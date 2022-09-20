ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

UofR changes law school name to University of Richmond School of Law

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond said it would be changing the name of its law school, according to an email sent to students. The board of trustees unanimously voted to change the law school’s name from T.C. Williams School of Law to the University of Richmond School of Law.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Education
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Education
rvahub.com

Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island

Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools expands PBIS to 15 more schools

PBIS – positive behavioral interventions and support – now have been implemented at 31 of Henrico’s 46 elementary schools, up from 16 last year. According to Director of Elementary School Education Scott Thorpe, all 46 elementary schools will adopt these policies next year. PBIS focuses on rewarding...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#Urban League
therotundaonline.com

UVA Solidarity Protest On Longwood University Campus

"Longwood students protest to show their solidarity with the Black students at The University of Virginia after the lack of support and transparency from administration following the hate crime on The University Of Virginia campus." - Anthony Anderson, Editor-In-Chief Sept. 2022. Hello! I'm Connor, the Photo Editor for the student...
FARMVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

HBCUs Paving the Way: Virginia Union University

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – HBCU Week on HRS kicked off today with a tour of Virginia Union University. VUU is paving the way by following its tradition and staying committed to the Richmond community. Find out more about Virginia Union University at vuu.edu. This segment of The Hampton Roads...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
rvahub.com

Richmond Folk Festival Poster Revealed

We’re excited to introduce you to the 18th official Richmond Folk Festival poster artist, Cassandra Kim. She joins a storied group of artists that includes Mickael Broth, Chris Milk, Hamilton Glass and more! (See all past 17 posters). Cassandra’s poster art will also grace the official Richmond Folk Festival...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

The Our Laughter in the Rain Gala

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our Laughter in the Rain is an organization that annually provides encouragement and hope for women in the Richmond and tri- cities area, who are going through treatment for cancer. Today, Cheryl Tankersely, Creator of “Our Laugher in The Rain” joined us to share more about their upcoming gala. Join in the event happening Sunday, September 25th at 6:30 pm at the Ballroom at Hilton Short Pump located at 12042 West Broad Street.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy