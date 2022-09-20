ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Aaron Boone declares Gerrit Cole Yankees’ Game 1 playoff starter

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlohO_0i3RlqZn00

Nestor Cortes has the best wins above replacement (WAR) among Yankees pitchers this season with 3.4.

But Gerrit Cole, making $36 million a season, is the ace of the Yankees’ staff and thus will start Game 1 of the MLB playoffs for the club, manager Aaron Boone declared Tuesday on The Post’s “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

“Yeah, Cole would be,” Boone said. “And we feel great about Nestor obviously too. And hopefully [Luis Severino] getting back here and getting a few starts under his belt here at the back end, put him in that mix too. We’ve got a couple weeks to go there and we’ve got to see how we get there and how we get in. Those things always affect how you line things up. But hopefully we’re in a position to line it up how we want.”

Cole, 32, has a 3.41 ERA with an MLB-best 236 strikeouts in 182 1/2 innings this season. His 30 starts were tied with eight other pitchers for most in baseball entering Tuesday’s games, and his 2.6 WAR is second among Yankees pitchers. He’s allowed an AL-high 29 home runs this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2XTQ_0i3RlqZn00
Yankees starter Gerrit Cole reacts during a start against the Brewers on Sept. 18, 2022.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gz8Ph_0i3RlqZn00
Yankees starter Nestor Cortes during a start against the Red Sox on Sept. 14, 2022.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Cortes, who is pitching against the Pirates on Tuesday, began the day with a 2.70 ERA with 142 strikeouts in 140 innings.

The Yankees began Tuesday with a 5 1/2-game lead over the Blue Jays in the AL East, holding the No. 2 seed in the American league.

For more on Boone’s thoughts on Cole’s performance after the implementation of the new sticky-stuff rules and Aaron Judge’s home run chase, listen to “The Show” podcast above.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?

Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase

New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game

The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Front Office Sports

Michael Kay Turns Down Apple TV+ Appearance for Friday

Michael Kay, play-by-play announcer for the New York Yankees’ YES Network, told Front Office Sports Thursday night that he said no to appearing on Apple TV+ for a possible history-making stream Friday night. Kay said he turned down the assignment out of respect to Apple play-by-play announcer Stephen Nelson,...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy