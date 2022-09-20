A new tropical storm is developing in the Caribbean. Once it gets sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it will be named and the next name on the list is Ian. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen as it moves to the west and then north – towards Florida. It’s still too early to know exactly where it will hit or how strong it will be when it arrives, but all indications are that this will cause huge problems where it lands. Stay tuned.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO