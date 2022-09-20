Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Local abortion clinics plan to resume services after ban is temporarily blocked
Indiana's abortion ban has now been temporarily blocked, one week after it went into effect. A judge has granted a preliminary injunction while a lawsuit against Senate Bill 1 is being reviewed. It prevented clinics from offering abortion services and made the procedure illegal with few exceptions. South Bend's only...
22 WSBT
Indiana Department of Agriculture urges driver safety during fall harvest
Each year, Hoosiers lose their lives in crashes with farm equipment. The state says the best thing you can do to protect yourself and others is to be alert. The State Department of Agriculture is teaming up to help protect farmers on rural roads. We're headed into arguably the most...
22 WSBT
FDA analysis reveals what went wrong in search for solutions to baby formula shortage
STURGIS, Mich. (WWMT) — Confusion, outdated technology, a lack of staff and training, and conditions inside Abbott Nutrition's baby formula factory in Michigan all combined to create an unprecedented national nightmare for parents, according to a new 10-page report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Abbott's plant in...
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County Parks Department is developing green space in Granger for future park
St. Joseph County Parks Department is hoping to add a 4-million-dollar park to Granger's northeast side. Though it’s still in the works, there are a lot of amenities on the table. That includes a County Highway Department garage to help with salt and snow removal. But it still needs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
South Carolina couple charged in death of 4-month-old baby, authorities say
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A South Carolina mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of a 4-month-old baby was determined to be a homicide, according to authorities. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said a hospital staff reported the infant had been transported to the hospital by...
Comments / 0