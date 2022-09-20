Read full article on original website
Spotswood defeats Carteret - Girls soccer recap
Jenna Maisano, Teagan Jones, and Theodora Xipolias each recorded a goal and an assist as Spotswood defeated Carteret 6-1 in Spotswood. Spotswood (5-1) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with four more goals. Jasmeet Bahia made 10 saves for Carteret (1-5) while Julianna...
Point Pleasant Beach defeats Manchester Township - Girls soccer recap
Baileigh Johnson had two goals and an assist to lead Point Pleasant Boro past Manchester Township 4-0 in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (5-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before tacking on two more goals in the second half. Morgan Zylinski and Gabby Kirchner also scored a goal while Samantha Miles tallied two assists.
Glen Rock over Hawthorne Christian - Boys soccer recap
Hugo Horwitz scored twice to lead Glen Rock to a 4-1 win over Hawthorne Christian, in Hawthorne. The win kept Glen Rock undefeated at 5-0. Owen Neubart added on one goal and two assists to the win, while Zachary Spence also scored. Taco Amano finished with two assists. Brock Burres...
Girls Soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Bergen County Tournament seeds have been finalized and defending champion Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played by Sunday, Oct. 25, and the first round will be played before Sunday, Oct. 2. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Indian Hills. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at River Dell, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at River Dell.
Girls soccer: Three score for New Egypt as it posts a shutout of Burlington City
Three different goal scorers found the back of the net for New Egypt in its 3-0 victory over Burlington City Friday. Gillian Horvath, Maddie Caruso and Madison Adam scored for the Warriors (4-1). Burlington City (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Boys soccer: Fugon’s game-winner in overtime keeps South River undefeated
Selvin Fugon scored the game-winning goal in overtime to pace South River to a 2-1 victory over Metuchen Friday. Pablo Melgaredo assisted on the game-winner. Wilmer Chicas also scored for South River (6-0-1). Tiago Capela recorded an assist. Metuchen fell to 5-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Montville routs Morris Hills to get above .500 - Football recap
Montville made easy work of Morris Hills at home 42-7 to get back over .500 thanks to two rushing touchdowns by Billy Templeton and two receiving touchdowns by Anthony Feaster. The Mustangs (3-2) put together a balanced offensive showing, totaling 179 yards on the ground and another 161 through the...
Football: Laverty leads Bernards past Delaware Valley (PHOTOS)
Connor Laverty rushed for a two-yard touchdown with over three minutes left to give Bernards a 17-14 win over Delaware Valley in Alexandria. Earlier in the fourth quarter, Patrick Garlinghouse embarked on a 50-yard run into the end zone as Delaware Valley (3-1) reclaimed the lead 14-10 with about six minutes left.
Girls soccer: South River ties Highland Park
South River played Highland Park to a 1-1 draw, in Highland Park. Sara Costa scored a game-tying goal for South River (4-2-1) in the second half. Kalin Tomahatsch netted a goal for Highland Park (4-1-1) in the opening half. Alexis Valenta made 18 saves for Highland Park. Ashley Pereira recorded...
Boys soccer: Dunellen tops Somerset Tech for seventh win in a row
Dunellen made it seven victories in a row to start the season following Friday’s 2-1 victory over Somerset Tech. Mohammad Ishash and Jacob Czartoryjski scored for Dunellen (7-0). Andrew Nieves made five saves in posting the shutout. Roy Wambugu scored for Somerset Tech (4-4) while Dan Cerdas had an...
Matt Lahoe leads Morris Catholic over Verona - Football recap
Matt Lahoe scored two rushing touchdowns to lead Morris Catholic to a 21-14 victory on the road over Verona. Lahoe ran in from four yards out to give Morris Catholic (2-3) at 14-7 halftime advantage. Nick Gonzalez set up that touchdown with the first of his two interceptions on the day.
Girls Soccer: Palmyra powers past Pemberton (PHOTOS)
Lauren Gilmore and Riayn DiMeo each finished with two goals and one assist and Julia Ostroff added two goals to pace Palmyra to an 8-1 win over Pemberton in Palmyra. Mikayla Mangano had one goal and one assist, while Elizabeth McCarron added a goal in the win for Palmyra. Callie Carr compiled two assists.
Field hockey: Cranford losing streak ends at three with victory over Caldwell
Cranford ended a three-game losing streak by topping Caldwell Friday, 3-2. Claire Sorensen netted a pair of goals for Cranford (2-4-1). Sofia Lijo also scored while Hannah Silverman had an assist. Caldwell dropped to 1-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Football: Burlington Township defeats Rancocas Valley in wild finish
Burlington Township’s defense stood strong in the fourth quarter as it stopped Rancocas Valley in the red zone with five seconds left to preserve the 21-14 win in Burlington Township. While Burlington Township (3-2) celebrated its win, Rancocas Valley head coach Garrett Lucas argued the clock should have stopped...
Field hockey: Mount Olive collects first victory of the season over Morris Hills
Mount Olive got goals from five different players in netting its first win of the season, 5-0, over Morris Hills. Ellie Costanza, Molly Gecek, Isabella Cefola, Gianna Megna and Gabriella Harmon each scored for Mount Olive (1-6). Caitlyn Marone finished with two assists while Riley Trotter had one assist. Abigail...
Girls soccer: Reiser scores three times to power Matawan past Long Branch
Matawan ran its unbeaten streak to four games following a 5-0 victory over Long Branch Friday. Shannon Reiser led the way with a hat trick for Matawan (3-2-1). Gianna D’Angelo and Nina Sassa also scored. Alexa Scarpinato made three saves for the shutout. Jenifer Ariza recorded eight saves for...
Football: Goal line stand on two-point try lifts Elmwood Park to victory
Elmwood Park football coach Tom Mulligan knew it was coming. Weehawken running back Bryce Honig had torn up the field all night, and with a potential game-tying two-point conversion in the game’s final seconds, the ball would be in his hands. Elmwood Park was ready for the decisive play...
Boys soccer: Delsea sets tone with three first-half goals in win over Deptford
Rexx Huntsinger scored a pair of goals to lead Delsea to a 4-1 victory over Deptford Friday in Franklin Township. Delsea received first-half goals from Gabe Smith, Richard Devault and Huntsinger. Hunter Cannon tallied two assists as the Crusaders moved to 4-1-1. Matthew Schilling scored for the Spartans (2-3-1). The...
Football: Mark Boyd scores four touchdowns as Union City defeats Bayonne
Mark Boyd finished with nine carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns as Union City rolled past Bayonne 45-6 in Bayonne. Union City (3-1) finished with 321 yards on the ground led by Damon Pallotto who had 15 carries for 117 yards. Tyler Koffa also had three carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and capped off the game with an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.
No. 20 Caldwell relies on defense to squeeze past not-so-neighborly West Essex
Caldwell proved to everyone in its pocket of the Super Football Conference through the first three games that it once again possess an offense that is both explosive and well-balanced. But it may not have been until Game No. 4 Friday night when the Chiefs got a chance to look...
