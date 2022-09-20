ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmette, IL

How less is more for Regina Dominican’s multi-million-dollar renovations

By Joe Coughlin
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 3 days ago

When Carol Ross Barney stepped back into the hallways of Regina Dominican High School, it still felt new to her.

And here’s why that’s not a good thing.

Barney entered Regina in 1962, when the Wilmette school was just four years old. Sixty years later, she saw nearly the same facilities.

Now, she is leading the way to change them.

“When I came back, it had changed so little,” said Barney, the architect on Regina’s Building Her Tomorrow redesign project. “It still looked new to me. It just needs major updates at this point.”

Regina Dominican’s plans for its $40-million facelift were unveiled during a reception on Tuesday, Sept. 13, when school leaders detailed the project and its four phases: “heart of the school,” athletics, education and performing arts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xryFg_0i3RrnxS00
Architect Carol Ross Barney on site of her project at Regina Dominican High School in Wilmette.

Barney is a renowned architect recognized for her work on the Chicago Riverwalk, among other projects. She was also the first female architect of a federal building (new Oklahoma City Federal Building). She was called in by school president Elizabeth Schuster to design the changes needed for a school that has strategically evolved from 1,500 students to fewer than 500.

“We are for the girl looking for a smaller environment where she’ll have more opportunities to experience things in high school,” said Joan Kitchie, the school’s vice president of advancement.

Barney is joined on the job by an all-female team, including the general contractor and design group.

With Regina’s newfound mission, Barney focused on designing spaces that catered to the school’s student-focused philosophies.

“We tried to do two things,” Barney said. “One, the building was built in 1958; it needs new electrical, mechanical, some improvement to the exterior. But beyond those things, we wanted to make it a school that would reflect their educational philosophies — a small school, an intimate school, more student-focused.”

All those things are present in the project’s already-underway first phase: a reimagining of the school’s entryway that is scheduled to be finished prior to next school year.

“The Heart of the School” is an $8.3 million phase that creates a main hub and gathering space on the first floor with “learning stairs” up to a second-floor locker bay and more gathering spaces.

Improved entry security and upgraded utilities are also part of Phase 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IKlv_0i3RrnxS00
A rendering of the learning stairs and gathering spaces in the new school entryway.

Construction on the entryway was a focus of the tour during the Sept. 13 reception. Guests donned hardhats as they walked through the work site.

Other phases will prioritize different activities that occur on school grounds. The athletics facilities will get air conditioning and a new fitness center, athletic offices and roof, as well as modernized locker rooms. The education wing is set to see upgraded STEM labs and equipment and a new chapel and theology center, while the performing-arts building will be improved and given updated dance, music and theater spaces.

An environmentally forward concept is present throughout the design, Barney said. With fewer students in the same large space, Barney said it is important to make better use of the space. That also means reducing the school’s footprint, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZakw_0i3RrnxS00
Current Regina students at the project’s reception and unveiling on Sept. 13.

“There’s too much space,” she said. “Most people think the more space the better … but the truth of the matter is it’s not too sustainable in terms of environment. If you have 160,000 square feet, you have to heat and cool 160,000 square feet. It’s much more environmentally-conscious to have the right size building.

“Eventually we will cut down on the amount of space we have, but that’s only part of it. There are classrooms designed for 30 girls sitting in rows and we need them to be rooms that reflect what we’re doing now — space that works for today’s learning.”

Fundraising for the project began in 2020 and is ongoing. So far, nearly $7 million has been raised mostly from to support the updates to Regina Dominican. Kitchie said it has been “hands down” the most successful fundraising campaign in school history.

“Everyone is stepping up,” she said. “They want to give back to Regina, want to support Regina, want to see her thrive.”

And while there is still a ways to go to hit $40 million, Barney is confident.

“We have a long road to go but we’re going to do it. We’re going to make it,” she said.

To read more about the project and to donate, visit the project’s website, www.rdbuildinghertomorrow.org .

The Record is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to fuel its independent local journalism.

Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news coverage for your community.

Already a subscriber? You can make a tax-deductible donation at any time.

The post How less is more for Regina Dominican’s multi-million-dollar renovations appeared first on The Record .

