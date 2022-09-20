RICHMOND, Va. -- Our Laughter in the Rain is an organization that annually provides encouragement and hope for women in the Richmond and tri- cities area, who are going through treatment for cancer. Today, Cheryl Tankersely, Creator of “Our Laugher in The Rain” joined us to share more about their upcoming gala. Join in the event happening Sunday, September 25th at 6:30 pm at the Ballroom at Hilton Short Pump located at 12042 West Broad Street.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO