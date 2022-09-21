NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Alabama

Related
Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring
An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
Nick Saban Says He Warned Alabama Defensive Backs Against Doing 1 Thing
Nick Saban has been warning his defensive players about one thing that's pretty common in football. The Alabama head coach has been chewing out his players when they clap their hands after they make a mistake. “You’re telling the other team you messed up," Saban said (first transcribed by Saturday...
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
Narcotics Agents in Tuscaloosa Catch Couple with 2 Pounds of Marijuana, $17,000 Cash
Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested a couple after finding over two pounds of marijuana and almost $18,000 cash at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex last week. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread Monday, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block...
These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling
Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
Young male killed in midday wreck in western Jefferson County
A single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County Wednesday left one person dead. Sheriff’s deputies were called about noon to the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road in Oak Grove. Lt. Joni Money said once they arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck that had left the...
Graysville woman killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in a two-vehicle Jefferson County crash Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car at an intersection of U.S. Hwy 78. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Schmidt […]
wvtm13.com
17-year-old dies after rollover crash in Jefferson County
BESSEMER, Ala. — A 17-year-old was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Bessemer and Oak Grove in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road just before noon. They arrived to find a Chevrolet pickup truck crashed in a ditch after rolling several times and hitting several trees.
Death of man found fatally shot in wrecked vehicle in Birmingham’s Pratt City not a homicide, police say
A 35-year-old man found dead from a gunshot wound in a west Birmingham neighborhood Monday was not the victim of a crime, police said Tuesday. Birmingham officers responding to a report of a traffic accident Monday found the motorist dead from a gunshot wound. Birmingham 911 received a call at...
61-year-old woman killed in crash at U.S. 78 intersection in Adamsville
A 61-year-old woman was killed Monday in a traffic crash in Adamsville. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Cynthia Martin Schmidt. She lived in Graysville. The wreck happened at 4:15 p.m. on U.S. 78 at Glasgow Hollow Road in Adamsville. Authorities said Schmidt was driving a...