Comments / 0

Related
wgnradio.com

The end of an era at The Museum of Science and Industry

Kathleen McCarthy is the Director of Collections and Head Curator with the Museum of Science and Industry. She joins John Landecker to discuss the auctioning off of the collection of circus memorabilia which was a long-standing exhibit at the museum for the last five decades.
CHICAGO, IL
luxesource.com

How An Ornate Chicago Penthouse Transformed Into A Chic Bachelor Pad

Nothing quite compares to high-rise living in Chicago—that feeling of being fully surrounded by vistas of the city that gave birth to skyscrapers. Such views totally entranced one homeowner who found a penthouse overlooking the Chicago River as it winds through the glistening cityscape. The luminous apartment epitomized his ideal of a metropolitan abode.
CHICAGO, IL
luxury-houses.net

Exquisite Amenities Abound in this $2.818M Amazing Estate in Northbrook

The Estate in Northbrook is a luxurious home featuring dualing staircase, large home office, indoor pool, home theatre, massive kitchen and much more appeal now available for sale. This home located at 925 Morrison Ln, Northbrook, Illinois, offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,960 square feet of living spaces. Call Michael Lafido, Wayne Paprocki – eXp Realty, LLC (Phone: 630-674-3488) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Northbrook.
NORTHBROOK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmette, IL
Wilmette, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
wjol.com

Photo Gallery: Grand Opening For Romeoville Entertainment Complex

A ribbon cutting today for a new entertainment complex in Romeoville. Scene 75’s Grand Opening is today, Friday, September 23rd. The first 300 guests that attend and enter the building will receive a free ride on either the Drop Tower or Tsunami Coaster. It’s billed as Chicagoland’s premier indoor...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
thecitymenus.com

Southwire announces closure of Waukegan plant

As the company continues to align itself to best serve its markets and customers, Southwire announced that it will close operations at its Waukegan, Ill. manufacturing facility, effective December 16. The Waukegan Plant was acquired by Southwire in 2014 and has provided support for the company’s success in flexible cord,...
WAUKEGAN, IL
wildcatchronicle.org

Students, staff react to changes in lunch prices

On September 1, Quest at West Chicago High School administered a change to lunch prices, seemingly without warning to students and many staff. The increase in price was immediately noticeable: cookies rose from $1 to $1.75. Pizza, which was once free, is now $3.50 (more than a 3000% increase). Fries were also once offered for free, but are now $2.50.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Ross Barney
Secret Chicago

A Luxe New Bar At 360 CHICAGO Features Neighborhood Inspired Cocktails

Sip on an Orange Line or opt for the Gold Coast Manhattan at 360 Chicago’s new CloudBar, a luxe new lounge located on the 94th floor of 360 Chicago’s Observation Deck. With trendy drinks inspired by local neighborhoods and places around the Windy City, the $2 million lounge also features food and additional drink options from local businesses like Revolution Brewing, Moody Tongue Brewery, and more.  Upon taking a 42-second elevator ride to 360 CHICAGO, guests will find themselves at a gorgeous 18-seat bar complete with mirrored ceilings and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows for optimal city views– or opt for ledge seating...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Less Is More#Linus K12#Linus High School#Fitness#Athletics#The Chicago Riverwalk
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

LaGrange School District, Pilsen art gallery welcome migrant children: ‘We wrap our arms and hearts around the families’

LAGRANGE, Ill. — As migrants arrived in Chicago after being bused from Texas, they have typically stayed at the Salvation Army for several days before being moved into hotels in the surrounding suburbs. Delilah Martinez — owner of Vault Gallerie in Pilsen — has been working to meet up with migrants and bring donations to […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
evanstonroundtable.com

Northwestern is looking for couples between the ages of 60-80 to be part of a study

My name is Missy Scavongelli and I’m a research assistant at Northwestern University’s Life-Span Development Lab. Our lab explores pathways towards happy, healthy, and productive development across the life-span with a focus on the role of emotion and motivation. Currently, we’re running a study on emotions in marriages....
EVANSTON, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Father Tom’s welcome lives on

Your correspondent in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Manor. Back in the June 10 edition of the Greater Southwest News-Herald, we talked about the passing of the Rev. Tom Mescall, who would become the last pastor of St. Adrian Parish before it was combined with Queen of the Universe. In honor...
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

News Briefs: New local home for Jewish orchestra; Register to vote Tuesday; Historical society donates to park district; Highland Park estate firm moves

Junior Klezmer Orchestra, a Jewish musical youth ensemble led by members of the Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, is moving to North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe for this year, according to a release from the organization. “It’s been a challenge to get the orchestra back together in a lingering COVID environment, but the enthusiasm and […] The post News Briefs: New local home for Jewish orchestra; Register to vote Tuesday; Historical society donates to park district; Highland Park estate firm moves appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Record North Shore

The Record North Shore

Wilmette, IL
439
Followers
267
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record North Shore is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes credible, courageous, community-first journalism (local news, sports and features) for the northern suburbs of Chicago.

 https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy