weekend and next week.
Fiona to bring strong winds to Chesapeake, east coast of Virginia
The combination of Hurricane Fiona passing well offshore near Bermuda tonight and a strong cold front driving through Virginia will create windy conditions along the Chesapeake Bay as well as near Virginia's coastline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtf.org
In the 1970s, a project to build new dams along the New River inspired thousands to organize
A company building the Mountain Valley Pipeline through Virginia says they expect to complete construction by 2023. This comes after years of legal disputes, and a grassroots protest movement that’s delayed the MVP several times. Nearly 50 years ago, a different major infrastructure project in southwest Virginia inspired residents,...
WSLS
Here are the top 10 hidden gem restaurants in Central and Southwest Virginia, according to you
Last week, we asked you for your favorite hidden gem restaurant in Central and Southwest Virginia. Now it’s time to take a look at your responses. There were more than 100 submissions, with many of you excited to brag about your go-to spot. While there were many locally owned...
WSLS
🍂TELL US: What’s your favorite fall festival in Southwest Virginia?
The season of pumpkin spice and everything nice has officially arrived. Anyone else as excited as I am?. From tasting yummy apple cider to picking out the perfect pumpkin, there’s always so much to do during the fall season — especially in our area. We’d love to hear...
alleghenymountainradio.org
See Virginia’s Elk Population – In Person or Online
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is offering elk viewing tours this fall. The tours for the public are offered in partnership with Breaks Interstate Park in Virginia’s elk country, Buchanan County. Guides conduct the evening bus tours that travel through private lands, to view elk habitats that are otherwise inaccessible to the public. The tours are offered October 4th, 18th and 25th and begin at 5pm. The tours meet at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventures in Grundy, Virginia and last two to three hours. You must pre-register through the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources website at https://dwr.virginia.gov.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
PHOTOS: Nine places in Virginia are now historic landmarks
Nine new locations across Virginia have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register this month, each of them celebrating unique aspects of Virginia history across the 19th and 20th centuries.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 11 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just 11 localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
northernvirginiamag.com
Where to Find the Freshest Apple Cider Donuts in Northern Virginia
It’s much easier to say goodbye to the warm summer weather when autumn is offering these handmade apple cider donuts. When the fall season finally hits, everyone immediately goes to the pumpkin spice lattes. But have you ever tried an apple cider donut? When you take a bite of these seasonal delicacies, it’s as if the warm, festive flavors are giving your tastebuds a hug. If you’re craving the sweet, festive treat, head to these local bakeries and farms to pick up a dozen fresh donuts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
WDBJ7.com
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
One of 4,000 beagles saved from a Virginia facility finds home in Upper Burrell
There’s just something about a friendly, doe-eyed beagle with its unassuming size and floppy ears that caused Michele Binder to keep the friendly dog breed at her side most of her life. When news broke in July of the rescue of 4,000 beagles in deplorable conditions at a Virginia...
Spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil starts fire, destroys Virginia barn
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The culprit behind a fire that caused half a million in damages after destroying a barn belonging to northern Virginia homeowners was the spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil in a flowerbox, Loudoun County said. “Spontaneous combustion can happen when a decomposing, organic material such as mulch generates enough […]
Augusta Free Press
Cranes at Port of Virginia on track to be disassembled by Sept. 30
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., the operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, announced that it is on track to complete the scrapping of three ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Virginia in Hampton Roads by Sept. 30. The cranes, which are estimated to weigh more than...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia
If you have never been to the beautiful state of Virginia then you are definitely missing out on some amazing places because even though it's not as famous as other states, Virginia has so much to offer. There is something for everybody there and to help you get started on your trip, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Virginia that you should definitely explore.
WSLS
Travel and security technology company to bring more than 200 new jobs to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – More than 200 new jobs are coming to the Commonwealth thanks to Pangiam, a travel and security technology company. On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the company would be investing $3.1 million to establish its global headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax County.
Comments / 0