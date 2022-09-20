Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide
Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
KETV.com
Lincoln police identify 36-year-old woman killed in stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have identified the 36-year-old woman who was killed in a stabbing on Tuesday night. Police found the woman, identified as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion, with serious injuries around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on West Fairfield Street. Investigators said she died at the hospital. Police said the...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD releases name of West Fairfield Street homicide victim
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released the name of Tuesday's homicide victim. LPD said the 36-year-old victim was Jasimin Champion of Lincoln. The PD asks the public to respect the privacy of Champion's friends and family at this time. On Wednesday LPD announced the arrest of the man,...
kfornow.com
LPD Identifies Victim In Tuesday Night’s Deadly Stabbing
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 22)–Lincoln Police on Thursday morning identified the victim of Tuesday night’s deadly stabbing at a northwest Lincoln mobile home. Investigators say 36-year-old Jasimin Champion of Lincoln was the victim in the stabbing that took place at a mobile home near West Allison Drive and West Fairfield Street. Police are still investigating what led up to her stabbing death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Large police presence surrounding home in central Lincoln, man shot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have surrounded a home near 22nd and Dudley and according to a 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene, officers are using a loudspeaker, telling the people inside to come out with their hands up. Captain Todd Kocian with LPD confirms an officer patrolling the...
kfornow.com
Police Identify Suspect In Double Shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (September 21, 2022) (KOLN) – Documents filed in Lancaster County Court Thursday outline what witnesses and officers say happened at a home near 22nd and Dudley late Tuesday night that led to two people being shot. Police are now looking for 19-year-old Jason A. Hernandez, who they...
kfornow.com
Man Arrested In Stabbing Death Tuesday Night In NW Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 21)–Less than 12 hours after the initial report of a stabbing at a northwest Lincoln home, a suspect is now in custody. Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Jason Stille on Wednesday afternoon told reporters that 61-year-old Charles Alexander of Lincoln was arrested for second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, in the Tuesday night stabbing death of a 36-year-old woman at a home in the area of West Allison Court and West Fairfield Street.
KSNB Local4
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning. Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfornow.com
Lincoln Police Investigating Homicide In North Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS September 21, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on West Fairfield St in north Lincoln. On Tuesday, September 20, at 11:30 p.m., officers responding to the call of a stabbing discovered a 36-year-old Lincoln woman with serious injuries. The officers provided aid until Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and transported her to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and crime scene investigators are currently processing the scene.
klkntv.com
Manhunt underway in Lincoln after police say 2 teens were shot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they’re searching for a 19-year-old who shot two other teens Tuesday night. This all started around 9:45 p.m., when police say an 18-year-old man ran up to a patrol car near 22nd and Dudley Streets and told the officer he was shot.
klkntv.com
Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in crash near Central City
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — Authorities have identified the man the who died in a Tuesday crash south of Central City. Roger W. Campbell, 80, of Stromsburg was killed in a crash at the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road, according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. The...
York News-Times
Police say 18 ½ tons of meat were stolen in York
YORK – The York Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a very large amount of meat from a semi-trailer at the York interchange. The police department says the semi-trailer was in the 3500 Block of South Lincoln Avenue when the crime occurred. Approximately 37,000 pounds of meat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Lincoln police arrest suspect in Tuesday night's deadly stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 36-year-old woman was killed in a stabbing in Lincoln, police officers said in a news release. Police found the woman with serious injuries around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on W. Fairfield Street. Investigators said she died at the hospital. Police said the suspect is 61-year-old Charles...
News Channel Nebraska
Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash
YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
News Channel Nebraska
Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after the discovery of a deceased man in a car in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant. Monday night, LPD officers were called to Taco Bell, off south 27th St. and Southpionte Trail, for an unconscious man. Police said...
kfornow.com
Stolen Vehicle Found, Drugs Seized In Wednesday Morning Traffic Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 22)–Police were able to track down and recover a stolen vehicle, while arresting two people during a central Lincoln traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says an officer on patrol recognized the vehicle, pulled it over at 31st and “P” Street and talked to...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police release football Saturday underage drinking project results
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department wrapped up a project cracking down on underage drinking during the start of football season. According to LPD, the increased enforcement was during the first three home football games in an effort to impact illegal behavior. Officers encountered the following violations:. 16...
WOWT
Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
Body Found in Vehicle at Taco Bell Parking Lot: Police
Officers in Lincoln, Nebraska, found the body of a 22-year-old man inside a gray sedan. The car had been in the lot for more than a day, according to a Taco Bell employee.
Comments / 0