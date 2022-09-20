ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Time Out Miami

Zoetic Stage’s Stuart Meltzer on bringing Lynn Nottage’s ‘Mlima’s Tale’ to Miami

Since cofounding Zoetic Stage in 2010, working in theater has been somewhat of a balancing act for artistic director Stuart Meltzer. He’s spent the greater part of the company’s existence as a full-time educator (his day job) and a full-time director, leading the charge for the dozens of productions Zoetic has put on over the last 11 seasons—“give or take a pandemic,” he jokes.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 announces its 20th anniversary gallery lineup

Art Basel Miami Beach celebrates its 20-year anniversary this December, and the massive annual art fair will be bigger than ever before. Organizers for the event shared news of the 2022 edition, which brings 283 leading galleries from 38 countries and territories around the world to Miami Beach, including 26 first-time exhibitors. Attendees can expect a truly international experience with more than half of the exhibitors hailing from North and South America, as well as Europe and Asia.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Time Out Miami

This Coral Gables cinema is letting moviegoers pay what they can

There’s a lot that’s out of reach these days—real estate, cars, Choco Tacos. Moviegoing is a pastime that’s also at risk, threatened by inflation and the dozens of streaming services available to us. Fortunately for motion pictures, Coral Gables Art Cinema is endeavoring to give everyone access to quality films, no matter the circumstances.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Time Out Miami

There’s a new experienced-driven dating app launching in Miami

Now that cuffing season is upon us, it’s time to leave your single summer days behind and find someone to spend the fall and winter months with. In 2022, the first order of business is deciding which dating app you’ll turn to for a potential suitor. Oh, you’ve tried them all? Well, let us introduce you to Shake, the new experience-driven, members-only dating app launching in Miami this fall.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Business
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Time Out Miami

10 facts about Miami that sound fake but are (supposedly) not

There’s a lot you can glean from Reddit, especially when it comes to getting to know your city better. We’ve had success mining the social news aggregator for street tips, rules to live by whether you’re a transplant or a 305 native, and most recently, hard-to-believe facts about Miami that really call into question our knowledge of the Magic City. Inspired by a similar thread on r/Paris, this conversation sparked a lot of engagement with incredible insight into the city’s past. Here, we collated the most relevant facts about Miami that sound fake but are (probably) true, at least according to Reddit.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

Time Out Miami

Miami, FL
212
Followers
490
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy