Read full article on original website
Related
The Center Square
Four Washington state cities rank in the bottom half of best and worst places to retire
(The Center Square) – Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on this year’s best and worst places to retire. Four Washington state cities made the list, but all were in the bottom half of the 182 cities ranked. Seattle was Washington’s top-ranked city, coming in at No....
J.R. Heimbigner
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
Fox News
18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
UPI News
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newsweek
Did Mount Rainier Erupt? Webcam Footage Sparks Speculation About Volcano
"It is definitely moving," a man can be heard saying during the video as a white plume shifts over the active volcano in Washington state.
Cadrene Heslop
The Most Rat Infested American Cities
Cities are notorious for having pest trouble because of the high number of restaurants present. Many pesky pest problems face Americans across several states. The issue is more significant in some areas than in others.
Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy
This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates’ purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota is reportedly raising hackles among local residents and has led to the state’s top prosecutor intervening in the matter. What Happened: North Dakota Attorney...
24/7 Wall St.
The Oldest Post Office in Every State
Postal service in the United States is older than the country itself. The idea of an organized way to move mail originated in 1774 as a method to get around the nosy colonial inspectors of the British-run postal service during the struggle for American independence. (Today the USPS is one of the big businesses run […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options
An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
Fox News
Idaho wildfire explodes to over 26,000 acres, forces evacuations
A wildfire in Idaho exploded to over 26,000 acres as of Tuesday night and has forced evacuations of nearby neighborhoods, officials said. The Ross Fork Fire has scorched central Idaho since lightning first sparked the blaze on Aug. 14. The wildfire was 2% contained as of Tuesday night. Over the...
K97.5
What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
NBC News
Alaska town flooded, homes destroyed as massive storm batters state
Video shows Nome, Alaska, as it's been flooded and multiple homes destroyed as a powerful storm batters the state. The National Weather Service warns the storm could be the strongest in over a decade.Sept. 17, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass to remain closed into Monday
INDEX, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Highway 2 northeast of Seattle will stay shut between Index and Skykomish through at least Monday as crews working on the Bolt Creek fire clear debris and secure trees and boulders that could crash onto the roadway. The closure could last longer, The Seattle...
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
GOBankingRates
The 6 Best Midwest Cities To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Retirement can be as stressful as it is exciting. With a new kind of financial ballgame to get used to, finding somewhere with a good quality of life for retirees is an essential venture to make....
960 The Ref
‘Unicorn’ elk spotted on trail camera
TAMPICO, Wash. — An unusual sight was captured by a trail camera in Washington State — an animal that appears to have a single antler protruding from its forehead. The elk was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico, which is about 15 miles west of Yakima, on Sunday, KIRO reported.
outsidemagazine
Anti-Native American Slur Officially Scrubbed from All Federal Place Names
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The U.S. government has completed its removal of the word “squaw” from the names of hundreds of mountains, lakes, and valleys that sit on federal land. The process began last November, when U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland officially declared the term derogatory, and ordered the agency to scrub its use from all federal landmarks and places.
The Hill
These are the happiest states in America: report
The personal finance website Wallet Hub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of happiness, including rates of depression, income growth and the employment rate, to determine which state is the happiest. Hawaii secured Wallet Hub’s top spot partly due to the state’s ranking highest in the Emotional and...
Los Angeles Times
Californians aren't living as long as they used to. Here's why
Californians' average life expectancy fell by two years due to COVID and drug overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Power 102.9 NoCo
The 4 Most Likely Cities to Have Your Car Stolen in Colorado
When you own a car, one fear is always in the back of your head... Having your vehicle stolen. You might drive a really nice car or you might own a vehicle that is nothing flashy but get you from A to B. Either way, that vehicle is an integral...
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 9