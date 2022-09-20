Read full article on original website
Related
Well that didn't go to plan, did it! Humiliation as British £3bn aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales comes back to port... days after breaking down off the Isle of Wight
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has arrived back to port after breaking down off the Isle of Wight. Britain's crown jewel faced embarrassment on the world stage last week after the £3billion warship ground to a halt off the Isle of Wight because a starboard propeller shaft failed.
Wales preparing for ‘risk’ of UK breaking up, first minister says
The United Kingdom is closer to breaking up than at any time in 50 years, the first minister of Wales says – as he revealed Cardiff is making preparations for it.Mark Drakeford warned that only the Labour Party is making the case for saving the union, accusing “bully boy” Boris Johnson of adding to its “fragility” through his actions in No 10.Liz Truss has been accused of showing similar disrespect to Scotland and Wales, after vowing to “ignore” Nicola Sturgeon and branding Mr Drakeford a “low energy Jeremy Corbyn”.The first minister said: “I think the risk the United Kingdom...
U.K.・
As Britain shuts down for Queen's funeral, thousands face disruption
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - While Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will be observed across Britain, thousands of people face cancelled doctor appointments, closed food banks and shut supermarkets because of a surprise national holiday.
BBC
Covid: First rise in infections in UK since July
Covid infection rates have increased in the UK for the first time since the middle of July, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). One in 70 tested positive, with the largest rise in secondary school children in the week to 14 September. Infections increased in England and Wales...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian troops forced to retreat in Ukraine were meant to be elite forces tough enough to fight NATO, UK intel says
The Russian troops forced to retreat in Ukraine had a big reputation, UK intel said. The UK named the 1st Guards Tank Army army among those who ceded vast parts of the Kharkiv region. That army, official said, was a prestigious unit meant to take on NATO in a hypothetical...
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
Ex-Putin Ally Returns Medal to Him, Says He's Leading Russia 'to the Abyss'
A Russian journalist has returned the medals she was awarded by President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of "leading the country to the abyss." Zhanna Agalakova had worked for the state-run TV network Channel One for more than 20 years, but quit her job in March in protest at the invasion of Ukraine.
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied Melitopol, a once-obscure local politican became mayor, but, Galina Danilchenko now lives in fear both of Russia and her neighbors.
Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine
Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Danish queen tests positive for Covid day after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The Queen of Denmark has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time this year, the Danish Royal Court has confirmed. Queen Margrethe II has cancelled her appointments for this week after the diagnosis on Tuesday evening. The 82-year-old monarch was one of 2,000 guests who attended Queen Elizabeth II's...
Russia Drafts Hundreds of Ukrainian Steel Plant Workers for War
Hundreds of workers from Yenakiieve Iron and Steel Works in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region will be drafted to fight for Russia as it seeks to bolster its army, according to Ukrainian military intelligence. The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry said in a new report that between 200 and...
Russia modifies Kalashnikov weapon to speed up firing - RIA
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia has modified the Kalashnikov AK-12 weapon its forces use in Ukraine to speed up firing and give soldiers more control over firing modes, RIA state news agency reported early on Wednesday, citing the weapon maker's president.
Petition to end Prince of Wales title hits over 25k signatures
A petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for the Welsh has gathered more than 25,000 signatures as King Charles prepares to visit the country. King Charles declared his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales during his first speech as monarch...
Here's what it took to move a broken-down US special ops aircraft stuck in an Arctic nature preserve just over 50 feet
Norway's military said bad weather has delayed the recovery of the CV-22 Osprey, but it hopes to recover the aircraft by Sunday.
'Insensitive to the point of insulting': Michael Sheen criticises King Charles for visiting Wales on Owain Glyndŵr day - the proclamation date of last 'rebel' native Prince of Wales
Michael Sheen has said the King and Queen Consort's recent visit to Wales could be seen as 'insensitive to the point of insulting'. King Charles III, 73, and Camilla, 75, completed their four nations tour with a stop in the country yesterday with a visit to Cardiff. But according to...
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
US News and World Report
Reaction to Russia Mobilising More Troops for Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin ordered a Russian mobilisation to fight in Ukraine on Wednesday and made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons, in what NATO called a "reckless" act of desperation in the face of Russia's looming defeat. Here is some reaction:. UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER MYKHAILO...
Comments / 0