ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
cbs12.com

Toyota SUV sought in hit-and-run in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 19. Around 9:30 a.m. a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on NW Federal Highway in the area of NW Sunset Blvd when a silver Toyota SUV collided with the passenger’s side of the VW, causing it to overturn.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman, 96, Dies In Crash With 99-Year-Old-Man

Intersection Of Jog Road And Normandy Lane. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 96-year-old woman died Tuesday in a crash at Jog Road and Normandy Lane in Delray Beach. She was in a car driven by a 99-year-old man. According to the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Over 20 gallons of fuel spilled after crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Martin County left between 20 and 25 gallons of fuel on the ground. The crash occurred on Dixie Highway just south of Indian Street. The southbound lanes are closed and no injuries have been reported. Martin County Fire Rescue shared photos...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ntsb Report#Scribd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

GLADES ROAD BOCA RATON TO CLOSE

Construction Continues. FDOT Warns Of Detours… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road in Boca Raton is set to close again as construction led by the Florida Department of Transportation continues. The closure, set for Wednesday night, starts at 11 p.m. and continues until […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy