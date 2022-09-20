ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, MI

MLive

Serenity House Communities to host walk, rally for solving opioid crisis

FLINT, MI - Serenity House Communities is a Flint-based recovery community organization founded in 2015 by Tara Moreno-Wallen as a substance use disorder prevention service. On Saturday, Sept. 24, SHC will continue its fight against substance abuse and drug addictions as it hosts its eighth annual Recovery Walk & Rally from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FLINT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Board secretary's departure followed meeting with board chair

Former Board of Trustees Secretary and Chief of Staff Eric Scorsone was asked to step down from his position following a meeting on Sept. 9, according to a letter from board chair Dianne Byrum to Scorsone. The letter, obtained by The State News, was dated Sept. 9 and referred to a meeting held the same day, saying Scorsone's duties as board secretary were to end immediately and he would not be assigned any more duties from Sept. 10 to Sept. 30.MSU spokespeople were not present at the meeting and had no additional information to share. Board chair Dianne Byrum did...
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Flint ARPA funds remain in deadlock

FLINT, Mich. ((WJRT) - With ARPA money - it's use it or lose it! And a majority of Flint's ARPA funds remain in deadlock!. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said on Thursday there's been no action on the budget he proposed in June 2022. $70 million for the people of Flint remains...
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Former Macomb County public works official pleads guilty in corruption scandal

MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A former Macomb County official has pleaded guilty in a corruption scandal. Anthony Marrocco, who served as Macomb County Commissioner of Public Works from 1993 through 2016, pleaded guilty to extortion by withholding county permits from businessmen who refused to contribute to his campaign accounts, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Wednesday.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval

FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MyMichigan Health names new president and CEO

SAGINAW, MI — Six months after the unexpected death of Diane Postler-Slattery, MyMichigan Health has a new director and CEO. The MyMichigan Health Board of Directors has named senior vice president and chief medical officer Dr. Lydia A. Watson as president and CEO of MyMichigan Health effective Dec. 1, according to a MyMichigan Health news release.
MIDLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who lost her job after refusing to falsify results of blood tests for children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, a lawyer said Tuesday.April Cook-Hawkins worked for four to five months at the Genesee County health department before being forced to quit in 2016, Carol Laughbaum said.The department said Cook-Hawkins was ousted over her performance, but the jury didn't accept that reason last Friday and awarded $100,000 for emotional distress, Laughbaum said."They said she wasn't a team player. Virtually nothing at trial showed she wasn't a team...
FLINT, MI
