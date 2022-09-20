Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size
Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
notebookcheck.net
New PlayStation 5 model with a detachable disk drive is reportedly coming next year
It has been almost two years since Sony announced the PlayStation 5. While the console has received minor chassis modifications in this period, there is still no sign of a Pro or Slim model, although there have been plenty of rumours about the former. Industry insider Tom Henderson, who accurately predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months in advance, has some new information about some new PlayStation 5 hardware.
Gamespot
The Best Xbox Deals: Save On Game Pass, Consoles, Elite Controllers, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Series X|S are great consoles for gamers on a budget thanks to the excellent Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription program and frequent deals for many of its games, including recently released titles. If you're looking to add to your game library, there are a bunch of discounts on first-party exclusives and multi-platform blockbusters at major retailers. Some of these deals give you the chance to pick up games for the lowest prices yet this year.
Gamespot
Look At This Custom Deathloop Xbox Series X Console
To promote the recent launch of Deathloop on Xbox, Microsoft created a custom Xbox Series X themed around the time loop game. The snazzy-looking console features characters and art from the game, with a matching controller that carries some of the same color accents and details. The custom console isn't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine
Pre-Order Stats Suggest Buyers Snapping Up iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ignoring iPhone 14
An initial analysis of pre-order demand for the iPhone 14 suggests the standard models are not selling very well, to the point where Apple may decide to lower shipments. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo analyzed weekend pre-orders numbers for iPhone 14 based on the delivery times listed on Apple's online stores in major markets around the world. What he discovered is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling well, iPhone 14 Pro sales are "neutral," and sales of the two standard models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) are simply "bad."
Amazon unveils four new Fire HD 8 tablets – here’s everything you need to know and how to pre-order in the UK
Amazon has just announced the launch of four new Fire HD 8 tablets ahead of its annual devices event on 28 September. The suite of mid-range pads will replace the medium-sized models released in 2020.As with the 2020 Fire HD 8 series, the company has unveiled a base Fire HD 8 tablet, a plus model, a Fire HD 8 kids edition and a pro kids edition. The 2022 tablets have seen an iterative spec upgrade, as well as a £10 price increase.That’s not too surprising, considering the 2020 tablets also received a £10 price hike over the 2018 series. But...
TechSpot
Activision publishes Modern Warfare II open beta system requirements
TL;DR: If you played Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC, you should probably expect similar performance from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II open beta. Activision has raised the CPU recommendations somewhat but maintained the same GPU requirements as Vanguard. Activision and Infinity Ward recently released the system requirements...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
PlayStation Boss: We Believe In The Premium Release Before Subscriptions
PlayStation Indies head Shuhei Yoshida has revealed more details on Sony's approach to first-party games and its strategy towards releasing its biggest titles through its subscription services PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. According to Yoshida in his interview with Games Industry, Sony still believes in the "premium release of a...
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA Tegra T239: New leak offers clues about rumoured next-generation Nintendo Switch chipset
Rumours about Nintendo releasing a next-generation Switch continue to swirl, perhaps unsurprising considering the console's reliance on ancient NVIDIA Tegra X1 series hardware. Purportedly, a next-generation model could continue to rely on an NVIDIA Tegra chipset, but the long-rumoured T239 instead. In that vein, NVIDIA has now contacted Linux kernel developers to include Tegra T239 support, a step towards the chipset's use in consumer-facing products.
Gamespot
Don't Expect GPU Prices To Go Down, Nvidia Boss Says
Nvidia graphics cards have been a serious investment for PC gamers, and with the reveal of the new (and expensive) RTX 40-series GPUs, don't expect prices to come down for the latest gaming hardware. Speaking to Digital Trends, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was asked about the pricing of the graphics...
Gamespot
New Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Comes With Free Game
Earlier this week, Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130. If you're interested in the premium controller, your best bet is to buy it at eBay via Antonline right now. Antonline, an official Microsoft seller, is offering free digital copies of Watch Dogs: Legion with the purchase of the controller. Quantities are limited, so you should act fast if you're interested.
PC Magazine
Logitech G Cloud Is a Steam Deck-Style Handheld With a Streaming Focus
Logitech joins the portable gaming system fray today with its own surprise device. The company just announced the Logitech G Cloud, a gaming handheld similar to the Valve Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch Lite, but with its own specific focus. Like its name implies, the G Cloud is aimed at...
Gamespot
Five Years Of Reporting From The Last City - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Gamespot
All The New Gaming Features In The Windows 11 2022 Update
The Windows 11 2022 update is available now, offering a handful of new features for PC gamers. The biggest addition is a new Controller Bar update to the Xbox Game Bar, as well as optimization for windowed game modes and new options for HDR calibration. The Controller Bar is a...
Digital Trends
This MSI gaming laptop has a $450 price cut at GameStop today
MSI has been a bit of a juggernaut recently when it comes to its products; whether it’s motherboards, graphics cards, or computers, MSI has a little something for everybody, and if you’re looking for a gaming laptop, the MSI Alpha 17 is a great option. While gaming laptops can be expensive, especially when they’re 17 inches, this deal from GameStop brings it down to a very reasonable $840, down from $1,299 and a $459 discount.
Gamespot
Tower Of Fantasy Vera 2.0 Story Trailer Teases New Enemies And Playable Characters
Tower of Fantasy, the free-to-play gacha MMORPG that released in August, is set to receive its first major expansion later this Fall. A new story trailer highlights some of the dangerous new enemy types players will face, as well as some of the new unlockable characters players can use to take them down.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: The repairable iPhone 14 and NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 GPUs
Surprise! The iPhone 14 is pretty repairable, it turns out. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Engadget’s Sam Rutherford about this move towards greater repairability and what it means for future iPhones. Also, they dive into NVIDIA’s powerful (and expensive!) new RTX 4080 and 4090 GPUs. Sure, they’re faster than before, but does anyone really need all that power?
Gamespot
PS5 Restock: Multiple Retailers Have The PlayStation 5 In Stock
For the third time this week, PlayStation Direct has the PS5 in stock. If you're in the market for the PlayStation 5 Digital, Antonline has multiple bundles available now. Each bundle is the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Digital ($450) packaged with an extra DualSense controller ($75), and the official PS5 Media Remote ($30). The bundles cost $555, which is the same cost you'd pay if buying all three products individually. Still, most people want an extra controller, and the remote will come in handy if you plan on streaming or watching Blu-rays on your new console.
Gamespot
Project Winter Gets Content Update With Graphics Overhaul, Price Permanently Lowered
Project Winter gives players a great way to never trust their friends again, placing traitors among a group of survivors who just want to, well, survive. Starting today, traitors will have even more tools at their disposal to make survivors' lives hell, and the game is getting a new low price to celebrate.
Comments / 0