Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
California governor places abortion access billboard in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A new billboard promoting abortion access may catch your eye while driving on Gervais Street in downtown Columbia. The billboard stands just a few blocks away from the State House and just across from the Hilton Garden Inn. “Need an abortion? California is ready to...
abccolumbia.com
SC senator working to prevent rising fraud cases targeting elderly people
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is one of many lawmakers working to protect senior citizens from financial scams. In 2021, South Carolinians lost almost $50 million to scammers. “We have a sacred duty to protect seniors and their families against scammers and criminals,” said Sen....
abccolumbia.com
New Storm – a Threat to Florida
A new tropical storm is developing in the Caribbean. Once it gets sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it will be named and the next name on the list is Ian. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen as it moves to the west and then north – towards Florida. It’s still too early to know exactly where it will hit or how strong it will be when it arrives, but all indications are that this will cause huge problems where it lands. Stay tuned.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
DHEC offering free HIV testing at UofSC and participating colleges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be supplying free HIV tests at several participating colleges and universities across the state from Sept. 26-30. The free testing is part of DHEC’S annual PrEP Awareness week. The department says the focus of the program is to increase understanding of HIV prevention and provide educational resources about the effectiveness of PrEP, an FDA approved daily pill or injectable used to reduce the risk of HIV infection.
abccolumbia.com
Ongoing project will widen I-26 from Irmo to Little Mountain
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Christy Hall with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Governor Henry McMaster gave updates on a project that will widen nearly 16 miles of Interstate-26, and ease traffic between Columbia and Newberry. As part of SCDOT’s 10-Year-Plan to upgrade South Carolina highways continues, I-26...
Comments / 0