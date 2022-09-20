ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Council candidates go head-to-head at Chamber Forum

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 11 South Lake Tahoe City Council candidates attempted to set themselves apart during Wednesday night’s candidate forum. The forum was hosted by the Tahoe Chamber in partnership with the South Lake Tahoe Lodging Association, South Tahoe Association of Realtors, and South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Supervisors finally OK homeless shelter

In a single stroke El Dorado County supervisors voted to implement a temporary homeless shelter/navigation center at the former juvenile detention facility in Placerville, which includes ending an agreement between the county and Cal Fire for use of the building for seasonal operations. A packed agenda item heard at Tuesday’s...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New wellness clinic will serve South Tahoe Middle School

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Middle School will soon have a wellness clinic. Sierra Child & Family Services is a local nonprofit with its main focus on collective experience and interests directed at providing for the care and welfare of children. The nonprofit opened a wellness clinic...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Judge: $88K in sanctions for Nevada GOP primary challenge

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A judge ordered a candidate who lost the Nevada governor primary election to pay $88,000 in sanctions for a lawsuit challenging the results. Reno attorney Joey Gilbert came in second to GOP governor nominee Joe Lombardo by 26,000 votes in the June primary and argued that he actually won by over 50,000 votes because the June primary results were “mathematically impossible.”
NEVADA STATE
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
SONOMA, CA
rosevilletoday.com

See where Roseville region’s new college campus and master planned community is being built

2,200-acre project rebranded from Placer Ranch to Placer One. Roseville, Calif. – Taylor Builders announced plans to break ground at the beginning of October 2022 on a flagship project in Placer County named Placer One. The 2,200-acre approved master plan community, previously known as Placer Ranch, is a unique partnership between Placer County, California State University, Sacramento, Sierra College, and Taylor Builders.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

25th annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day on Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Join the League to Save Lake Tahoe and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day and National Public Lands Day with an hands-on restoration project from 8:30 a.m. – noon on Saturday, Sept. 24.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Hawaiian group Kulaiwi to perform Friday at LTCC

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Arts Project is presenting Kulaiwi on Friday, a Hawaiian band committed to telling stories from their homeland through soaring vocals and island harmony. Kulaiwi, which means land of my ancestors, will hit the stage at 6 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College’s...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

2022 Election: Rural Nevada county ditches voting machines for hand-counted paper ballots

A sprawling southern Nevada county that embraced misinformation about electronic voting machines is set to conduct its midterm election this fall using hand-counted paper ballots, a county official confirmed Tuesday.  “This is very locked in,” said newly appointed Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, a 2020 election denier, of his plans to implement the old-fashioned process in a county with roughly 33,000 active registered...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Barton Health Foundation awards $100k to local nonprofits

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Barton Health Foundation’s Community Health Grants program recently awarded $100,000 to 12 local nonprofits engaged in health care-related initiatives in the Lake Tahoe area. The nonprofits were chosen for their work in addressing the areas most pressing health needs — mental health,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: Robert Leon Simpson

Robert Leon Simpson (affectionately known as “Bob and Papa”) passed away peacefully in his sleep with his loving family by his side at the age of 82, on the morning of July 2nd 2022. Bob was born in Pomona, California on September 12th 1939. Bob lived his childhood...
RENO, NV
POLITICO

Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

5th annual Tahoe Brewfest raises $50K for boys, girls club

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 5th annual Tahoe Brewfest raised more than $50,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, a nonprofit that provides afterschool and summer programs for community youth. A new venue on Ski Run Blvd., in the heart of South Lake Tahoe, provided...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

