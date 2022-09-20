Read full article on original website
Mom of 12-year-old Fitchburg girl who died in DCF custody seeks answers
The death of a 12-year-old Fitchburg girl in state custody has left her family with questions. Twelve-year-old Syeisha Nicolas died on Sept. 2, the day after a hospital stay due to a seizure she had while in the custody of the Department of Children and Families. Her mother, Taisha Deris,...
WMUR.com
Family of Trish Haynes calls for answers 4 years after her killing
GRAFTON, N.H. — The family of a slain New Hampshire woman says it's tired of keeping secrets for investigators. Trish Haynes was killed in 2018, and four years later, her killing remains unsolved. "I go from sadness to frustration because it's been too long," said Valorie Haynes Alvorez, Haynes'...
NECN
Police Increase Patrols at NH Park After Reports of Man Exposing Himself to Teen Girls
Police say they are increasing patrols at a park in Nashua, New Hampshire, after receiving multiple reports of a male subject who has been exposing himself to female teenagers. Nashua police said they are seeking the public's help in identifying the person, who has been approaching teen girls in the...
WMUR.com
Missing New Hampshire woman found apparently unhurt in Maine state park, officials say
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A woman from Rollinsford is safe after being rescued at a state park in Maine. Police began looking for the 35-year-old woman after finding her unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park in South Berwick, Maine, late Wednesday night. She had not been seen since 10 a.m. Wednesday.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police cancel Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Bow man
BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have canceled a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert that was issued for a Bow man Wednesday. Kyle Frisbie, 24, was last seen leaving his home Tuesday afternoon and was reported missing by family later that evening, officials said. State police reported Frisbie returned...
wgan.com
Game warden K9 helps find missing New Hampshire woman in South Berwick
A Maine game warden and K9 located a missing New Hampshire woman in a Maine state park. The Maine Warden Service says K9 Luna and Game Warden Michael Latti found the woman in Vaughan Woods State Park in South Berwick. After an unattended vehicle was spotted in the park Wednesday...
WMUR.com
Nashua police investigate reports of man exposing himself to teenagers
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in Nashua are searching for a man who they said has been exposing himself to teenage girls in the Mine Falls Park area. Nashua police said they are paying extra attention to that part of the city after the reports came in Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
whdh.com
Crash in Groveland leaves car on its side
GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Groveland that left a car on its side Friday afternoon. 7NEWS captured video of emergency crews operating on the scene where a silver SUV was flipped at the intersection of Washington Street and Salem Street. Officials have not said...
Man pleads guilty to dousing 'Bewitched' statue in red paint
SALEM, Mass. — (AP) — A man will be sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to vandalizing the "Bewitched" statue by dousing the Salem, Massachusetts tourist attraction with red paint over the summer. The 32-year-old resident was originally sentenced to a year in jail, but...
manchesterinklink.com
Police surround apartment, deploy SWAT, after wanted man flees during pursuit
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 21, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Manchester Police Special Enforcement Division observed a wanted man inside a vehicle in the area of Pine and Central streets. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the individual, identified by police as Khamin Todd, 36, of Manchester, got out of the vehicle and ran from police, and entered a building on Central Street.
thelocalne.ws
Boxford town administrator charged after crash
IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation and driving without a license after a midnight crash Sept. 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich District...
Shocking Find Reveals 100-Year-Old Secret in the Walls of a New Hampshire Home
You've heard the stories of the home renovation that leads to a pile of gold, stashed money in the walls, or hidden treasures between the framework, right?. This is one of those stories. Well, this is one of those stories minus the profit or any monetary value. For the past...
WMUR.com
Crews rescue beaver stuck in outflow inlet in Durham reservoir
DURHAM, N.H. — A beaver in Durham is being given a second chance, thanks to the actions of the state Fish and Game Department and the Durham Fire Department. Officials say a University of New Hampshire student found the beaver stuck in an outflow inlet at the Durham reservoir on Tuesday.
NECN
Charges Filed Against Hunter Who Mistook Another Man for a Bear, Officials Say
A man who shot and critically injured a fellow hunter this month in Vermont after mistaking him for a bear is now facing charges, authorities said. Alex Gaudette, a 25-year-old from Bolton, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, negligent use of a gun and reckless endangerment, the Vermont Warden Service said.
Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night
BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
Husband of Kassandra Sweeney, Northfield, New Hampshire mother who was slain with her 2 sons, told police he feared for his family’s safety days before their killing, report says
The husband of Kassandra Sweeney, the 25-year-old New Hampshire woman who was found slain with her two young sons in August, told police days before the deaths of his wife and children that he was worried about their safety, according to law enforcement reports. Police logs indicate that 12 days...
thelocalne.ws
Minor injury, arrest in Thursday afternoon crash
IPSWICH — A man was treated on scene but not hospitalized after a one-car collision on Thursday afternoon. He was also taken into custody by police after he was given a field sobriety test. The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Liberty Street, near the intersection of Washington...
WMTW
New Englander pleads guilty in violent rape, beating of 74-year-old woman
A Massachusetts man accused of raping and kidnapping a 74-year-old woman has pleaded guilty. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said William Raia admitted to breaking into a woman's home last July and raping her repeatedly. Raia pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, armed assault in a dwelling, three counts...
manchesterinklink.com
Police seeking alleged wheelchair thief
The suspect, 22-year-old Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, is believed to have taken the motorized wheelchair from the area of Cedar and Pine Streets on Sept. 4. The victim told police that the chair was worth $8,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Anyone accused of a crime...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man arrested after police find 37 animals, injured elderly woman in stolen U-Haul
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Hampshire man is facing over three dozen charges after police in Florida uncovered 35 cats, two dogs and an injured elderly woman in a stolen U-Haul. New Port Richey police in Florida said the U-Haul was reported stolen to Newport, New Hampshire...
