ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Well that didn't go to plan, did it! Humiliation as British £3bn aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales comes back to port... days after breaking down off the Isle of Wight

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has arrived back to port after breaking down off the Isle of Wight. Britain's crown jewel faced embarrassment on the world stage last week after the £3billion warship ground to a halt off the Isle of Wight because a starboard propeller shaft failed.
MILITARY
The Independent

Wales preparing for ‘risk’ of UK breaking up, first minister says

The United Kingdom is closer to breaking up than at any time in 50 years, the first minister of Wales says – as he revealed Cardiff is making preparations for it.Mark Drakeford warned that only the Labour Party is making the case for saving the union, accusing “bully boy” Boris Johnson of adding to its “fragility” through his actions in No 10.Liz Truss has been accused of showing similar disrespect to Scotland and Wales, after vowing to “ignore” Nicola Sturgeon and branding Mr Drakeford a “low energy Jeremy Corbyn”.The first minister said: “I think the risk the United Kingdom...
U.K.
BBC

Covid: First rise in infections in UK since July

Covid infection rates have increased in the UK for the first time since the middle of July, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). One in 70 tested positive, with the largest rise in secondary school children in the week to 14 September. Infections increased in England and Wales...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Ww2#World War#Uk
Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
ECONOMY
BBC

Cherry Valentine: D﻿rag Race UK star George Ward dies

Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Newsweek

Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine

Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
POLITICS
BBC

Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician

The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Drafts Hundreds of Ukrainian Steel Plant Workers for War

Hundreds of workers from Yenakiieve Iron and Steel Works in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region will be drafted to fight for Russia as it seeks to bolster its army, according to Ukrainian military intelligence. The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry said in a new report that between 200 and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Insensitive to the point of insulting': Michael Sheen criticises King Charles for visiting Wales on Owain Glyndŵr day - the proclamation date of last 'rebel' native Prince of Wales

Michael Sheen has said the King and Queen Consort's recent visit to Wales could be seen as 'insensitive to the point of insulting'. King Charles III, 73, and Camilla, 75, completed their four nations tour with a stop in the country yesterday with a visit to Cardiff. But according to...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out

More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
TRAFFIC
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
US News and World Report

Reaction to Russia Mobilising More Troops for Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin ordered a Russian mobilisation to fight in Ukraine on Wednesday and made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons, in what NATO called a "reckless" act of desperation in the face of Russia's looming defeat. Here is some reaction:. UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER MYKHAILO...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy