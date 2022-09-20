Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Is Reportedly So Mad About Ron DeSantis 'Stealing His Thunder' With Immigration Stunt
Donald Trump is reportedly furious with Ron DeSantis, as he claimed that the Florida Governor stole his thunder – and also his idea – when he made the decision to relocate 48 illegal migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island located south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts. DeSantis...
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’
Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
DeSantis wants to keep Venezuelan migrants from Florida. Some may end up here anyway
Florida may wind up hosting the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to keep out of the Sunshine State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
Florida's Press Secretary Rips Martha's Vineyard Locals On Twitter After Migrants Sent There
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes full of migrants on September 15 to Martha's Vineyard off the coast of Cape Cod as part of a $12 million program called the Freedom First Budget. The budget states that the money is going to a "program within the Florida Department of...
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
Ron DeSantis' Migrant Plane Is Currently Heading Toward Joe Biden's Home
The plane is set to arrive at a small airport near Biden's Delaware home, but there is no evidence as yet that it contains migrants.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’
President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters
Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
Venezuelans’ reactions to DeSantis’ migrant flights reflect diverse immigration views
Venezuelans in South Florida are experiencing a duality of political positions regarding the measure taken by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to unexpectedly fly some 50 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight
Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Sheriff faces ‘influx’ of threats for investigating DeSantis sending migrant flights to northeast
The Texas sheriff probing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s deportation of migrants last week has said his office has received numerous “hateful emails” and threats following the announcement. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Sheriff said “there have been numerous threats, an influx of calls to our dispatch and administrative offices, along with hateful emails received” since the announcement of the investigation, Vice News was first to report.“Additionally, as in any instance when our office receives threats precautionary measures will be made for safety of all personnel,” the spokesperson added.Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said on Saturday that...
DeSantis choosing Martha's Vineyard to send migrants just upped the ante
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unexpectedly sent two planes carrying mostly Venezuelan immigrants, including children, to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. It’s the most sadistic iteration of a scheme preferred by governors of Republican states: dumping migrants on northern progressive cities as a political stunt against President Joe Biden’s immigration policy.
deseret.com
Charlamagne says DeSantis is a ‘genius’ for flying immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Comedy Central host Charlamagne Tha God said it was “genius” of Republican governors to transport undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities run by Democrats. Charlamagne led a panel discussion on his show on the move by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to fly immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts last week. The wealthy enclave became a national spectacle after immigrants were brought to the island by plane, drawing attention to border security issues and the rise in illegal crossings over the nation’s southern border.
Ron DeSantis sued to prevent further migrant flights
A Florida state lawmaker filed a lawsuit to block Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from flying more migrants from the US-Mexico border, arguing it violated state law. Democratic state Senator Jason Pizzo filed the lawsuit in Second Judicial Circuit in Leon County, Florida and argued that the Florida governor’s transfer of migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts violated state law. Mr Pizzo also included Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis as defendants, CNN reported.Florida’s legislature approved $12m for a programme to transport migrants, but it specifically said that the money was meant to move...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
DeSantis doesn't help his cause with comments about migrants, Florida
It’s been a week since Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts, and since the stunt, the Florida Republican hasn’t offered much in the way of a detailed defense. Given the number of legal inquiries surrounding the incident, it’s possible the governor’s attorneys have encouraged him not to talk too much about what transpired.
Click10.com
South Florida teacher fired after more than a dozen complaints filed against him
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Boca Raton teacher was fired this week after the school district found that he had “inappropriate interactions” with students. Multiple students came forward with the disturbing allegations against 49-year-old Victor Lopez, who was a math teacher at Boca Raton Community Middle School.
State legislators looking to launch investigation into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights
MIAMI - Florida could join the Bexar Sheriff's Office out of Texas in launching its own investigation against Governor Ron DeSantis for moving migrants to Martha's Vineyard. "We're also looking at legal avenues to have the Department of Justice investigate some of the activities that we've had we've seen already that investigations have commenced in Texas," Rep. Dotie Joseph told CBS 4.Joseph is also questioning how the governor was able to pay for the flights. "Was it legal? That is going to be an investigation that people are calling for; the funds that were used based on our understanding so...
Hispanic Voters Largely Back Ron DeSantis Relocating Migrants
DeSantis' administration is facing a criminal investigation from a Texas sheriff as well as a lawsuit by some of the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard.
Comments / 4