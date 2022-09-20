Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Toyota SUV sought in hit-and-run in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 19. Around 9:30 a.m. a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on NW Federal Highway in the area of NW Sunset Blvd when a silver Toyota SUV collided with the passenger’s side of the VW, causing it to overturn.
Life without parole: Man pleads guilty to killing 2 relatives on July 4 weekend near West palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A 57-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man has received a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to killing two family members this past July. Guillermo Silva pleaded to two counts each of first-degree murder and sexual battery and one count...
WSVN-TV
1 person hospitalized after semi-truck crash scatters produce on street
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Fort Lauderdale may cause some traffic for drivers on Interstate 95. The incident involved a Presidente Supermarket semi-trailer truck, near State Road 84, Friday morning. A white Honda rear-ended the box truck, which caused the axle of the truck to detach. This...
WSVN-TV
Man steps out of car with gun on expressway in Hialeah during road rage confrontation
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Call it another case of road rage on the streets of South Florida, as a driver was left stunned when a gun-toting guy got out of his car on a highway. An angry man with a gun confronted a driver in the middle of the Hialeah Expressway on Wednesday afternoon.
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
cw34.com
Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
Delray Beach Woman, 96, Dies In Crash With 99-Year-Old-Man
Intersection Of Jog Road And Normandy Lane. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 96-year-old woman died Tuesday in a crash at Jog Road and Normandy Lane in Delray Beach. She was in a car driven by a 99-year-old man. According to the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Over 20 gallons of fuel spilled after crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Martin County left between 20 and 25 gallons of fuel on the ground. The crash occurred on Dixie Highway just south of Indian Street. The southbound lanes are closed and no injuries have been reported. Martin County Fire Rescue shared photos...
Click10.com
BSO seeks man accused of placing phone under woman’s dress at Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are seeking a man they say placed a phone under a woman’s dress at the North Lauderdale Walmart, the agency said Friday. The crime happened just after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the cosmetic aisle of...
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
Body found floating in canal near Palm City
A body was found floating in a canal near Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
WPBF News 25
32-year-old man ejected, killed in multi-vehicle Okeechobee crash on SR-78
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man was killed after being ejected in a crash on SR-78 Thursday morning. Deputies said it happened at 6:55 a.m. on SR-78 West and SW 99 Avenue. SR-78 was closed for several hours. Follow: Interactive traffic map. A vehicle with a tractor-trailer was driving...
2 dogs safely recovered after SUV stolen in Delray Beach
Delray Beach police say that a stolen SUV, which had two dogs inside, was recovered with the animals safely inside.
iheart.com
Florida Mother Arrested For Helping Her Daughter Attack 11-Year-Old Girl
A Florida mother is facing a lithany of charges after a now viral video shows her helping her daughter attack an 11-year-old girl after school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Video from last week shows Thomas joining in...
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
Boynton Beach man surprised by 'upsetting' charge following father's death
When a Boynton Beach man received a series of funeral home bills after his father’s death, he found a transportation fee that he felt he shouldn’t have to pay. So he called WPTV Contact 5 for help.
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Man tries to rob 13-year-old at fast food restaurant in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Friday in an effort to identify and locate a thief who attempted to rob a 13-year-old boy at a fast food restaurant. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Aug. 19 near the 2200 block of North Federal...
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
GLADES ROAD BOCA RATON TO CLOSE
Construction Continues. FDOT Warns Of Detours… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road in Boca Raton is set to close again as construction led by the Florida Department of Transportation continues. The closure, set for Wednesday night, starts at 11 p.m. and continues until […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
