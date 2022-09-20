Read full article on original website
NBC News poll shows where the midterm ‘persuadables’ live: These voters could decide the midterms
In every election, there are solid Democratic voters and solid Republican voters — and then there are the voters who are less sure of where they stand. Those persuadable voters are often the difference between winning and losing and the NBC News poll shows they are a distinct group that tends to be concentrated in distinct areas.
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.20.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In Texas’ gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke is running out of time to close a stubborn polling gap: The latest University of Texas poll found the former Democratic congressman trailing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott by five points, while a new Dallas Morning News poll showed the incumbent governor ahead by nine points.
Where the Midterm Election Races Stand Today
With the congressional midterm elections only weeks away, here’s how we think things will shake out. In early spring, Republicans appeared well on their way to steamroll through the midterms and win back control of the House and Senate. Democrats were struggling to compete, weighed down by an unpopular president and sky-high inflation and gas prices.
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Get Ready for a Bunch of Sore-Loser Republicans Claiming 2022 Is Rigged
Nearly two-thirds of Republicans in key midterm races won’t commit to accepting their election results if they lose, an ominous sign that attacks on the democratic process will grow even more severe this fall. The Washington Post surveyed both Democratic and Republican candidates in 19 Senate and gubernatorial races,...
Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages
United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
Analysis-Despite U.S. inflation's bite, Democratic voters are energized for midterms
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The unexpected rise in inflation reported on Tuesday was an unwelcome blow for President Joe Biden's Democrats, but a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Democratic voters just as enthusiastic as their Republican counterparts, pointing to a potentially close contest in November's elections.
AOL Corp
Poll: Democrats lead Republicans among those who say they'll 'definitely' vote in midterms
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Democrats are heading into the homestretch of the 2022 midterm campaign with a lead over Republicans among registered voters — including those who say they “definitely will vote” this year. According to the survey of 1,634 U.S. adults, which was...
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate...
Yellen to visit North Carolina ahead of tight midterm races
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen heads to the Durham, North Carolina, area next Tuesday as part of her ongoing tour to promote the Biden administration's legislative agenda ahead of the midterm elections. Visiting a state with several tight races in the offing, Yellen will focus on record climate investments of $375 billion over the next decade through the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.Yellen plans to tour a renewable energy facility, meet with local business leaders and elected officials, and give a speech about the potential economic crisis that could be caused by unmitigated climate change, the Treasury Department said.Her agency has...
GOP donor pool unexpectedly shrinks as midterms near
The number of online donors to the Republican Party unexpectedly dropped in the first half of 2022, according to a POLITICO analysis of campaign finance data — one in a series of setbacks that have tempered expectations of a red wave in November. Online fundraising usually ramps up dramatically...
Know Before You Vote: Election Law Changes Ahead Of The 2022 Midterms
Midterm elections are quickly approaching, with important races happening up and down the ballot. While most of the emphasis is placed on congressional races, notably the U.S. Senate, voters will have an opportunity to decide who will lead important state and local offices. With the rise of election conspiracy theorists...
Midterms Forecast for House and Senate With Two Months to Go
A divided Congress looks increasingly likely as Democrats and Republicans enter the final phase of the 2022 campaign.
Kelly leading Masters by 12 points in Arizona Senate race: poll
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is leading his Republican challenger Blake Masters by a 12-point margin in the race to hold his seat in November, according to a new poll. An Ohio Predictive Insights (OHPI) poll released Wednesday found that Kelly is backed by 47 percent of likely voters, while Masters has support from 35 percent. Libertarian Marc Victor received support from 6 percent of those surveyed, while 12 percent said they were undecided.
After Biden’s Controversial Speech These GOP Mid Term Candidates Have Lunged Ahead in the Polls
In numerous races across the country, Republican candidates have enjoyed large gains in the polling numbers since President Biden delivered his controversial address to an already divided America.
SFGate
Republicans in key battleground races refuse to say they will accept results
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A dozen Republican candidates in competitive races for governor and Senate have declined to say whether they would accept the results of their contests, raising the prospect of fresh post-election chaos two years after Donald Trump refused to concede the presidency.
Dem Senate candidates posted best online fundraising month in August
Mandela Barnes, John Fetterman and Val Demings all had a standout month, according to a POLITICO analysis of ActBlue data.
California's fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch
In the November midterm election, California is one of the battlefields as Democrats and Republicans fight to control the House. Here are 10 races to watch.
Dems attack GOP candidate over women's suffrage posts after spending nearly $500K to help him win primary
Democrats who spent nearly half a million dollars to help a Trump-backed candidate win a Michigan congressional primary say the GOP must "answer" for that same candidate after his previous comments on the patriarchy, women's suffrage and differences between men and women resurfaced. John Gibbs, who defeated Republican Rep. Peter...
