MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 19. Around 9:30 a.m. a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on NW Federal Highway in the area of NW Sunset Blvd when a silver Toyota SUV collided with the passenger’s side of the VW, causing it to overturn.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO