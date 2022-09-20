ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Rodney Waugh
2d ago

It is a simple solution.... Just like when I was in the military and was deployed in foreign countries....We were taught to learn the law of that land because you become subject to their laws and ignorance was no defense....Just learn the laws of that country and do not break them because you fall under their jurisdiction..... Compared to America there penal system can be rather harsh!

Reply(21)
41
Robert Wightman
3d ago

She is not wrongfully detained, she in fact admitted to having illegal drugs, she broke the law.

Reply(27)
98
Ss Ss
2d ago

How was BG wrongfully detained when she broke the law by bringing drugs to Russia? The wrongfully detained needs to be dropped it's getting old.

Reply
18
