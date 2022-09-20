Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
Martin County Sheriff Seeks Helping Identifying Armed Robbers
Martin County - Friday September 23, 2022: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying the two male suspects seen in this image. At 3:15 am Friday morning, September 23, these two men walked into the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Indian Street and Dixie Highway and demanded money from the clerk. The man wearing the 'NEVER' hoodie was armed with a handgun.
treasurecoast.com
Stuart man arrested and charged after threatening tow truck driver with a gun
Stuart man arrested and charged after threatening tow truck driver with a gun. Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A Stuart man was arrested and charged after threatening tow truck driver with a gun. No one likes to have their car towed for sure but this is over the top!. This is what...
cbs12.com
Toyota SUV sought in hit-and-run in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 19. Around 9:30 a.m. a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on NW Federal Highway in the area of NW Sunset Blvd when a silver Toyota SUV collided with the passenger’s side of the VW, causing it to overturn.
Life without parole: Man pleads guilty to killing 2 relatives on July 4 weekend near West palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A 57-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man has received a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to killing two family members this past July. Guillermo Silva pleaded to two counts each of first-degree murder and sexual battery and one count...
cbs12.com
Body found floating in canal in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was found floating in a canal off of Sunshine Farms Way in Palm City on Thursday afternoon. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said crime scene detectives are working to retrieve the body, which will be taken to the medical examiner's office. The...
Port St. Lucie officers under investigation for alleged falsified documents
A pair of high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police Department officials are now under investigation for a case of alleged falsified documents, authorities said Thursday.
cbs12.com
High-ranking PSLPD officials under investigation for falsifying documents: Sheriff
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two high-ranking officials for the Port St. Lucie Police Department are under investigation by the Martin County Sheriff's Office for falsifying records on Thursday. Assistant Chief William Vega and Sergeant Robert Vega are on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. The...
cbs12.com
Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
cbs12.com
Over 20 gallons of fuel spilled after crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Martin County left between 20 and 25 gallons of fuel on the ground. The crash occurred on Dixie Highway just south of Indian Street. The southbound lanes are closed and no injuries have been reported. Martin County Fire Rescue shared photos...
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie assistant police chief, sergeant on paid administrative leave after student-athlete recruiting complaint
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police officers are on paid administrative leave following an anonymous complaint raising questions about their role in recruiting student-athletes. The Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief and his brother, who is a sergeant with the police department, are both...
WPBF News 25
32-year-old man ejected, killed in multi-vehicle Okeechobee crash on SR-78
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man was killed after being ejected in a crash on SR-78 Thursday morning. Deputies said it happened at 6:55 a.m. on SR-78 West and SW 99 Avenue. SR-78 was closed for several hours. Follow: Interactive traffic map. A vehicle with a tractor-trailer was driving...
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows St. Lucie County deputy shooting man who was running away
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — New video shows aSt. Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputy shooting a man as he ran away on the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce earlier this month. The sheriff’s office has identified the man as Dylan De Reivera. Investigators said a deputy initially encountered...
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
Boynton Beach man surprised by 'upsetting' charge following father's death
When a Boynton Beach man received a series of funeral home bills after his father’s death, he found a transportation fee that he felt he shouldn’t have to pay. So he called WPTV Contact 5 for help.
Man wrongly arrested for murder settles lawsuit against sheriff's office
A man who was wrongly arrested for murdering his mother has settled a lawsuit against the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
wqcs.org
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Opens a Homicide Investigation into the Death of Alex Garland
Okeechobee County - Wednesday September 21, 2022: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has now begun a homicide investigation into the death of 27 year old Alex Garland. Garland was a resident of Okeechobee. He was found dead in the rim canal near Lake Okeechobee by a boater on Sunday August 7. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division initially launched a death investigation. That investigation has now been upgraded to determine whether someone may have been involved in his death.
cbs12.com
Man arrested for stealing car with dogs inside
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a vehicle with two dogs inside. According to Delray Beach police, a woman left her car running with her two dogs inside when she walked into a CVS on 6th Avenue Thursday afternoon around 3.
850wftl.com
School resource officer will be disciplined after firing his weapon in Martin County school
(MARTIN COUNTY, Florida)– New details have been released involving a school resource officer (SRO) discharging his service firearm in a Treasure Coast charter school. The incident occurred on Monday when the SRO attempted to dry fire his weapon before going to the range; however, one bullet remained in the chamber, according to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.
cbs12.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
