Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first timeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Hustler Hollywood to open near children’s and science museums in RichmondMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
VCU enrollment drops for fourth consecutive yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Va. teacher says Board of Ed member 'misrepresented' Social Studies association
The President-Elect of the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) said a member of the Virginia Board of Education "misrepresented" the group.
RHHD announces recipients of $332,000 in community health disparities funding
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have announced the recipients of a $332,000 fund to address community health disparities.
NBC12
UofR changes law school name to University of Richmond School of Law
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond said it would be changing the name of its law school, according to an email sent to students. The board of trustees unanimously voted to change the law school’s name from T.C. Williams School of Law to the University of Richmond School of Law.
$10 million shortfall: Insurance won't fully cover Fox Elementary rebuild
VACORP, the insurance company that covers Richmond Public Schools (RPS) buildings will not cover the full cost to rebuild William Fox Elementary School.
rvahub.com
Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island
Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
Teacher feels ‘harassed’ by VEC repayment notices for benefits she never got
“All of a sudden, I started getting ‘overpayment’ notices that had doubled or quadrupled, and multiple notices of overpayment of way more than I ever even received.”
Henrico Schools expands PBIS to 15 more schools
PBIS – positive behavioral interventions and support – now have been implemented at 31 of Henrico’s 46 elementary schools, up from 16 last year. According to Director of Elementary School Education Scott Thorpe, all 46 elementary schools will adopt these policies next year. PBIS focuses on rewarding...
How this 'amazing person' is helping Virginia foster children find success
Sophia Booker serves as a Youth Development Coordinator at Project Life. She works closely with teens and young adults navigating Virginia’s foster care system.
therotundaonline.com
UVA Solidarity Protest On Longwood University Campus
"Longwood students protest to show their solidarity with the Black students at The University of Virginia after the lack of support and transparency from administration following the hate crime on The University Of Virginia campus." - Anthony Anderson, Editor-In-Chief Sept. 2022. Hello! I'm Connor, the Photo Editor for the student...
Got scraps? Take advantage of Richmond's new community composting program
Richmond’s Parks and Recreation department was given a significant grant to launch a community composting pilot program.
WAVY News 10
HBCUs Paving the Way: Virginia Union University
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – HBCU Week on HRS kicked off today with a tour of Virginia Union University. VUU is paving the way by following its tradition and staying committed to the Richmond community. Find out more about Virginia Union University at vuu.edu. This segment of The Hampton Roads...
Race is at the center of Louisa County School Board special election
Can an all-white school board adequately represent its minority constituents? That’s the question Louisa County voters are being asked to answer in a Nov. 8 special election. The school board, which governs eight schools with about 30% non-white students, has been all white since 2014. When two Black residents...
After overcoming mental health struggles, this woman wants to break the stigma
Richmonder Lakeisha Champion is working to break the stigma surrounding mental health in all neighborhoods.
rvahub.com
Richmond Folk Festival Poster Revealed
We’re excited to introduce you to the 18th official Richmond Folk Festival poster artist, Cassandra Kim. She joins a storied group of artists that includes Mickael Broth, Chris Milk, Hamilton Glass and more! (See all past 17 posters). Cassandra’s poster art will also grace the official Richmond Folk Festival...
Youngkin’s proposal on trans children a ‘slap in the face’, college student says
Hurtful, painful, unnecessary, and potentially deadly. That's what some are saying about Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposal to change policies for trans children in public schools.
WTVR-TV
The Our Laughter in the Rain Gala
RICHMOND, Va. -- Our Laughter in the Rain is an organization that annually provides encouragement and hope for women in the Richmond and tri- cities area, who are going through treatment for cancer. Today, Cheryl Tankersely, Creator of “Our Laugher in The Rain” joined us to share more about their upcoming gala. Join in the event happening Sunday, September 25th at 6:30 pm at the Ballroom at Hilton Short Pump located at 12042 West Broad Street.
Richmonders learn more about the future of the Diamond District
At a meeting on Wednesday night, some community members had the chance to ask questions about the plans for the $2.4 billion Diamond District project.
Chesterfield's decision to end curbside recycling will increase costs in Henrico
In an announcement that some Chesterfield residents said they didn't see coming, the county is moving to end its curbside recycling services.
Chesterfield County hosting unclaimed property event
Families and employees with unclaimed property will be able to call the Department of Treasury anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
