ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs. Lakewood, Football

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The Moore League clash between Lakewood (1-4, 0-1) and Cabrillo (0-5, 0-1) on Friday night at Cabrillo features a pair of hungry teams desperate for a league win.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Jordan Football

The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. A cloud has settled over one of the most highly-anticipated games of the season, as Millikan welcomes Jordan in tonight...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Wilson vs. Compton, Football

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The Wilson Bruins (0-4) are taking a quick trip up the 710 to face the Compton Tarbabes (3-2) on Friday night. Kick off is at 7 P.M. at Compton College. Coming off a dominating...
COMPTON, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Wilson vs. Millikan, Girls’ Volleyball

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Sports
City
Wasco, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
The 562

BREAKING: Millikan Football Forfeits Four Wins

For the second time in two weeks, a Moore League team is forfeiting the first portion of its season. Millikan assistant principal over athletics Daniel Yu confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Rams are forfeiting their four wins so far this season due to use of an ineligible player. “We’ve been...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Saints#St Anthony High School#Wasco Development Corp#The Owen Family#Cif
The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly Boys’ Water Polo Beats Portola

This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy