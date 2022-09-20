Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
RST announces Delta mainline flights to MSP
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester International Airport announced it will start Delta Mainline service between Rochester and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport in November. The increase in aircraft size brings more seats back into the RST market. For information on booking, click here.
KIMT
MNisReady Coalition hosts first Canna-caravan event to support cannabis legalization
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first installment of a local coalition's cannabis legalization tour got underway in Rochester on Thursday night. The Minnesota is Ready Coalition hosted the first Canna-caravan event with around 50 supporters at Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse. The coalition was founded by three cannabis advocacy groups in...
Public Land Auction Coming to Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective land buyers in the Rochester area will have their chance to bid on public property in Rochester next month. The DNR recently announced a public land auction that’s set to happen in Rochester on October 21. Officials say they will auction off parcels available in Houston and Anoka Counties.
KAAL-TV
Fit for the Farm Tour
The Luke Bryan Farm Tour is visiting Eyota on Saturday at the Gar-Lin Dairy. The outdoor concern will take place in the evening. Temperatures will be typical. You’ll want a jacket or sweatshirt as you’re out there. Temps will be in the lower 60s, slipping into the 50s through the evening.
Major Airline Making It Easier To Fly Out Of Rochester
A major airline announced it was adding a new service that will make it easier to fly out of Rochester International Airport this fall. I'm a little ashamed to admit that after having lived in Rochester for over a decade now, I've only flown out of Rochester International Airport (RST) one time, last spring when my wife and I took a trip to the Outer Banks. We flew on United Airlines' connecting flight that took us non-stop from RST here in Minnesota to O'Hare Airport in Chicago where we boarded another flight to Norfolk, Virginia.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
PHOTOS: Timeless home on the Mississippi River in Red Wing for sale
Discover this one-of-a-kind, beautiful design of a functional and timeless home. It is nestled quietly among acres of mature trees, high above the river. All eyes are drawn to a magnificent, panoramic view of Wisconsin bluffs and river channels accented by majestic eagles, migrating wildlife and occasional river traffic. With...
KIMT
Pay increases for two sets of workers approved by Rochester School Board
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to increase pay for Education Support Professionals (ESPs), formerly known as paraprofessionals. “An Education Support Professional has a vital role in the success of the mission of the Rochester Public Schools,” says Laura Denny, the union rep for ESPs. “It is our hope that the gains in this contract will help us to retain our valuable employees as well as attract new ones, in an effort to support all students.”
ucollege.edu
Mayo PA’s career bends unexpectedly toward elbows
When Tiffany Lam graduated from Union College’s Physician Assistant program in 2012, she didn’t have a favorite part of the elbow. But after ten years of working with one of the top elbow surgeons at the Mayo Clinic, she lights up when asked about the joint. “My favorite part of the elbow is the radial head,” she said. “It’s like a little golf tee.”
KAAL-TV
Rochester community provides feedback to park board on local golf courses
(ABC 6 News) – The fate of Soldiers Field golf course in Rochester has been talked about for months now. The master plan for the park has been presented to the city council with three options for the golf course. Option one would keep all 18 holes, option two would remove nine holes, and the last would remove all 18 holes.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic Health System to spend nearly $15 million improving Albert Lea campus
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System held a ceremonial wall-breaking Thursday to celebrate a $14.9 million enhancement and modernization project at its Albert Lea campus. "This project has been years in the making, and I'm thrilled to see our vision become reality," says Dr. Robert Albright, regional...
Hastings Star Gazette
PHOTOS: Beautifully updated house with pool for sale in Hastings
An absolutely stunning property awaits in Hastings. This masterfully updated home is surrounded by over 5 acres of complete beauty. Numerous updates include: siding, roof, furnace and AC, flooring, decking and a new primary ensuite (with laundry) that offers a quiet retreat. The light, bright main floor has vaulted ceilings,...
Costly Rochester Area Fire Destroys Up to $200K in Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released a damage estimate for a pole shed fire that occurred in rural northeast Rochester earlier this week. Lt. Lee Rossman said the Tuesday morning fire in the 3400 block of Hermann Ct. Northeast destroyed between $150,000 and $200,000...
winonapost.com
Kierlin's company buys downtown properties near music hall
Over the last three and half months, Fastenal founder Bob Kierlin’s Main Square Development spent over $2.4 million buying up eight residential properties on the edge of downtown Winona. A representative said the company has contracts to purchase a couple more properties and is interested in acquiring an entire block south of the Winona County Courthouse. Some of the properties will be used for parking as part of the Minnesota Masterpiece Hall project, while others were purchased for their future development potential, according to Kierlin and the representative.
winonahealth.org
One-day closure of Frontenac at Hwy 43/Mankato planned Thursday
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. We wanted to alert you to a one-day closure on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Frontenac Drive and Highway 43/Mankato Avenue. Construction crews will be constructing the watermain, so vehicles will not be able to access Highway 43/Mankato from Frontenac Drive and northbound motorists on Highway 43/Mankato won’t be able to access Frontenac.
KAAL-TV
Rochester business connected to scheme to defraud the federal government
(ABC 6 News) – Feeding Our Future is a non-profit that used federal taxpayer dollars to feed hungry children during the pandemic. Tuesday, federal prosecutors are calling it a massive fraud scheme. 47 people in total have been indicted, making up a total of six different groups of businesses...
Has Rochester Really Seen Snow… In September?!?
Our Minnesota weather rollercoaster is definitely on a downward swing this week with way cooler temperatures, but at least there isn't any snow in the forecast. Because, yes, it HAS snowed in Rochester in September. Being an amateur weather geek, I'm always fascinated by the weather that impacts our lives,...
conceptcarz.com
Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Auction Brings in $8.5 Million in Total Sales
Mecum-Hosted On-Site Auction in Fountain City, Wisconsin, Exceeds Expectations. Mecum's recent auction of the classic and collector vehicles and pedal cars from Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin, exceeded all expectations as the 2,020-item selection of vintage collectibles reached $8.5 million in total overall sales. The vast array of goods on offer ranged from antique cars to muscle cars and from pedal cars to motorcycles and bicycles, and bidders hailed from all over the world as the news of this rare opportunity reached far beyond the limits of its humble Midwestern milieu.
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota
Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday. One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School. "What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and...
KIMT
Eyota concert could cause traffic trouble on Saturday
EYOTA, Minn. – A big concert this weekend in southeastern Minnesota could pose challenges for drivers. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says delays and backups on sections of Highway 42, Highway 14, and Interstate 90 near Eyota are possible Saturday afternoon and evening due to the Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert.
