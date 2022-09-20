Read full article on original website
After the Shocking 'Bachelorette' Finale, Fans Want to Know if Rachel and Aven Are Together
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. As host Jesse Palmer had been teasing for several weeks, The Bachelorette Season 19 finale turned out to be one of the most dramatic and "emotional" episodes in the history of the show. It turns out that having...
The 'Big Brother 24' Jury Members Are Not Getting Along in the Slightest
As our trusted host Julie Chen Moonves always says, "Expect the unexpected." Following the fifth week of competition on Big Brother 24, the evicted houseguests head to the jury house; there, the jury members are only allowed to see the competitions and ceremonies that include the remaining players. Article continues...
LA News Anchor Mark Mester Was Fired After Defending a Colleague On the Air
The drama continues to unfold at the LA news station KTLA, where news recently broke that anchor Mark Mester would not be returning to the network. As is often the case with news anchors, Mark had built up a loyal following, and many people were naturally curious about why he had left KTLA and whether it was his choice.
Emma Kenney Is Facing Pregnancy Rumors, but Is There Any Truth Behind Them?
When you're on a long-running sitcom, or really any sort of TV show, there are always going to be people who speculate about pregnancy. Most recently, those rumors have come for Emma Kenney, one of the stars of The Conners. Emma has been on TV since she was a child on Shameless, and now, some are wondering whether Emma is pregnant.
Following Rollins's Departure, Fans Are Concerned That Carisi Is Leaving 'SVU'
Fans were shocked to learn that Kelli Giddish, who has played Detective Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: SVU for more than a decade, would be leaving the show following the 24th season. Kelli broke the news on Instagram, saying that she was so grateful to have gotten the chance to play the character for so long. Now, many are wondering whether Kelli's departure will mean that Dominick "Sonny" Carisi (Peter Scanavino) is also leaving the show.
CNN’s Morning Plan Will Face A.M. Scramble
CNN’s new chief hopes primetime anchor Don Lemon can help the network gain ground in some of TV news’ toughest terrain. Chris Licht, who has vowed to tone down some of the more aggressive commentary at the network since taking its reins earlier this year, has enjoyed an eyebrow-raising streak in morning news. He launched the durable MSNBC franchise “Morning Joe” in 2007 and then helped CBS gain new momentum in the a.m. in 2012 by starting “CBS This Morning.” Neither program was the most-watched of its brethren, but Licht gained new viewership for the networks that backed him by providing...
'FBI: International's' Shantel VanSanten Has a Love Story Straight Out of a Movie
Actress Shantel VanSanten is best known for her role as Special Agent Nina Chase on CBS’s hit crime drama FBI: International. The Luverne, Minn., native was a late addition to the cast in Season 1, stepping in to fill the space left by series regular Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym)'s temporary absence.
‘Echoes’ tops streaming ratings; ‘House of the Dragon’ breaks into top 10
“House of the Dragon” was the seventh most-watched streaming program in the first full week it was available, according to figures released by Nielsen Thursday. Viewers spent 741 million minutes between Aug. 22-28 watching the two first two episodes of the HBO/HBO Max “Game of Thrones” prequel. The first episode premiered Aug. 21 and the second Aug. 28 on both HBO and HBO Max.
Adam Levine Is Accused of Cheating on His Wife — These Memes Add Fuel to the Fire
It looks like Adam Levine has been exposed … and the recent press surrounding his name has nothing to do with his music career. Adam has been accused of cheating on his pregnant wife with several screenshots of cringe-worthy message threads posted on social media. His wife, Behati Prinsloo, is a Victoria's Secret model who tied the knot with him back in 2014.
Before the Heinous Crimes, "Doing a Dahmer" Had a Totally Different Meaning
Content warning: This article mentions rape and violent crimes. If you are unaware, Netflix recently released a limited series about the murders of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Starring Evan Peters as the titular murderer, the true crime drama aims to tell the truth through the lens of his victims.
'Big Brother's Finale Is Always a Huge Event — Here's How It Works
The Big Brother finale is always the biggest event of any given season, and rightfully so. It's the time when a winner is finally crowned after a season of more than a dozen strangers getting to know each other, befriending some, and downright betraying others. But how does the Big Brother finale work?
People Are Making Jokes About Queen Elizabeth Being in 'Fortnite' — Is This in Any Way True?
There's something to be said about the divided global reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On the one hand, you have people who pay their respects to one of the most important British political figures of all time and send their well wishes to her loved ones. On the other, it isn't exactly the most inadmissible thing to punch upward at a privileged royal family who was largely present at several negative turning points in world history.
'Brooke and Jeffrey in the Morning' Are on a New Station, and Fans Are Confused
Those who listen to the radio in the morning do it as a part of their regular routine. They get familiar with the hosts and their personalities, and it can be hard, under those circumstances, to deal with change. That's why so many fans of Brooke and Jeffrey in the Morning were confused when they couldn't find the show on their normal radio station this morning.
New 'Bachelor' Contestant Christina Mandrell Is Related to Country Royalty
In addition to providing a surprising conclusion to this season of The Bachelorette, the show's most recent season finale also provided a preview of the next season of The Bachelor. That new season will feature Zach Shallcross, and The Bachelorette finale also included the start of Zach's journey, as five of the women who will be vying for roses on the upcoming season flew out to meet him during the finale.
'Big Brother: Over the Top' Was a Different Kind of Game — Could It Return?
Back in 2016, between Seasons 18 and 19 of Big Brother, CBS aired an online spinoff called Big Brother: Over the Top. It was played similarly to the usual Big Brother game, but with a few key differences. And now, fans want to know if there will be another Big Brother: Over the Top or not.
Who Is Under the Knight's Helmet on 'The Masked Singer?' (SPOILERS)
Baby... Season 8 of Fox's The Masked Singer is coming in hot with the talent, vocal skills, and of course, the masks! Fans of the show all know that famous names are behind the innovative and gorgeous costumes, but coming to a general consensus on who is the voice behind the masks proves to be tricky as each week passes.
'She-Hulk': Who Is Mr. Immortal's Ex-Wife, Baroness Cromwell?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus. Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was full of small nods to other comics, but one in particular caught fan attention. Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi) was caught faking his own death to commit fraud, but he briefly mentions having money left to him from an ex-wife named Baroness Cromwell.
A Timeline to 'Follow Along With 'The Kardashian's Season 2
Bible, they’re back. Season 2 of Hulu’s The Kardashians premiered on September 22, and we couldn’t be happier. After Season 1 came to a shocking close back in June, viewers were speechless. What will happen with Khloé and Tristan? Will we ever see Kim and Pete together?...
The Ending of 'Don't Worry Darling' Isn't So Thrilling After All (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Don't Worry Darling. After alleged on-set feuds and one hell of a red carpet premiere, the most talked about film of the year, Don't Worry Darling, has arrived in theaters. The psychological thriller follows young housewife Alice (Florence Pugh) unraveling the truth behind her 1950s suburban lifestyle with her husband, Jack (Harry Styles).
Rosalind's Motives Are Murky in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga. The second season of Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga picks up almost immediately after the first, which means Rosalind (now played by Miranda Richardson after Lesley Sharp from S1) is Headmistress of Alfea School. Although Rosalind seems to have some answers about Bloom's (Abigail Cowen) past, is she good or bad? Read on for what you need to know about Rosalind's intentions.
