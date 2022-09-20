ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

N. Carolina makes pitch to host 2027 World University Games

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has made one more pitch to host the 2027 World University Games, as the committee evaluating the state’s bid visited the region.

A panel of the International University Sports Federation visited on Tuesday the Executive Mansion, where Gov. Roy Cooper presented its members with an official bid book. The other finalist is Chungcheong province, South Korea. A final announcement is expected in November.

North Carolina’s proposal would cover the “University Hub” region designated as including Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro. There are more than 130 colleges, universities and community college statewide.

The summer World University Games attracts 7,000 athletes from ages 18 to 25 from over 150 countries and more than 600 universities. The nearly two-week event features 15 required sports, including swimming, track and field and basketball, as well as optional sports proposed by the local host city.

The state has set aside $25 million to support the games if North Carolina is named the host.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale

ATLANTA (AP) — The tale of breached voting equipment in one of the country’s most important political battleground states involves a bail bondsman, a prominent attorney tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and a cast of characters from a rural county that rarely draws notice from outsiders.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

California governor travels to Texas amid feud with GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Texas on Saturday, venturing into the territory of one of his chief political foils while seeking to boost his own profile amid a noncompetitive reelection campaign back home. Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for a second term as governor of the nation’s most populous state, facing a little known and underfunded Republican challenger one year after defeating a recall attempt. With little pressure at home, Newsom has been looking elsewhere to spend some of the $23 million he has in his campaign account. So far, he has bought TV ads in Florida urging people to move to California, newspaper ads in Texas decrying the state’s lax gun laws, and billboards in seven conservative states — including Texas — urging women to come to California if they need an abortion. Now, Newsom is scheduled to speak at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, billed as a talk “on what the nation’s most populous state can teach the other 49 — including (Texas).”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Sheriff must pay $15M for death of Florida teen outside fair

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million to the parents of a teenager who died while trying to cross a highway after being kicked out of the state fair by deputies. The 10-person jury reached its verdict Thursday evening in Tampa federal court in the case of Andrew Joseph III, a Black 14-year-old who was killed on Interstate 4 in 2014 after he was booted from the Florida State Fair following a disturbance involving several teenagers. The jury verdict culminates more than six years of court action. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who could appeal the verdict, issued a statement Friday expressing sympathy for the Joseph family. “Losing a child is a heartbreaking and eternal grief that no parent should have to face, and we continue to keep the Joseph family in our prayers,” Chronister said in an email.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

DNA test confirms animal killed in NY was wolf, not coyote

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a wolf, state environmental officials said Thursday. The results reviewed this week contradicted an initial analysis that had concluded it was an Eastern coyote, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Environmental officials said it is only the third wolf identified in the wild in the state in 25 years. They said it wasn’t known where the animal was from, but that it was likely it from the Great Lakes area, though that wolf population isn’t known to have spread beyond Michigan. They said it could have been a captive animal that escaped or was released.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

Voting equipment to be replaced after 'unauthorized access'

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state on Friday announced plans to replace election equipment in one county following “unauthorized access” to the equipment that happened two months after the 2020 election. A computer forensics team hired by allies of then-President Donald Trump traveled to Coffee County, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, on Jan. 7, 2021. A company representative has said they made complete copies of the election management system server and other election system components. Later that month, two men who have been involved in efforts to discredit the 2020 election results also spent hours inside the elections office with access to the equipment. Trump and his supporters pushed false claims about certain voting machines after he lost his bid for reelection. Authorities have said there was no evidence of widespread problems with voting equipment. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said an investigation into the unauthorized access to the equipment by former Coffee County election officials continues.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
The Associated Press

Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday. Frosh announced that his office’s Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based corporation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act. The attorney general said in a news release that the properties in question contained more than 9,000 rental units across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County. The settlement will potentially pay restitution to thousands of current and former residents of the communities, the attorney general’s office said.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Social media posts spark calls to investigate Tenn.'s VUMC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors. The posts included...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Friday:. (five, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Ne White House#Swimming#Raleigh#The Executive Mansion#The University Hub
The Associated Press

Candidates for top Arizona election job spar in debate

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement sparred with the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County in a debate Thursday evening as they each seek the state’s top elections post. The two vying to be the next secretary of state — Republican Rep. Mark Finchem and Democrat Adrian Fontes, the former Maricopa County recorder — had vastly differing views on the outcome of the 2020 election, the violent attack on Congress and how to run elections going forward. Finchem said he would not have certified the 2020 results in two of Arizona’s 15 counties because he said they were “irredeemably compromised.” He pointed to Yuma County, where two women have pleaded guilty to illegally collecting a few ballots and await sentencing. He said that was just one example of the problems that he believes merited not allowing that small county and those in the state’s most populous, Maricopa, to be certified. No evidence has been uncovered to show that the problems were large enough to change the results that saw then-President Donald lose in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
College Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz pushed back Thursday against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue the reimbursements while its investigation continued. Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy