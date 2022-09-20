ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL
Broward County, FL
Oakland Park, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Broward County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Video Shows Miami Landlord Yelling Racial Slurs at Business Employee

No. 1 - A Florida Keys boat captain is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a May parasailing incident that left a woman dead. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was booked into jail Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The victim, 33-year-old Alaparthi, was parasailing with her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew back on May 30 when the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said. With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims, an FWC report said. They were dropped from an unknown height and were dragged through the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the bridge. An arrest warrant released Thursday said Couch and a crew member had tried to bring Alaparthi and the two kids down with the winch but couldn't due to the strong winds.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast path

Fort Lauderdale, along with nearly all of of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to develop out of Tropical Depression Nine and move toward the state next week. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next 24 hours and a hurricane by Monday ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Amy Johnson
CBS Miami

Man caught on camera placing phone up woman's dress

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store. In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement. Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Semi-truck crash scatters produce on street, causes delays on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Fort Lauderdale may cause some traffic for drivers on Interstate 95. The incident involved a Presidente Supermarket semi-trailer truck near State Road 84, Friday morning. Produce from the semi-truck was seen scattered across the street while another car was stuck on a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Deputies searching for 11-year-old last seen in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County deputies are looking for an 11-year-old boy last seen at his school in Tamarac Friday. Jeremiah Ismael was last seen at Rhema Word Christian Academy, located on Prospect Road near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Ismael is 5-foot-3, weighing roughly 110 to 120 pounds, and...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Man injured in shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was injured Thursday morning in a shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. near the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path

Much of the southern half of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to develop out of Tropical Depression Nine and move toward the state next week. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next 24 hours and a ...
FLORIDA STATE

