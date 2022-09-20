ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJ.com

Spotswood defeats Carteret - Girls soccer recap

Jenna Maisano, Teagan Jones, and Theodora Xipolias each recorded a goal and an assist as Spotswood defeated Carteret 6-1 in Spotswood. Spotswood (5-1) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with four more goals. Jasmeet Bahia made 10 saves for Carteret (1-5) while Julianna...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Rock over Hawthorne Christian - Boys soccer recap

Hugo Horwitz scored twice to lead Glen Rock to a 4-1 win over Hawthorne Christian, in Hawthorne. The win kept Glen Rock undefeated at 5-0. Owen Neubart added on one goal and two assists to the win, while Zachary Spence also scored. Taco Amano finished with two assists. Brock Burres...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Bergen County Tournament seeds have been finalized and defending champion Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played by Sunday, Oct. 25, and the first round will be played before Sunday, Oct. 2. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Indian Hills. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at River Dell, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at River Dell.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Montville routs Morris Hills to get above .500 - Football recap

Montville made easy work of Morris Hills at home 42-7 to get back over .500 thanks to two rushing touchdowns by Billy Templeton and two receiving touchdowns by Anthony Feaster. The Mustangs (3-2) put together a balanced offensive showing, totaling 179 yards on the ground and another 161 through the...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Laverty leads Bernards past Delaware Valley (PHOTOS)

Connor Laverty rushed for a two-yard touchdown with over three minutes left to give Bernards a 17-14 win over Delaware Valley in Alexandria. Earlier in the fourth quarter, Patrick Garlinghouse embarked on a 50-yard run into the end zone as Delaware Valley (3-1) reclaimed the lead 14-10 with about six minutes left.
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: South River ties Highland Park

South River played Highland Park to a 1-1 draw, in Highland Park. Sara Costa scored a game-tying goal for South River (4-2-1) in the second half. Kalin Tomahatsch netted a goal for Highland Park (4-1-1) in the opening half. Alexis Valenta made 18 saves for Highland Park. Ashley Pereira recorded...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Dunellen tops Somerset Tech for seventh win in a row

Dunellen made it seven victories in a row to start the season following Friday’s 2-1 victory over Somerset Tech. Mohammad Ishash and Jacob Czartoryjski scored for Dunellen (7-0). Andrew Nieves made five saves in posting the shutout. Roy Wambugu scored for Somerset Tech (4-4) while Dan Cerdas had an...
DUNELLEN, NJ
NJ.com

Matt Lahoe leads Morris Catholic over Verona - Football recap

Matt Lahoe scored two rushing touchdowns to lead Morris Catholic to a 21-14 victory on the road over Verona. Lahoe ran in from four yards out to give Morris Catholic (2-3) at 14-7 halftime advantage. Nick Gonzalez set up that touchdown with the first of his two interceptions on the day.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Palmyra powers past Pemberton (PHOTOS)

Lauren Gilmore and Riayn DiMeo each finished with two goals and one assist and Julia Ostroff added two goals to pace Palmyra to an 8-1 win over Pemberton in Palmyra. Mikayla Mangano had one goal and one assist, while Elizabeth McCarron added a goal in the win for Palmyra. Callie Carr compiled two assists.
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Mark Boyd scores four touchdowns as Union City defeats Bayonne

Mark Boyd finished with nine carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns as Union City rolled past Bayonne 45-6 in Bayonne. Union City (3-1) finished with 321 yards on the ground led by Damon Pallotto who had 15 carries for 117 yards. Tyler Koffa also had three carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and capped off the game with an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.
UNION CITY, NJ
