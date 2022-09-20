Read full article on original website
Neeley prods Flint City Council for action on APRA water credit proposal
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley is continuing to advocate for his proposed $8.6-million program to provide $300 water bill credits to every customer in Flint despite stubborn resistance from the City Council. Neeley highlighted his American Rescue Plan Act spending priorities during a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 22,...
Serenity House Communities to host walk, rally for solving opioid crisis
FLINT, MI - Serenity House Communities is a Flint-based recovery community organization founded in 2015 by Tara Moreno-Wallen as a substance use disorder prevention service. On Saturday, Sept. 24, SHC will continue its fight against substance abuse and drug addictions as it hosts its eighth annual Recovery Walk & Rally from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
‘We’re going shopping for a new school board:’ Teachers condemn Flint board’s dysfunction
FLINT, MI – To send a message, each member of the Flint Board of Education received a copy of the book “Robert’s Rules of Order for Dummies” during public comment at yesterday’s meeting. Flint’s board gained attention last week for infighting and inefficiency that’s plagued...
Board secretary's departure followed meeting with board chair
Former Board of Trustees Secretary and Chief of Staff Eric Scorsone was asked to step down from his position following a meeting on Sept. 9, according to a letter from board chair Dianne Byrum to Scorsone. The letter, obtained by The State News, was dated Sept. 9 and referred to a meeting held the same day, saying Scorsone's duties as board secretary were to end immediately and he would not be assigned any more duties from Sept. 10 to Sept. 30.MSU spokespeople were not present at the meeting and had no additional information to share. Board chair Dianne Byrum did...
Flint ARPA funds remain in deadlock
FLINT, Mich. ((WJRT) - With ARPA money - it's use it or lose it! And a majority of Flint's ARPA funds remain in deadlock!. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said on Thursday there's been no action on the budget he proposed in June 2022. $70 million for the people of Flint remains...
Flint-area Touch-a-Truck event aims to build bond between police, community
FLINT, MI – Area residents will have the opportunity this weekend to check out the inner workings of some specialized police, fire and other emergency response vehicles, including cruisers and even the Michigan State Police helicopter, Trooper 3. The vehicles will be on display at the University of Michigan-Flint...
Mental health court graduation offers Flint man second chance
FLINT, MI - Flint resident Aaron Richards expected to come to court Wednesday afternoon to hear the announcement of his mental health court graduation. What the 30-year-old did not expect to happen was Probate Judge Jennie Barkey to announce the clearance of his felony record. Richards, who pleaded guilty in...
Buick City buyer tells Flint it’s planning 3.5M square-foot industrial park
FLINT, MI -- A company that’s contracted to buy the 350-acre Buick City site in Flint says its plans for the massive property include the construction of 3.5-million square feet of new industrial park space. In paperwork filed with the city, a subsidiary of Ashley Capital spelled out the...
Flint kids’ attorneys won’t be required to turn over closing argument slides
FLINT, MI -- Attorneys for four Flint children who sued two city water consultants won’t be required to turn over the PowerPoint slide presentation they used during closing arguments last month. U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy said in an opinion and order this week that Veolia North America...
Former Macomb County public works official pleads guilty in corruption scandal
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A former Macomb County official has pleaded guilty in a corruption scandal. Anthony Marrocco, who served as Macomb County Commissioner of Public Works from 1993 through 2016, pleaded guilty to extortion by withholding county permits from businessmen who refused to contribute to his campaign accounts, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Wednesday.
Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval
FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
Saginaw Public School District clarifies when school changes will roll out
SAGINAW, MI— With the construction of the new Saginaw United High School on the horizon, there was some confusion as to when the two high schools, Saginaw High and Arthur Hill, would merge. To clear the air, MLive/The Saginaw News spoke with Superintendent Ramont Roberts about when to expect...
Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
MyMichigan Health names new president and CEO
SAGINAW, MI — Six months after the unexpected death of Diane Postler-Slattery, MyMichigan Health has a new director and CEO. The MyMichigan Health Board of Directors has named senior vice president and chief medical officer Dr. Lydia A. Watson as president and CEO of MyMichigan Health effective Dec. 1, according to a MyMichigan Health news release.
Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who lost her job after refusing to falsify results of blood tests for children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, a lawyer said Tuesday.April Cook-Hawkins worked for four to five months at the Genesee County health department before being forced to quit in 2016, Carol Laughbaum said.The department said Cook-Hawkins was ousted over her performance, but the jury didn't accept that reason last Friday and awarded $100,000 for emotional distress, Laughbaum said."They said she wasn't a team player. Virtually nothing at trial showed she wasn't a team...
Family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie files lawsuit in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of a Flint police captain who was killed in a head-on crash on Elms Road in February is suing the family of the 16-year-old boy who has since been convicted of causing the crash. Tina Birnie, the widow of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who...
Here's the punishment for Warren councilman who handcuffed woman over BLM stickers
A Warren city councilman accused of chasing down and handcuffing a woman who put Black Lives Matter stickers on yard signs for then-President Donald Trump has pleaded no contest to a lesser offense. Warren City Councilman Edward Kabacinski entered the plea Monday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe, the day...
Tudor Dixon draws backlash for comment referencing Whitmer kidnap plot
TROY, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has drawn criticism for a comment she made during a campaign rally in Troy on Friday. The comment referenced the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. During the rally, Dixon made remarks claiming Whitmer is bad for business in Michigan, which led...
Grand Blanc students will not face criminal charges in Snapchat incident, prosecutor says
GRAND BLANC, MI -- Grand Blanc High School student athletes who were recently disciplined for “inappropriate” and “offensive” Snapchat messages will not face criminal charges, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and Grand Blanc Police Chief Brian Lipe made...
