Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle Tribune
Related
Funding seeks to help long-time Durham residents being pushed out by rapid growth
Durham is growing fast, but that's coming at the expense of some long-time homeowners in the Bull City, who are being pushed out by increased property values and taxes. With all the new developments, housing and gentrification happening in Durham, many long-term homeowners are being pushed out because they can’t afford the new value of their homes.
Durham schools, residents resist ShotSpotter request to put gunshot detectors on their buildings
DURHAM, N.C. — A company that sells and installs a controversial gunshot detection technology is looking to install their technology throughout Durham. ShotSpotter's gunshot detection system has already been approved by the city's council to be used by Durham Police Department along three square miles of east and south Durham. The city is paying nearly $200,00 for a one-year pilot program.
More adults consider sharing space to deal with rising Raleigh rent prices
Candy Chitty has lived in Raleigh for several years, but since she lost her apartment and all her belongings in a massive fire in 2016, she’s been struggling to get back on her feet. It doesn’t help that Raleigh rent prices have risen since then by more than 43%....
Firefighters, animal services help save 50 cats from Johnston County home fire
CLAYTON, N.C. — Four people and dozens of cats were were helped out of a home that caught fire in Johnston County on Wednesday night. Firefighters and animal services found at least 50 cats inside the home on Coachman Court near Clayton. First responders believe all the cats are safe after pulling them out of the same side of the home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hours after 5 On Your Side report, solar company goes out of business
CLAYTON, N.C. — Hours after a 5 On Your Side report about disgruntled customers of a solar panel company, the company president emailed all employees to let them know it was shutting down. In the emailed letter obtained by WRAL, Pink Energy leadership says “financial difficulties resulting from issues...
Construction of new Raleigh mixed-use tower 1000 Social is now underway
RALEIGH – Construction at 1000 Social, the first of two 12-story towers on a 40-acre, $1 billion project is now underway. The project, known as The Exchange Raleigh, is being developed by Dewitt Carolinas, Inc., and when the first tower is completed, it will offer 330,000 square feet of mixed use space.
Queer Prom allows local LGBTQIA+ community safe space not always afforded in high school
RALEIGH, N.C. — Prom is supposed to be a magical night, a coming of age moment in most young people's lives. However, not all people have the opportunity to safely be themselves during their high school years – or attend prom with the person of their desire. For...
Threatening message prompts extra security for Enloe High School on Friday
Enloe Magnet High School in Raleigh has extra security on Friday after the discovery of a threat. The school's principal said someone wrote a disturbing message on a bathroom wall Wednesday. The threat, written in blue marker, said "Shooting up the school on 9-23-2022," with a heart drawn underneath the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Orange County High students taken to hospital after eating snack at school
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two Orange County High School students are recovering after getting sick while eating a snack at school Thursday. WRAL News learned of the situation after concerns were raised on social media. We've been able to confirm that the incident involved a snack bar that was not...
Wake election workers testing hundreds of machines for upcoming general election
RALEIGH, N.C. — While early voting for the general election in November is still a month away, it's a very busy time at the Wake County Board of Elections, where testing is underway on the machines that will count the ballots. Bipartisan teams of precinct officials are spending weeks...
Grandfather of 14-year-old killed in Orange County responded to the crime scene as firefighter
MEBANE, N.C. — Bouquets of flowers surround a cross staked into the ground off Buckhorn Road in western Orange county. Stan Dean, who works for the Efland Fire Department, put up the wooden cross in honor of his granddaughter who was killed on Friday night. Dean was one of...
Risk to student safety cancels two separate central NC football games
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Two separate football games were canceled in central North Carolina. School officials said threats made around Friday night's rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School were not credible. The game was postponed due to the threats. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spring Lake finance director pleads guilty to embezzling from taxpayers; some of those funds paid for her mother's nursing home care
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — The former finance director of a small town in Cumberland County pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than half a million dollars from taxpayers between 2016 and 2021. Gay Cameron Tucker, 64, from Fayetteville, admitted to writing checks from the town of Spring Lake's bank...
Threat, robbery cancels two separate central NC football games
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Two separate football games were canceled in central North Carolina. School officials said threats made around Friday night's rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School were not credible. The game was postponed due to the threats. According to...
'He probably wouldn't have made it.' Woman comes to the rescue of Amazon delivery driver
WHITSETT, N.C. — A Nash County woman helped an Amazon delivery driver who was having a medical emergency inside his van this week. Video showed Bianca Ashe trying to comfort the man and calling in potentially life-saving help. It happened on Monday on the street outside Ashe’s home in the Guilford County town of Whitsett.
37-year-old man killed while walking along Capital Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 37-year-old man was killed early Friday morning while walking along Capital Boulevard near Yonkers Road, police said. Ricky Mckie Maybry was hit by a Range Rover and he was not walking on a crosswalk, according to authorities. The driver accused of hitting and killing the...
Son of lieutenant governor's chief of staff dies in apparent accidental shooting
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a young man, who family members said shot himself by accident. Jake LiVecchi, 20, is the son of Brian LiVecchi, the chief of staff and general counsel for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. The elder...
Motorcycle club rallying for justice in honor of friend killed in Raleigh hit-and-run
RALEIGH, N.C. — A hit-and-run driver is still on the run nearly a week after crashing into a motorcyclist in a fatal wreck in Raleigh. Now, the victim's family and friends are raising thousands of dollars to help bring the killer to justice. It's a lot of money, $8,500...
Sheriff: Deadly Person Co. home invasion was likely crime of opportunity, suspects broke in through open window
ROXBORO, N.C. — One of the two people charged in the murder of an 80-year-old woman appeared in court Thursday. Before his arrest on Wednesday night, Roger Wilkerson was out on bond on charges from January of 2021. An incident report from the Person County Sheriff's Office showed Wilkerson was charged with breaking and entering in another home invasion while a 14-year-old was home alone.
Threat made against Chapel Hill, East Chapel Hill football game not credible, school officials say
Chapel Hill, N.C. — School officials said threats made around Friday night's rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School were not credible. The game was postponed due to the threats. According to letters sent from the principals of both high schools and...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0