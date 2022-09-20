ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Georgia man sentenced to 10 years in teen girl’s road death

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) – A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired into a pickup truck and killed a teenage passenger has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

A judge in Statesboro on Tuesday imposed the maximum sentence for 23-year-old Marc Wilson, who was convicted last month of involuntary manslaughter.

Haley Hutcheson was riding in a pickup truck with other teenagers in June 2020 when a bullet Wilson fired from his car struck her in the head.

Defense attorneys argued Wilson was justified in opening fire because the truck’s driver tried to run his car off the road as passengers in the pickup shouted racist slurs.

Prosecutors unsuccessfully tried to convict Wilson of felony murder.

douglasnow.com

Marc Wilson receives max sentence in 2020 fatal shooting

Marc Wilson, who was recently convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the 2020 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson in Statesboro, was sentenced to ten years in prison this week. Under Georgia law, ten years is the maximum time an individual can receive after being found guilty of the crime.
