Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Great Prosser balloon rally floats away this weekend

PROSSER, Wash.- The 33rd annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally is this weekend, September, 23-25. The free, family-friendly event features colorful balloons and pilots from across the northwest. Balloons launch from the Prosser airport every morning at sunrise (around 6:15 a.m.). The weekend will also include, balloon night glows, a harvest...
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local church listed on historic registers

PASCO, Wash. — A local church has been listed on the Washington Heritage Register, an official state listing of significant properties contributing to the heritage of the state. Over 2,100 locations have been recognized so far, along with Pasco’s Morning Star Baptist Church. A request has been made...
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Ribbon-cutting and tours today at Walla Walla High

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla High School will celebrate completion of its latest bond with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours at 4 p.m. Wednesday, September, 21. Attendees can take tours of the school and celebrate the commemoration of the new student plaza, named for former Principal Dick Neher. Members of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire on deck damages Walla Walla home

WALLA WALLA – Firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 1400 block of Boyer Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday to a residential structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the exterior deck on fire. All residents were safely out of the house. Firefighters had the fire under control...
WALLA WALLA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Mid-Columbia Libraries shares list of condemned texts for Banned Book Week

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In the United States, Banned Book Week highlights the pieces of literature that were subject to censure and erasure throughout the nation’s history. Ultimately, it’s meant to highlight Americans’ freedom to read whatever they’d like while also challenging the idea that books should be erased.
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Students in Walla Walla Have Free Access to Therapy

Students in Walla Walla now have access to free therapy, and I think it's great. I know I could have benefitted from therapy when I was in high-school. But back then, the popular "wisdom" of the day was that if something was bothering you, you should do one of three things:
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Construction to begin on making plaza permanent

WALLA WALLA – Construction is coming to what is currently being referred to as First Avenue Plaza in downtown Walla Walla. The contractor, Nelson Construction, is anticipating starting construction on Oct. 3. The city of Walla Walla closed First Avenue and converted the space into a temporary public plaza in the summer of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to overwhelming support, the city moved forward to make the plaza permanent.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nwpb.org

Bateman Island Causeway: Update

In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

There’s a Godzilla Church in Zillah, Washington

You've heard about the Jedi Alliance in Spokane, the teeny-tiny Wayside Church near Monroe, but this next Washington state attraction could take the cake. Zillah, a town of just over 3,000 people, is well-known to most eastern and central Washingtonians. But did you know about the Church of God-Zillah?. That's...
ZILLAH, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

