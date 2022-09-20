Read full article on original website
Related
Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge
TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
Kansas woman hospitalized after semi rear-ends SUV
GREENSBURG, Kan. — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Thursday in Kiowa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi, driven by 43-year-old Jason Hindman of Preston, was eastbound on U.S. 54 when he rear-ended an SUV driven by 31-year-old Mario Garza of Garden City, who had slowed down and moved left for law enforcement on a traffic stop. Both vehicles traveled into the south ditch.
Reno County Toy Run scheduled for Nov. 20
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run will be on Sunday, November 20. In 2021, more than 500 motorcycles ran the usual route through Hutchinson from Main to 30th to K-61 and then to the Moose Lodge on Lorraine where the toys were dropped off. The run ended with a chili feed and a live auction.
Kansas woman hospitalized after car rolls in the rain
KINGMAN, Kan. —One person was injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday morning in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a car driven by 19-year-old Camille M. Behring of Kingman was southbound on Kansas 14 when she lost control due to the wet roadway. The car entered the west ditch, struck a culvert, rolled and came to rest on its top.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schulz: Walk around with alcohol appears to have worked out
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said the final monetary tally isn't in yet for Kansas largest get together, but it appears that allowing the carrying of alcohol throughout the fairgrounds was mostly a positive. "I worked with the highway patrol on a daily basis...
Special Use request on BZA agenda Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Board of Zoning Appeals will take up a case for a Special Use request to allow single-unit living for the residence at 500 Green Garden Drive at their meeting Tuesday. The hearing had been tabled from the September 20 meeting and had to be...
Farmington Park work waiting on shelter parts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An inquiry was sent to Hutch Post as to why it appears that work has stopped on the Farmington Park project. City Manager Gary Meagher said in an email that the same contractor is working for the city in two places at once. "Ward Davis is...
Probst: State statute and local vote both avenues to help microbreweries
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Representative Jason Probst said the call for Sandhills Brewing to sell over $17,000 in food to meet a minimum food sales requirement for their drinking establishment license prompted him to do some research into what the statute says about the issue. "It goes back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moundridge Rec holding pickleball fundraiser for Jones Family
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. — The fundraisers continue for the Jones Family. The Moundridge Rec Commission is holding a Pickleball fundraiser on Saturday, October 1st at the Moundridge City Park courts. There are non-competitive and competitive brackets for the double elimination tournament. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. October 1. Registration...
Hutch Fire works mobile home fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 1200 East 11th Ave for a report of a structure fire in the mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon. At 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, first arriving crews found a single wide mobile home with fire showing from the front door and partially through the roof and heavy smoke throughout the mobile home. Upon arrival, crews found all occupants of the dwelling had safely self-evacuated with no injuries. Fire crews performed an aggressive interior attack and a primary search of the mobile home. One cat was rescued from the fire. All the other pets were out and safe.
SW Bricktown Fiesta is an event for the whole city
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Southwest Bricktown Fiesta is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at SW Bricktown Park at 301 West 1st. "The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been working with, now the SW Bricktown neighborhood since 2014," said Adam Stewart with Hutch Rec. "One of the things that neighborhood has identified as something they really want to do is have these community events to really celebrate the community and celebrate the neighborhood."
Newton Chili Cook-Off is Saturday
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton will host its 16th annual United Way Chili Cook-Off Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is held to raise money to make a difference for thousands of individuals in Harvey County. Attendance is typically more than 1,000 to taste chili entries from more than 20 booths hosted by nonprofit organizations, businesses, schools, governments and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Numbers for State Fair continue to show strength as they come in
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz told Hutch Post in an email Friday that concert ticket revenue was up 56% for the just finished fair from 2021 numbers. He also is pleased with the hospitality the fair is able to show to those performers when they are here.
Teacher of the Month: Shelton 'can relate' to her 6th graders
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month for September is Lisa Shelton. She teaches 6th grade at Graber Elementary. This is her first year as a lead teacher. "The thing that surprised me the most is that I can relate to the kids on a...
Operation Blackbird free event at Cosmosphere Oct. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday, Oct. 15 will be a supersonic day at Cosmosphere with the Operation Blackbird free event. Enjoy stories of flying three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Hear what it took to operate and maintain the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet.
COVID and flu shots available at Health Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — All of the new COVID and flu shots are in for this season at the Reno County Health Department. "We do have those all available at the Health Department," said director Karla Nichols. "We have both Moderna and Pfizer for those bivalents that is available and you can get those at the same time."
USD 313 to host vaccination clinics
BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler School District along with the Reno County Health Department will host a series of flu and COVID vaccination clinics next month. The vaccinations are for all students, staff and families. The clinics will be:. Oct. 6 at Union Valley. Oct. 7 at Plum Creek.
ARPA funds discussion part of housing commission next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Housing Commission will be discussing how they can use ARPA funds with a consultant hired by the city at their meeting next Tuesday. That conversation with Kennedy Shannon from iParametrics is the main item on the agenda. They will also take a look at the Housing Dashboard for August and receive reports on featured neighborhoods and the Hutchinson Land Bank.
🏈 🎥 Hutch High FB: Hutch High travels to Derby for key AVCTL game
DERBY, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team (3-0) travel to Derby (2-1) to meet the Panthers Friday night at Derby Stadium at 7pm for a key AVCT League matchup. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe at 6:30pm with the opening kick-off at 7pm on KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5fm. The NFHS Video Stream is free but you must register to watch. Pregame will begin at 6pm. Here is a "How to Video" to assist you in setting up you NFHS Network account. CLICK HERE.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0