Janis Has a Load of Tickets to Give Away! Go Get Yours!
Janis has a pocket full of tickets and will give them all away on Saturday! That's right! Saturday, starting at 10:00 a.m. she will be hanging out in the parking lot at Walker's Furniture & Mattress in Kennewick with a stack of goodies, for YOU!. She will have Central Washington...
nbcrightnow.com
Great Prosser balloon rally floats away this weekend
PROSSER, Wash.- The 33rd annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally is this weekend, September, 23-25. The free, family-friendly event features colorful balloons and pilots from across the northwest. Balloons launch from the Prosser airport every morning at sunrise (around 6:15 a.m.). The weekend will also include, balloon night glows, a harvest...
From spuds to famous potato salad. Reser’s opens new state-of-the-art Pasco plant
They’re still hiring workers for the new facility and will need to bring on even more employees as they expand.
nbcrightnow.com
Local church listed on historic registers
PASCO, Wash. — A local church has been listed on the Washington Heritage Register, an official state listing of significant properties contributing to the heritage of the state. Over 2,100 locations have been recognized so far, along with Pasco’s Morning Star Baptist Church. A request has been made...
Amazon Is Closing Warehouses , Where Does That Leave The Pasco Project?
Amazon Reported That Some Warehouses Are Being Closed, Canceled, Or Delayed. As reported back in 2021, Amazon is building two massive warehouses that'll bring 1500 jobs to the Tri-Cities area. Where Does The Amazon Warehouse Closures Leave The Pasco Expansion?. New details are emerging about that Pasco expansion as Amazon...
Surprise! Tri-Cities Oldest Restaurant Is One of Your Favorites
Can you name the oldest restaurant in the Tri-Cities?. We've got a few suspects for you to look at and I think you're going to be surprised at who's got the honor of being the oldest continuous-running restaurant in the Tri-Cities. Chinese Gardens has been a Pasco mainstay since 1965.
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
Kennewick fire spreads from structure to vegetation off U.S. 395 near Southridge
NEW DETAILS at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: Heavy winds are making firefighting efforts difficult near U.S. 395 in the Southridge area, threatening homes near 40th and 41st Avenues. According to fire officials at the scene, the blaze has grown to roughly 70 acres of natural land. The initial structure where the fire is believed to have started is through...
nbcrightnow.com
Ribbon-cutting and tours today at Walla Walla High
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla High School will celebrate completion of its latest bond with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours at 4 p.m. Wednesday, September, 21. Attendees can take tours of the school and celebrate the commemoration of the new student plaza, named for former Principal Dick Neher. Members of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire on deck damages Walla Walla home
WALLA WALLA – Firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 1400 block of Boyer Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday to a residential structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the exterior deck on fire. All residents were safely out of the house. Firefighters had the fire under control...
yaktrinews.com
Mid-Columbia Libraries shares list of condemned texts for Banned Book Week
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In the United States, Banned Book Week highlights the pieces of literature that were subject to censure and erasure throughout the nation’s history. Ultimately, it’s meant to highlight Americans’ freedom to read whatever they’d like while also challenging the idea that books should be erased.
Students in Walla Walla Have Free Access to Therapy
Students in Walla Walla now have access to free therapy, and I think it's great. I know I could have benefitted from therapy when I was in high-school. But back then, the popular "wisdom" of the day was that if something was bothering you, you should do one of three things:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Construction to begin on making plaza permanent
WALLA WALLA – Construction is coming to what is currently being referred to as First Avenue Plaza in downtown Walla Walla. The contractor, Nelson Construction, is anticipating starting construction on Oct. 3. The city of Walla Walla closed First Avenue and converted the space into a temporary public plaza in the summer of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to overwhelming support, the city moved forward to make the plaza permanent.
nwpb.org
Bateman Island Causeway: Update
In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
Tri-City Herald
Highway 395 reopens in south Kennewick after fire burns near Southridge High School
A fire near Southridge High School closed the southbound lanes of Highway 395 on Thursday evening, filling the sky with a smoke plume that drifted eerily across the Tri-Cities. The fire south of the school spread to at least one commercial storage building, and threatened homes. It scorched 70 acres...
Burn victim flown to Seattle for treatment after Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man was severely burned in a house fire in Kennewick Thursday, September 22. According to the Kennewick Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a fire in the 2700 block of West 6th Place around 8:30 a.m. A dispatcher reported hearing screams in the background when...
Fire threatening buildings near Southridge High School in Kennewick
It’s one of five fires that have broken out in Benton and Franklin counties.
There’s a Godzilla Church in Zillah, Washington
You've heard about the Jedi Alliance in Spokane, the teeny-tiny Wayside Church near Monroe, but this next Washington state attraction could take the cake. Zillah, a town of just over 3,000 people, is well-known to most eastern and central Washingtonians. But did you know about the Church of God-Zillah?. That's...
