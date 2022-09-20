ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract

The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy