Meghan Markle reportedly requests a meeting with King Charles III amid family feud, following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Are the ‘Alphas’ and ‘Leaders of the Pack’
Prince William and Kate Middleton are now in new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Here's what a body language expert revealed about them demonstrating "alpha" status.
Meghan Markle’s Father Slams Her for the Way She ‘Constantly Throws the Royal Family Under the Bus’
Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle is firing back at his daughter's recent interview, calling her out for throwing the royal family under the bus.
Meghan Markle ‘Looked Like a Sad and Desperate Puppy’ When Kate Middleton ‘Refused’ to Make Eye Contact During Recent Appearance, Expert Says
Body language experts analyzed Meghan Markle's attempts to make eye contact with Kate Middleton during a walkabout at Windsor Castle following death of Queen Elizabeth.
Royal Expert Calls Out Meghan Markle Claiming the Duchess is ‘Turning Into Her Father’
A royal commentator is slamming the Duchess of Sussex for her attitude about talking to the press, saying she's "turning into her dad," Thomas Markle.
The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With
September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
Royal Family's Former Butler Has Something To Say About William And Harry's Reunion
The sight of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeting the public and looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II brought joy to many. Naturally, too, Twitter monitored the Susssexes' body language as they walked beside William and Kate, putting every action under the microscope and trying to determine if there was hope for the brothers to heal. One Twitter user threw shade at the Daily Mail's negative coverage of William and Harry's feud, writing, "Daily Mail must have just imploded. William and Kate. Harry and Meghan. Out together in Windsor, looking at the floral tributes. [Two] brothers who lost their grandmother. [Two] wives supporting their husbands."
Queen Elizabeth’s Engagement Ring From Prince Philip Has an Incredible — Yet Frugal — Story
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s royal engagement began with an engagement ring that was actually made from his mother’s tiara.
Prince Harry’s Children Archie and Lilibet, and Prince William, Receive New Royal Titles
Members of the royal family will have new titles in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the ascension of King Charles III. The Guardian reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie, 3, and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, will now be allowed to use “prince” and “princess.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won’t Get Back Together With Kate Middleton and Prince William Predicts Royal Expert
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton after Queen Elizabeth's death. One royal expert thinks this will be the last time they're seen together.
There’s 1 Employee Queen Elizabeth II Promised Could Continue to Live at Windsor After Her Death
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death there's uncertainty for many members of her staff, but that's not the case for an aide who worked alongside the monarch for decades.
‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne
King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
King Charles III Cried as He Arrived at Buckingham Palace for the 1st Time as Monarch
In mourning. While largely remaining stoic and steadfast in the days since the Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III was photographed in a rare moment where he appeared to be visibly emotional. On Friday, September 9, the new monarch, 73 — who ascended the throne upon his mother’s...
Body Language Expert Said King Charles Showed ‘Regret’ When He Mentioned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in First Address After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
A body language expert analyzed King Charles III's mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the address he delivered after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle ‘Destroyed’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s Taught Him How to Hate His Family’
Royal expert Angela Levin believes that Prince Harry has changed a lot since marrying Meghan Markle and that Meghan has 'taught him how to hate his family.'
Princess Diana’s Friend Says the Late Royal Wouldn’t Be a Big Meghan Markle Fan Because She Was So Protective of Prince Harry
Find out why one of the late Princess Diana's confidants doesn't think that Harry's mom would be huge fan of his wife.
Prince William’s ‘Very Clear Indicator’ He Arrived ‘Angry’ at Crucial Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry Meeting — Commentator
Prince William skipped lunch with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry ahead of a meeting about the Sussexes exit in what a commentator called a 'very clear indicator' he'd been 'angry.'
Meghan Markle Reportedly Has A Request For King Charles Before She Leaves The UK
It's no surprise that Queen Elizabeth II's passing is making major changes to the dynamics within the royal family. It's clear, though, that we've only just scratched the surface of what is sure to transpire between the remaining royals, as Meghan Markle has reportedly made an interesting request of King Charles III (via Express). According to a "very good source," Meghan sent a formal letter to the new king requesting that the two of them sit down for a one-on-one meeting before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return to their home in California. While there's no way of knowing what Meghan intends to discuss in her meeting with King Charles III or whether he will accept the invitation, it certainly begs the question of whether Meghan and Harry intend to make some changes to their relationship with the other royals.
Body Language Expert Spotted King Charles and Prince William’s ‘Tiny Sign’ of ‘Self-Soothing’ at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A body language expert described King Charles and Prince William rubbing their thumbs on top of their swords at Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a 'tiny sign' of 'self-soothing.'
Danish royal Princess Mary ‘uninvited’ from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
The absence of a prominent Danish royal from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was due to her invite being revoked at the last minute by the UK government, reports have claimed. Denmark’s royal family issued a statement last Tuesday (13 September) announcing that Prince Frederik would be joined at...
Kate Had "Swan-Like Glow Up" After Meghan, Harry Exit Says Bethenny Frankel
Kate Middleton had a "swan-like glow up" following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to California, according to Bethenny Frankel. The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 51, compared the Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, on her podcast "Just B With Bethenny Frankel" following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19.
