Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
Yankees fans call Eric Stout 'the biggest coward in baseball' after the Pirates pitcher walks Aaron Judge in the eighth inning... after his team rallied to get him to the plate in bid to tie Roger Maris on 61 home runs
Sometimes, you don't want to be a part of the record books. There are the records you're known for because of something you did. Other times, you're part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there. Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike...
Son: Man who caught Maris' record home run ball had life changed forever
NEW YORK -- Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could make history on Wednesday night.No. 99 is one home run away from tying the American League record of 61, a mark set by Roger Maris 61 years ago.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, it's a moment so big, it can change lives.READ MORE: All eyes on Aaron Judge as he's poised to tie Roger Maris' home run recordAs Maris rounded the bases at the old Yankee Stadium, 19-year-old Sal Durante's life was about to change."My father jumped on his seat, line drive in his hand, and he wound up falling three and a half...
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live on September 22
On September 22 at 7:15 PM ET, the New York Yankees will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on FOX. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM,...
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out 'White Folks' Over Ime Udoka Situation
Stephen A. Smith is never shy about making his opinions known. On Thursday, the ESPN analyst chimed in on the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. He called out what he feels is a racial double standard in the expected one-year suspension for the Celtics head coach. "There's plenty of white...
The kid who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home run might be the purest baseball fan alive
On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge was one swing away from hitting his 60th home run of the season, which would have made him one of six players in baseball history to accomplish the feat. That made the eventual baseball that sailed over the fence extremely valuable, making left field the place to be in the Bronx, as that's where Judge has hit the bulk of his dingers this year.
Dodgers Scoreboard Reveals Wild Joey Gallo Story Involving a Hall Of Famer’s Daughter
Most people go through life without ever throwing a no-hitter or taking Greg Maddux’s daughter, Paige, to the prom. Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo isn’t most people, though, so he did both. On the same day. On April 14, 2012, Gallo went up against highly ranked Gloucester Catholic in...
Fans will love this Aaron Judge trade Yankees are trying to make before potentially historic night
Aaron Judge is on the brink of history. The New York Yankees outfielder has joined the small pantheon of players that have smacked 60 home runs in a season. As he sits just two dingers away from both team and American League history, every game is worth watching. The Yankees’...
Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer
This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
The Cleveland Guardians called up the next Michael Brantley
The Cleveland Guardians have called up Will Brennan. The Cleveland Guardians are once again calling up a rookie to round out the roster heading into the final two weeks of the season. Will Brennan, one of the Guardians’ best prospects in the outfield, will join the club for the foreseeable future.
Ex-World Series champion to retire after 2022 season
After 16 solid seasons, The Kurt Suzuki Show is coming off the air. The veteran catcher Suzuki told reporters this week that he plans to retire upon the conclusion of the 2022 MLB season. “I feel like it’s time,” said Suzuki, per Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register. “I’ve had...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Celtics coach Ime Udoka is reportedly facing a ‘significant’ suspension
Udoka could miss some or all of the 2022-23 Celtics season for a violation of team rules. Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing a “significant” suspension for violating team rules, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Udoka is facing disciplinary action for “his role in...
Cards' Pujols hits 700th career home run, 4th to reach mark
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run on Friday night, becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history.The 42-year-old Pujols connected for No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract
The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
Boston, MA
