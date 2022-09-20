Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs. Lakewood, Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The Moore League clash between Lakewood (1-4, 0-1) and Cabrillo (0-5, 0-1) on Friday night at Cabrillo features a pair of hungry teams desperate for a league win.
PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Jordan Football
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. A cloud has settled over one of the most highly-anticipated games of the season, as Millikan welcomes Jordan in tonight...
PREVIEW: Wilson vs. Compton, Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The Wilson Bruins (0-4) are taking a quick trip up the 710 to face the Compton Tarbabes (3-2) on Friday night. Kick off is at 7 P.M. at Compton College. Coming off a dominating...
VIDEO: Wilson vs. Millikan, Girls’ Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is...
BREAKING: Millikan Football Forfeits Four Wins
For the second time in two weeks, a Moore League team is forfeiting the first portion of its season. Millikan assistant principal over athletics Daniel Yu confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Rams are forfeiting their four wins so far this season due to use of an ineligible player. “We’ve been...
Wilson Celebrates Title IX Anniversary With Athletic Hall Of Fame Inductions
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Many Long Beach sports fans know the story of how...
FEATURE: Aaliyah Fasavalu A Prefect Fit For Millikan Girls’ Volleyball
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of...
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs Jordan Football, Compton vs Wilson, Lakewood vs Cabrillo, St. Anthony vs Marina
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Millikan and Jordan, Compton and Wilson, Lakewood and Cabrillo, and St. Anthony and Marina. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. St. Anthony short on depth at QB has brought...
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly Boys’ Water Polo Beats Portola
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage...
