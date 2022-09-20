Read full article on original website
KATU.com
19-year-old woman and wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in SeaTac
SEATAC, Wash. — A 19-year-old Seattle woman was killed after being hit by a wrong-way driver in SeaTac Thursday night. The driver going the wrong direction was rushed to the hospital, but died Friday morning. The collision occurred on northbound I-5 near the South 188th Street on-ramp around 11...
KATU.com
Report: Washington drivers rank No. 9 for worst road rage nationwide
If you drive often, it's likely you've encountered a persistent tailgater or found yourself on the receiving end of an offensive gesture on the road. The latest statistics from experts show you're not alone. A new study looked at the most confrontational drivers on the road and found Washington drivers...
KATU.com
Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust
EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
