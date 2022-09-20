ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle reportedly requests a meeting with King Charles III amid family feud, following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

By Deron Dalton
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The List

The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With

September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
POTUS
The List

Royal Family's Former Butler Has Something To Say About William And Harry's Reunion

The sight of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeting the public and looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II brought joy to many. Naturally, too, Twitter monitored the Susssexes' body language as they walked beside William and Kate, putting every action under the microscope and trying to determine if there was hope for the brothers to heal. One Twitter user threw shade at the Daily Mail's negative coverage of William and Harry's feud, writing, "Daily Mail must have just imploded. William and Kate. Harry and Meghan. Out together in Windsor, looking at the floral tributes. [Two] brothers who lost their grandmother. [Two] wives supporting their husbands."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
RadarOnline

‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne

King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#King Charles#Family Feud#Uk#Royal#Sky News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Meghan Markle Reportedly Has A Request For King Charles Before She Leaves The UK

It's no surprise that Queen Elizabeth II's passing is making major changes to the dynamics within the royal family. It's clear, though, that we've only just scratched the surface of what is sure to transpire between the remaining royals, as Meghan Markle has reportedly made an interesting request of King Charles III (via Express). According to a "very good source," Meghan sent a formal letter to the new king requesting that the two of them sit down for a one-on-one meeting before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return to their home in California. While there's no way of knowing what Meghan intends to discuss in her meeting with King Charles III or whether he will accept the invitation, it certainly begs the question of whether Meghan and Harry intend to make some changes to their relationship with the other royals.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Kate Had "Swan-Like Glow Up" After Meghan, Harry Exit Says Bethenny Frankel

Kate Middleton had a "swan-like glow up" following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to California, according to Bethenny Frankel. The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 51, compared the Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, on her podcast "Just B With Bethenny Frankel" following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19.
CELEBRITIES
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
184K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy