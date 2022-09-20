ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Distractify

Following Rollins's Departure, Fans Are Concerned That Carisi Is Leaving 'SVU'

Fans were shocked to learn that Kelli Giddish, who has played Detective Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: SVU for more than a decade, would be leaving the show following the 24th season. Kelli broke the news on Instagram, saying that she was so grateful to have gotten the chance to play the character for so long. Now, many are wondering whether Kelli's departure will mean that Dominick "Sonny" Carisi (Peter Scanavino) is also leaving the show.
CNN's Morning Plan Will Face A.M. Scramble

CNN’s new chief hopes primetime anchor Don Lemon can help the network gain ground in some of TV news’ toughest terrain. Chris Licht, who has vowed to tone down some of the more aggressive commentary at the network since taking its reins earlier this year, has enjoyed an eyebrow-raising streak in morning news. He launched the durable MSNBC franchise “Morning Joe” in 2007 and then helped CBS gain new momentum in the a.m. in 2012 by starting “CBS This Morning.” Neither program was the most-watched of its brethren, but Licht gained new viewership for the networks that backed him by providing...
'Echoes' tops streaming ratings; 'House of the Dragon' breaks into top 10

“House of the Dragon” was the seventh most-watched streaming program in the first full week it was available, according to figures released by Nielsen Thursday. Viewers spent 741 million minutes between Aug. 22-28 watching the two first two episodes of the HBO/HBO Max “Game of Thrones” prequel. The first episode premiered Aug. 21 and the second Aug. 28 on both HBO and HBO Max.
Adam Levine Is Accused of Cheating on His Wife — These Memes Add Fuel to the Fire

It looks like Adam Levine has been exposed … and the recent press surrounding his name has nothing to do with his music career. Adam has been accused of cheating on his pregnant wife with several screenshots of cringe-worthy message threads posted on social media. His wife, Behati Prinsloo, is a Victoria's Secret model who tied the knot with him back in 2014.
People Are Making Jokes About Queen Elizabeth Being in 'Fortnite' — Is This in Any Way True?

There's something to be said about the divided global reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On the one hand, you have people who pay their respects to one of the most important British political figures of all time and send their well wishes to her loved ones. On the other, it isn't exactly the most inadmissible thing to punch upward at a privileged royal family who was largely present at several negative turning points in world history.
New 'Bachelor' Contestant Christina Mandrell Is Related to Country Royalty

In addition to providing a surprising conclusion to this season of The Bachelorette, the show's most recent season finale also provided a preview of the next season of The Bachelor. That new season will feature Zach Shallcross, and The Bachelorette finale also included the start of Zach's journey, as five of the women who will be vying for roses on the upcoming season flew out to meet him during the finale.
Who Is Under the Knight's Helmet on 'The Masked Singer?' (SPOILERS)

Baby... Season 8 of Fox's The Masked Singer is coming in hot with the talent, vocal skills, and of course, the masks! Fans of the show all know that famous names are behind the innovative and gorgeous costumes, but coming to a general consensus on who is the voice behind the masks proves to be tricky as each week passes.
'She-Hulk': Who Is Mr. Immortal's Ex-Wife, Baroness Cromwell?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus. Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was full of small nods to other comics, but one in particular caught fan attention. Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi) was caught faking his own death to commit fraud, but he briefly mentions having money left to him from an ex-wife named Baroness Cromwell.
The Ending of 'Don't Worry Darling' Isn't So Thrilling After All (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Don't Worry Darling. After alleged on-set feuds and one hell of a red carpet premiere, the most talked about film of the year, Don't Worry Darling, has arrived in theaters. The psychological thriller follows young housewife Alice (Florence Pugh) unraveling the truth behind her 1950s suburban lifestyle with her husband, Jack (Harry Styles).
Rosalind's Motives Are Murky in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga. The second season of Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga picks up almost immediately after the first, which means Rosalind (now played by Miranda Richardson after Lesley Sharp from S1) is Headmistress of Alfea School. Although Rosalind seems to have some answers about Bloom's (Abigail Cowen) past, is she good or bad? Read on for what you need to know about Rosalind's intentions.
