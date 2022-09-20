The Bergen County Tournament seeds have been finalized and defending champion Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played by Sunday, Oct. 25, and the first round will be played before Sunday, Oct. 2. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Indian Hills. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at River Dell, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at River Dell.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO