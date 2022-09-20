ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham schools, residents resist ShotSpotter request to put gunshot detectors on their buildings

DURHAM, N.C. — A company that sells and installs a controversial gunshot detection technology is looking to install their technology throughout Durham. ShotSpotter's gunshot detection system has already been approved by the city's council to be used by Durham Police Department along three square miles of east and south Durham. The city is paying nearly $200,00 for a one-year pilot program.
