Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4
Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News
Understandably, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are having a tough time selling out Memorial Stadium. According to athletic director Trev Alberts, there are "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets available for next weekend's home game against Indiana on October 1. "At this point I think the reality is we're probably on...
College Football standings 2022: Clemson is the current top dog in the ACC
Before diving into the college football games today and the latest top 25 college football rankings, it’s important to know
Iowa Hawkeyes focusing on recovery ahead of Big Ten opener at Rutgers
It is not very often that we see Big Ten football after midnight. The players in Kinnick Stadium certainly did not expect to receive their first taste of Sunday football against Nevada, especially with a 6:30 CST kickoff on Saturday night. Mother Nature though had her own plans, hitting the Hawkeyes with multiple lightning delays. The pauses in the action pushed the finish of the game back hours later than anticipated, further postponing the Hawkeyes road to recovery ahead of their Big Ten clash against Rutgers. Quarterback Spencer Petras, who didn’t get to sleep after the game until 3:30 a.m. and probably...
2022-23 Purdue Boilermakers Men's Basketball Schedule With TV, Game Time Information
The Big Ten released TV and game time information for the 2022-2023 Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball season. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
Nebraska coaching search: CFB insider breaks down 3 options for Huskers
Soon after the season ends, Nebraska will decide on its new head coach, and according to Fox Sports college football commentator Bruce Feldman, he thinks that the Cornhuskers should look at these three candidates. Feldman said on the McElroy and Cubelic Show on WJOX radio out of Birmingham, Alabama, that...
Iowa Basketball: Big Ten announces Hawkeye tipoff times for 2022-2023 season
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced start times and television information for select men’s basketball games for the 2022-23 season. A minimum of 28 of Iowa’s 31 regular season games have been selected to be televised. The Hawkeyes will...
Football Friday Night: September 23
INDIANAPOLIS – Cooler temperatures greet fans for week six of the high school football season. Two of the top small school programs in the area meet as the top ranked team in class 1A, Lutheran (5-0) visits the second ranked team in 2A, Scecina (5-0). The Saints are aiming for their second straight state title, […]
