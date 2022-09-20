Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Council candidates go head-to-head at Chamber Forum
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 11 South Lake Tahoe City Council candidates attempted to set themselves apart during Wednesday night’s candidate forum. The forum was hosted by the Tahoe Chamber in partnership with the South Lake Tahoe Lodging Association, South Tahoe Association of Realtors, and South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce.
Mountain Democrat
Supervisors finally OK homeless shelter
In a single stroke El Dorado County supervisors voted to implement a temporary homeless shelter/navigation center at the former juvenile detention facility in Placerville, which includes ending an agreement between the county and Cal Fire for use of the building for seasonal operations. A packed agenda item heard at Tuesday’s...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New wellness clinic will serve South Tahoe Middle School
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Middle School will soon have a wellness clinic. Sierra Child & Family Services is a local nonprofit with its main focus on collective experience and interests directed at providing for the care and welfare of children. The nonprofit opened a wellness clinic...
Sierra Sun
Measure V to hit the ballot: Measure would impose half-cent tax on purchases
A simple majority in favor of the half-cent sales tax will put it on the books. The new tax would be on all applicable sales throughout the incorporated areas of Truckee, Grass Valley, and Nevada City, as well as in unincorporated areas, according to a statement by Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter.
KOLO TV Reno
Judge: $88K in sanctions for Nevada GOP primary challenge
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A judge ordered a candidate who lost the Nevada governor primary election to pay $88,000 in sanctions for a lawsuit challenging the results. Reno attorney Joey Gilbert came in second to GOP governor nominee Joe Lombardo by 26,000 votes in the June primary and argued that he actually won by over 50,000 votes because the June primary results were “mathematically impossible.”
Joey Gilbert sanctioned for 'frivolous' lawsuit over Republican primary loss to Joe Lombardo
A judge ordered sanctions Wednesday against Reno attorney Joey Gilbert for his “frivolous” lawsuit claiming he beat Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary for Nevada governor. Gilbert must pay reasonable attorney fees to Lombardo. The sheriff's legal team has until Oct. 11 to submit a request for fees to the court;...
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
rosevilletoday.com
See where Roseville region’s new college campus and master planned community is being built
2,200-acre project rebranded from Placer Ranch to Placer One. Roseville, Calif. – Taylor Builders announced plans to break ground at the beginning of October 2022 on a flagship project in Placer County named Placer One. The 2,200-acre approved master plan community, previously known as Placer Ranch, is a unique partnership between Placer County, California State University, Sacramento, Sierra College, and Taylor Builders.
KCRA.com
'It’s alarming': Sacramento Mayor, city leaders respond to growing number of hate incidents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is seeing an increase in hate incidents reported in the city, with the numbers more than doubling from 2020 to 2021. "It’s alarming, it’s a warning and it’s a call to action," said Mayor Darrell Steinberg in response to KCRA's breakdown of hate-related crimes in the city.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
25th annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day on Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Join the League to Save Lake Tahoe and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day and National Public Lands Day with an hands-on restoration project from 8:30 a.m. – noon on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Hawaiian group Kulaiwi to perform Friday at LTCC
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Arts Project is presenting Kulaiwi on Friday, a Hawaiian band committed to telling stories from their homeland through soaring vocals and island harmony. Kulaiwi, which means land of my ancestors, will hit the stage at 6 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College’s...
2022 Election: Rural Nevada county ditches voting machines for hand-counted paper ballots
A sprawling southern Nevada county that embraced misinformation about electronic voting machines is set to conduct its midterm election this fall using hand-counted paper ballots, a county official confirmed Tuesday. “This is very locked in,” said newly appointed Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, a 2020 election denier, of his plans to implement the old-fashioned process in a county with roughly 33,000 active registered...
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton Health Foundation awards $100k to local nonprofits
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Barton Health Foundation’s Community Health Grants program recently awarded $100,000 to 12 local nonprofits engaged in health care-related initiatives in the Lake Tahoe area. The nonprofits were chosen for their work in addressing the areas most pressing health needs — mental health,...
Nevada County Sheriff declines to address rumors surrounding Kiely Rodni's death
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is not providing any further information — including to dispel possible rumors — while the investigation into the death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni is still open. Kiely, 16, was found dead in her car in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Aug. 21. She went missing Aug. 6 from a large party...
Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: Robert Leon Simpson
Robert Leon Simpson (affectionately known as “Bob and Papa”) passed away peacefully in his sleep with his loving family by his side at the age of 82, on the morning of July 2nd 2022. Bob was born in Pomona, California on September 12th 1939. Bob lived his childhood...
POLITICO
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Our trails are decimated’: South Tahoe community concerned with logging operation
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents of the Golden Bear Trail neighborhood have voiced concerns regarding the active fuels project happening on Pioneer Trail from Stateline to Meyers. While some community members are taken aback by the operation, the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has had...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
5th annual Tahoe Brewfest raises $50K for boys, girls club
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 5th annual Tahoe Brewfest raised more than $50,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, a nonprofit that provides afterschool and summer programs for community youth. A new venue on Ski Run Blvd., in the heart of South Lake Tahoe, provided...
