Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history of the first black millionaire in FloridaAlissa RoseMiami, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
Click10.com
Police: Woman stole $32K in jewelry, showed it off on TikTok after flying back to Colombia
MIAMI – A Colombian woman was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday after she was accused of stealing more than $32,000 worth of jewelry from a man she came to visit in Miami after the two had chatted online. According to a Miramar police report, the victim spent...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Man tries to rob 13-year-old at fast food restaurant in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Friday in an effort to identify and locate a thief who attempted to rob a 13-year-old boy at a fast food restaurant. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Aug. 19 near the 2200 block of North Federal...
Click10.com
BSO seeks man accused of placing phone under woman’s dress at Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are seeking a man they say placed a phone under a woman’s dress at the North Lauderdale Walmart, the agency said Friday. The crime happened just after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the cosmetic aisle of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Pembroke Park talks to Miramar about policing; bad blood with BSO boils over plan B
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park’s interim police chief tells Local 10 News he’s confident the town won’t have a gap in police service once the town’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Oct. 1, but, as of Friday, there’s still no plan in place to provide law enforcement services to the town of about 6,000 people.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Video Shows Miami Landlord Yelling Racial Slurs at Business Employee
No. 1 - A Florida Keys boat captain is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a May parasailing incident that left a woman dead. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was booked into jail Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The victim, 33-year-old Alaparthi, was parasailing with her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew back on May 30 when the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said. With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims, an FWC report said. They were dropped from an unknown height and were dragged through the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the bridge. An arrest warrant released Thursday said Couch and a crew member had tried to bring Alaparthi and the two kids down with the winch but couldn't due to the strong winds.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: Pair Arrested on Allegations of Burglarizing the Homes of Two Asian American Business Owners
PSLPD Port St. Lucie - Friday September 23, 2022: Port St. Lucie and Miami police officers have arrested two people in connection with burglaries at the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie on September 9th. 23-year-old Miller Giovanny Salgado Carvajal of Miami and 29-year-old Derly...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast path
Fort Lauderdale, along with nearly all of of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to develop out of Tropical Depression Nine and move toward the state next week. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next 24 hours and a hurricane by Monday ...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSVN-TV
Man steps out of car with gun on expressway in Hialeah during road rage confrontation
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Call it another case of road rage on the streets of South Florida, as a driver was left stunned when a gun-toting guy got out of his car on a highway. An angry man with a gun confronted a driver in the middle of the Hialeah Expressway on Wednesday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
New video shows man shot and killed by tow truck driver during car repossession in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video showed the moments a tow truck driver opened fire and killed a 38-year-old man. This started Wednesday morning when the tow truck driver was trying to repossess a car on Carolina Avenue, Wednesday morning. Surveillance footage showed the car being towed out...
Click10.com
As hurricane threat looms, some South Floridians stock up, others wait it out
WEST PARK, Fla. – With South Florida in the cone of a potential hurricane, which could develop into a major hurricane, there was a steady stream of customers coming and going from the West Park Home Depot Friday morning. But most had other preparations in mind. “(I’m) remodeling the...
Man caught on camera placing phone up woman's dress
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store. In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement. Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
‘Please Don't Kill Me': Taxi Driver Begs at Gunpoint, Sunrise Man Arrested
A taxi driver repeatedly begged for his life when an armed customer refused to pay the fare before he was driven to his destination, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Are you pulling a gun on me, man?” the cabbie said in a surveillance video taken inside the taxi....
WSVN-TV
Semi-truck crash scatters produce on street, causes delays on I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Fort Lauderdale may cause some traffic for drivers on Interstate 95. The incident involved a Presidente Supermarket semi-trailer truck near State Road 84, Friday morning. Produce from the semi-truck was seen scattered across the street while another car was stuck on a...
Click10.com
Deputies searching for 11-year-old last seen in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County deputies are looking for an 11-year-old boy last seen at his school in Tamarac Friday. Jeremiah Ismael was last seen at Rhema Word Christian Academy, located on Prospect Road near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Ismael is 5-foot-3, weighing roughly 110 to 120 pounds, and...
WSVN-TV
1 person hospitalized after semi-truck crash scatters produce on street
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Fort Lauderdale may cause some traffic for drivers on Interstate 95. The incident involved a Presidente Supermarket semi-trailer truck, near State Road 84, Friday morning. A white Honda rear-ended the box truck, which caused the axle of the truck to detach. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Man injured in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was injured Thursday morning in a shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. near the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find a...
2 dogs safely recovered after SUV stolen in Delray Beach
Delray Beach police say that a stolen SUV, which had two dogs inside, was recovered with the animals safely inside.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path
Much of the southern half of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to develop out of Tropical Depression Nine and move toward the state next week. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next 24 hours and a ...
Click10.com
Bold crooks steal expensive jewelry from tourists outside Surfside supermarket
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Tourists visiting South Florida were robbed in broad daylight, ambushed by thieves who followed them to a Publix supermarket. At the scene, shattered glass from a broken car window tells part of the story a shocking jewelry robbery. “A lot of time these crooks are brazen,...
Comments / 1