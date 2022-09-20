There’s a lot you can glean from Reddit, especially when it comes to getting to know your city better. We’ve had success mining the social news aggregator for street tips, rules to live by whether you’re a transplant or a 305 native, and most recently, hard-to-believe facts about Miami that really call into question our knowledge of the Magic City. Inspired by a similar thread on r/Paris, this conversation sparked a lot of engagement with incredible insight into the city’s past. Here, we collated the most relevant facts about Miami that sound fake but are (probably) true, at least according to Reddit.

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO