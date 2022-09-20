(KFOR NEWS September 21, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on West Fairfield St in north Lincoln. On Tuesday, September 20, at 11:30 p.m., officers responding to the call of a stabbing discovered a 36-year-old Lincoln woman with serious injuries. The officers provided aid until Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and transported her to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and crime scene investigators are currently processing the scene.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO