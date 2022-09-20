ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

WMUR.com

Family of Trish Haynes calls for answers 4 years after her killing

GRAFTON, N.H. — The family of a slain New Hampshire woman says it's tired of keeping secrets for investigators. Trish Haynes was killed in 2018, and four years later, her killing remains unsolved. "I go from sadness to frustration because it's been too long," said Valorie Haynes Alvorez, Haynes'...
GRAFTON, NH
Concord, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police cancel Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Bow man

BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have canceled a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert that was issued for a Bow man Wednesday. Kyle Frisbie, 24, was last seen leaving his home Tuesday afternoon and was reported missing by family later that evening, officials said. State police reported Frisbie returned...
BOW, NH
whdh.com

Crash in Groveland leaves car on its side

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Groveland that left a car on its side Friday afternoon. 7NEWS captured video of emergency crews operating on the scene where a silver SUV was flipped at the intersection of Washington Street and Salem Street. Officials have not said...
GROVELAND, MA
#Unsolved
WGAU

Man pleads guilty to dousing 'Bewitched' statue in red paint

SALEM, Mass. — (AP) — A man will be sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to vandalizing the "Bewitched" statue by dousing the Salem, Massachusetts tourist attraction with red paint over the summer. The 32-year-old resident was originally sentenced to a year in jail, but...
SALEM, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Police surround apartment, deploy SWAT, after wanted man flees during pursuit

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 21, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Manchester Police Special Enforcement Division observed a wanted man inside a vehicle in the area of Pine and Central streets. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the individual, identified by police as Khamin Todd, 36, of Manchester, got out of the vehicle and ran from police, and entered a building on Central Street.
MANCHESTER, NH
thelocalne.ws

Boxford town administrator charged after crash

IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation and driving without a license after a midnight crash Sept. 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich District...
IPSWICH, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Crews rescue beaver stuck in outflow inlet in Durham reservoir

DURHAM, N.H. — A beaver in Durham is being given a second chance, thanks to the actions of the state Fish and Game Department and the Durham Fire Department. Officials say a University of New Hampshire student found the beaver stuck in an outflow inlet at the Durham reservoir on Tuesday.
DURHAM, NH
CBS Boston

Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night

BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
BEVERLY, MA
MassLive.com

Husband of Kassandra Sweeney, Northfield, New Hampshire mother who was slain with her 2 sons, told police he feared for his family’s safety days before their killing, report says

The husband of Kassandra Sweeney, the 25-year-old New Hampshire woman who was found slain with her two young sons in August, told police days before the deaths of his wife and children that he was worried about their safety, according to law enforcement reports. Police logs indicate that 12 days...
NORTHFIELD, NH
thelocalne.ws

Minor injury, arrest in Thursday afternoon crash

IPSWICH — A man was treated on scene but not hospitalized after a one-car collision on Thursday afternoon. He was also taken into custody by police after he was given a field sobriety test. The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Liberty Street, near the intersection of Washington...
IPSWICH, MA
WMTW

New Englander pleads guilty in violent rape, beating of 74-year-old woman

A Massachusetts man accused of raping and kidnapping a 74-year-old woman has pleaded guilty. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said William Raia admitted to breaking into a woman's home last July and raping her repeatedly. Raia pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, armed assault in a dwelling, three counts...
manchesterinklink.com

Police seeking alleged wheelchair thief

The suspect, 22-year-old Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, is believed to have taken the motorized wheelchair from the area of Cedar and Pine Streets on Sept. 4. The victim told police that the chair was worth $8,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Anyone accused of a crime...
MANCHESTER, NH

